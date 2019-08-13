Mesoblast : Investigator-Initiated Trial Planned for Chronic GVHD

REMESTEMCEL-L TO BE EVALUATED AS TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE IN PLANNED INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED TRIAL

Melbourne, Australia, August 14, 2019 and New York, USA, August 13, 2019: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that it intends to provide its allogeneic cell therapy product candidate remestemcel-Lfor evaluation under an investigator-initiatedInvestigational New Drug (IND) submission as a potential treatment in children with steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-hostdisease (GVHD). The lead investigator will be Dr Joanne Kurtzberg, Jerome Harris Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Pathology, and Director, Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at Duke University Medical Center.

In both acute and chronic forms of GVHD, the donated bone marrow stem cells view the recipient's body as foreign, and attack the body causing significant morbidity and mortality. Acute GVHD usually manifests within 100 days following a transplant while chronic GVHD generally manifests later (>100 days), and the two may occur separately or within the same patient.

The incidence of chronic GVHD is increasing and occurs in 30-70% of recipients of both related and unrelated bone marrow transplants.1,2 There are no therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the 50% of children with chronic GVHD who fail steroids.

Mesenchymal stem cells have been used successfully in patients with steroid-refractorychronic GVHD and have been reported to result in durable responses in up to 75% of patients.3-5

Dr Kurtzberg said: "Given my experience with achieving successful outcomes with remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractoryacute GVHD, I look forward to evaluating the treatment's potential as salvage therapy in chronic GVHD, where there remains a significant unmet need."

Earlier this year, Mesoblast initiated filing of a rolling submission for a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for the use of remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractoryacute GVHD. This BLA submission is based on a successful Phase 3 trial in 55 children with steroid-refractoryacute GVHD and supporting results from an Expanded Access Program (EAP) in 241 children. Dr Kurtzberg was the Principal Investigator in both trials.

About Mesoblast

