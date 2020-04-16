Mesoblast : Inflammatory Lung Disease Outcomes For Presentation at ISCT

MESOBLAST TO PRESENT POSITIVE CLINICAL OUTCOMES USING REMESTEMCEL-L IN PATIENTS WITH INFLAMMATORY LUNG DISEASE AT 2020 INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF CELL AND GENE THERAPY ANNUAL MEETING

(ASX:MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) today announced that results using its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L in patients with inflammatory lung disease have been selected for oral presentation at the 2020 International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) annual meeting being held May 28-29, 2020. The virtual presentation is entitled 'Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy Improves Pulmonary Function and Exercise Tolerance in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and High Baseline Inflammation'.

The post-hoc analysis from a randomized, placebo-controlled60-patient Phase 2 trial in patients with COPD showed that remestemcel-L significantly improved respiratory and functional clinical outcomes in patients with elevated levels of the inflammatory biomarker C-reactive protein (CRP). Significantly elevated CRP levels are also observed in patients with various acute lung diseases, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a life-threatening complication of COVID-19.

These data formed part of the clinical justification in support of Mesoblast's submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Investigational New Drug (IND) application evaluating remestemcel-L in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 ARDS. Under this IND, the FDA cleared Mesoblast to proceed with the expanded access compassionate use program and a randomized controlled trial in patients with moderate to severe ARDS from COVID 19.

Mesoblast Chief Medical Officer Dr Fred Grossman said: "We are very encouraged by the positive clinical outcomes seen with intravenous infusions of remestemcel-L in patients with chronic inflammatory lung disease. These outcomes, together with results of remestemcel-L in patients with acute graft versus host disease, another condition associated with excessive cytokine release, have provided the strong rationale for the evaluation of remestemcel-L in patients with acute inflammatory conditions, including COVID-19 ARDS."

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast's proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast's Biologics License Application to seek approval of its product candidate RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (acute GVHD) has been accepted for priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Remestemcel-L is also being developed for other rare diseases. Mesoblast is completing Phase 3 trials for its product candidates for advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain. If approved, RYONCIL is expected to be launched in the United States in 2020 for pediatric steroid- refractory acute GVHD. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast's licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property (IP) portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. This IP position is expected to provide the Company with substantial commercial advantages as it develops its product candidates for these conditions.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast