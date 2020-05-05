Mesoblast : First Patients Dosed in Phase 2/3 Trial for COVID-19 ARDS

FIRST PATIENTS DOSED IN PHASE 2/3 RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL OF MESOBLAST'S REMESTEMCEL-L FOR COVID-19 ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME

Melbourne, Australia; May 6, 2020; and New York, USA; May 5, 2020: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that the first patients have been dosed in the 300-patientrandomized placebo-controlledPhase 2/3 trial in the United States of Mesoblast's allogeneic cellular medicine remestemcel-Lin COVID-19infected patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on ventilator support.

Mesoblast holds an Investigational New Drug (IND) application cleared by the FDA for use of remestemcel-L in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 ARDS. The clinical protocol for the Phase 2/3 trial is based on initial promising results from use of remestemcel-L in patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 ARDS under an emergency IND application or expanded access protocol at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The trial will randomize up to 300 ventilator-dependent patients in intensive care units to either remestemcel-L or placebo (1:1) on top of maximal care, in line with specific guidance provided by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for robust statistical analysis. The primary endpoint is all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization, with the key secondary endpoint being the number of days alive and off mechanical support.

The trial will include up to 30 sites across North America, with patient screening and enrollment having already commenced at Baylor University Medical Center, a part of Baylor Scott & White Health; Cleveland Clinic, Duke University Hospital, Keck Medical Center of USC, Lutheran Hospital Indiana, The Mount Sinai Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Jefferson Highway, and the University of Maryland School of Medicine/University of Maryland Medical Center. Enrollment is expected to complete within three to four months, with interim analyses planned which could result in stopping the trial early for efficacy or futility.

The Clinical and Data Coordinating Center for the trial will be overseen by Dr Annetine Gelijns, Dr Alan Moskowitz and Dr Emilia Bagiella, the co-Directors of the Institute for Transformative Clinical Trials at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Dr Moskowitz said: "This rapid mobilization of major medical centers across the United States reflects the urgent need to treat the very large numbers of people in hospital intensive care units suffering with COVID-19 ARDS and requiring ventilation. We expect quick enrollment in this trial to determine whether remestemcel-L can reduce mortality in these patients."

About Remestemcel-L

Remestemcel-L is being developed for various inflammatory conditions, including acute graft versus host disease, and is believed to counteract the inflammatory processes implicated in these diseases by down-regulating the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, increasing production of anti- inflammatory cytokines, and enabling recruitment of naturally occurring anti-inflammatory cells to involved tissues.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast's proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off- the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.