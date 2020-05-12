Mesoblast : MSB Completes Financing For Covid-19 ARDS Manufacturing

MESOBLAST SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES FINANCING TO SCALE-UP

MANUFACTURING OF REMESTEMCEL-L FOR COVID-19 ARDS

Melbourne, Australia; May 13, 2020; and New York, USA, May 12, 2020: Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB;

Nasdaq: MESO), leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced today that it has successfully completed a capital raising of US$90 million1 (A$138 million) via a placement of 43 million shares to existing and new institutional investors at a price of A$3.20 per share. This represents a 7% discount to both the price at the close of trading May 8, 2020 and the five-day volume weighted average price (VWAP).

A significant portion of the net proceeds will be used to scale-up manufacturing of the Company's lead product candidate remestemcel-L for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering with diseases caused by cytokine release syndromes associated with high mortality, particularly COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Proceeds will also be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company is now well positioned to pursue this significant new imperative, within the context of the overall product portfolio.

A randomized controlled Phase 2/3 trial in up to 300 patients evaluating whether remestemcel-L can reduce the high mortality in COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe ARDS is actively enrolling in up to 30 sites in the United States. This trial was initiated after promising results were seen with remestemcel-L under emergency compassionate use in COVID-19 ARDS, where nine of 12 (75%) ventilator-dependent patients were able to come off ventilators within a median of 10 days.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: "We greatly appreciate the support shown by both our existing investors and new institutional investors, with demand for the placement far exceeding the funds raised. We look forward to updating the market as this important COVID-19 ARDS trial progresses and to its completion in the coming months."

Institutional Placement

The placement of 43 million shares, representing 7.4% of the Company's new total issued capital, was conducted with Bell Potter Securities as lead manager and underwriter. The new ordinary shares issued will rank equally with existing ordinary shares on issue. Settlement is expected to occur on Friday, May 15, 2020. New shares issued under the placement are expected to be issued and commence trading on the ASX on Monday, May 18, 2020.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast's proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast's Biologics License Application to seek approval of its product candidate RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (acute GVHD) has been accepted for priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Remestemcel-L is also being developed for other rare diseases. Mesoblast is completing Phase 3 trials for its product candidates for advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain. If approved, RYONCIL is expected to be launched in the United States in 2020 for pediatric steroid-

refractory acute GVHD. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast's licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property (IP) portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2040 in all major markets. This IP position is expected to provide the Company with substantial commercial advantages as it develops its product candidates for these conditions.

1 A$ has been converted to US$ at today's spot rate of 0.651.