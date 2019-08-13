Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mesoblast limited    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
1.48 AUD   --.--%
08/12Mesoblast Appoints Leading Pharmaceutical Industry Executive as Chief Medical Officer
GL
08/11MESOBLAST : Appoints Leading Pharma Industry Executive as CMO
PU
07/31Mesoblast Quarterly Cash Flow Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast : Investigator-Initiated Trial Planned for Chronic GVHD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

REMESTEMCEL-L TO BE EVALUATED AS TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE IN PLANNED INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED TRIAL

Melbourne, Australia, August 14, 2019 and New York, USA, August 13, 2019: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that it intends to provide its allogeneic cell therapy product candidate remestemcel-Lfor evaluation under an investigator-initiatedInvestigational New Drug (IND) submission as a potential treatment in children with steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-hostdisease (GVHD). The lead investigator will be Dr Joanne Kurtzberg, Jerome Harris Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Pathology, and Director, Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Duke University Medical Center.

In both acute and chronic forms of GVHD, the donated bone marrow stem cells view the recipient's body as foreign, and attack the body causing significant morbidity and mortality. Acute GVHD usually manifests within 100 days following a transplant while chronic GVHD generally manifests later (>100 days), and the two may occur separately or within the same patient.

The incidence of chronic GVHD is increasing and occurs in 30-70% of recipients of both related and unrelated bone marrow transplants.1,2 There are no therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 50% of children with chronic GVHD who fail steroids.

Mesenchymal stem cells have been used successfully in patients with steroid-refractorychronic GVHD and have been reported to result in durable responses in up to 75% of patients.3-5

Dr Kurtzberg said: "Given my experience with achieving successful outcomes with remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractoryacute GVHD, I look forward to evaluating the treatment's potential as salvage therapy in chronic GVHD, where there remains a significant unmet need."

Earlier this year, Mesoblast initiated filing of a rolling submission for a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for the use of remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractoryacute GVHD. This BLA submission is based on a successful Phase 3 trial in 55 children with steroid-refractoryacute GVHD and supporting results from an Expanded Access Program (EAP) in 241 children. Dr Kurtzberg was the Principal Investigator in both trials.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the- shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials - acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

  1. Arai et al. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant. 2015; 21(2): 266-274.
  2. Grube et al. Biol Blood Marrow Transplant: 2016; 22 (11): 1781-179
  3. Went et al. Bone Marrow Transplantation 2010; 45:1732-1740.
  4. Shai et al. Blood 2013; 122:3294.
  5. von Bahr et al. Blood 2015; 126:3138.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward- looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing, progress and results of Mesoblast's preclinical and clinical studies in aGVHD; Mesoblast's ability to advance its aGVHD product candidate into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for aGVHD; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast's product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Julie Meldrum

Schond Greenway

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9639 6036

T: +1 212 880 2060

E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com

E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MESOBLAST LIMITED
08/12Mesoblast Appoints Leading Pharmaceutical Industry Executive as Chief Medical..
GL
08/11MESOBLAST : Appoints Leading Pharma Industry Executive as CMO
PU
07/31Mesoblast Quarterly Cash Flow Report
GL
07/26MESOBLAST LIMITED : - Circulation Research Highlights MSB Heart Failure Therapy
AQ
07/25Circulation Research Special Article Highlights Potential Of Mesoblast Cell T..
GL
07/24MESOBLAST : Circulation Research Highlights MSB Heart Failure Therapy
PU
06/27MESOBLAST : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
06/26MESOBLAST : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
06/25MESOBLAST : Heart Failure Cell Therapy Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA..
AQ
06/25MESOBLAST : Heart Failure Cell Therapy Receives Orphan Drug Designation From FDA..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 23,4 M
EBIT 2019 -136 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Debt 2019 42,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,34x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,84x
EV / Sales2019 33,1x
EV / Sales2020 28,2x
Capitalization 733 M
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,82  AUD
Last Close Price 1,48  AUD
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Donna L. Skerrett Chief Medical Officer
Michael Robert Spooner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED26.72%495
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.78%30 444
LONZA GROUP35.61%26 588
INCYTE CORPORATION29.71%17 739
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 231
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION85.07%15 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group