Mesoblast : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mesoblast Limited (ABN 68 109 431 870) (the Company or Mesoblast) will be held at Baker McKenzie, Level 19, 181 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia on 27 November 2019 at 9.00 am (Melbourne time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below.

Please note that additional information concerning the proposed resolutions is contained in the Explanatory Memorandum that accompanies and forms part of this Notice of AGM.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

1. Receipt and Consideration of Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Financial Statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, as set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

2. Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."

The vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting exclusions apply to this item 2 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.

3. Re-election of Directors

Re-election of Dr Eric Rose as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That Dr Eric Rose, a Director retiring from office in accordance with clause 64.1 of the Company's Constitution, being eligible, is re elected as a Director of the Company." Re-election of Mr William Burns as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

"That Mr William Burns, a Director retiring from office in accordance with clause 64.1 of the Company's Constitution, being eligible, is re elected as a Director of the Company."

4. Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Non-Executive Directors