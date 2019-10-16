Mesoblast : MSB and Lonza Enter GVHD Commercial Manufacturing Agreement

MESOBLAST AND LONZA ENTER INTO AGREEMENT FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF MESOBLAST'S POTENTIAL FIRST UNITED STATES ALLOGENEIC CELL THERAPY

Melbourne Australia; October 17, 2019 and New York, USA; Basel, Switzerland; October 16, 2019 - Mesoblast (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) and Lonza (SWX: LONN) announced today that they have entered into an agreement for commercial manufacture of Mesoblast's lead allogeneic (off-the-shelf)cell therapy product candidate, remestemcel-Lfor pediatric steroid-refractoryacute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). This agreement will facilitate inventory build ahead of the planned United States (US) market launch of remestemcel-Land commercial supply to meet Mesoblast's long-termmarket projections.

Mesoblast expects to complete filing of the rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this year. On acceptance of the filing, the product candidate is eligible for FDA priority review under its existing Fast Track designation, providing for an expedited review period. If approved, the US launch of remestemcel-L is expected to occur next year.

The agreement provides for Lonza to expand its Singapore cGMP facilities if required to meet long- term growth and capacity needs for the product. Additionally, it anticipates introduction of new technologies and process improvements which are expected to result in significant increases in yields and efficiencies.

Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: "This commercial manufacturing agreement with Lonza for our lead product candidate is designed to ensure that we are in a position to meet projected commercial demand as we plan to roll out the first of our allogeneic cell therapies to people around the world in need of life-saving and disease-modifying products."

Alberto Santagostino, SVP Head of Cell & Gene Technologies, Lonza Pharma & Biotech

said: "Mesoblast is a true trailblazer, leading the way in developing life-changing cell therapies and working hard to soon make them available to large numbers of patients. This agreement builds on the successful partnership and alliance between our two companies over the years. As we also enter new partnerships with early-stage companies on one side, Mesoblast shows the path of success in reaching commercialization on the other. We are committed for the long run with Mesoblast, to continue to grow and deliver cell therapies to all patients in need, together."

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the- shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by its licensees, and it has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets. In the United States, Mesoblast has initiated submission of a rolling Biologics License Application to the FDA to seek approval of its product candidate for acute graft versus host disease following a successful Phase 3 trial, and is completing Phase 3 trials for its advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain product candidates. Mesoblast's proprietary manufacturing process yields industrial-scale, frozen, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines based on its mesenchymal lineage cell platform technology. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide. Mesoblast has locations in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast