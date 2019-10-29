Mesoblast : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

For the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at:
Time: 9:00am (Melbourne time)
Date: Wednesday, 27 November 2019
Place: Baker McKenzie
Level 19, 181 William Street
Melbourne, Victoria 3000
Australia
THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT
If you are in doubt as to what to do with this document please immediately see your legal adviser, financial adviser or stockbroker.
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mesoblast Limited (ABN 68 109 431 870) (the Company or Mesoblast) will be held at Baker McKenzie, Level 19, 181 William Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia on 27 November 2019 at 9.00 am (Melbourne time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below.
Please note that additional information concerning the proposed resolutions is contained in the Explanatory Memorandum that accompanies and forms part of this Notice of AGM.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
1. Receipt and Consideration of Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Financial Statements of the Company and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, as set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report.
2. Adoption of the Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That the Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Company's 2019 Annual Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted."
The vote on this item is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting exclusions apply to this item 2 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
3. Re-election of Directors
Re-electionof Dr Eric Rose as a Director
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That Dr Eric Rose, a Director retiring from office in accordance with clause 64.1 of the Company's Constitution, being eligible, is re elected as a Director of the Company."
Re-electionof Mr William Burns as a Director
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That Mr William Burns, a Director retiring from office in accordance with clause 64.1 of the Company's Constitution, being eligible, is re elected as a Director of the Company."
4. Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Non-Executive Directors
Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Newly-AppointedNon-Executive Chair, Mr Joseph R. Swedish To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That the Company hereby approves, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes:
the grant to Mr Joseph R. Swedish (being a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company as at the date this resolution is passed) of 300,000 options under and in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan and on the basis described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting; and
any issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Mr Joseph R. Swedish upon the exercise of any such options."
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Non-Executive Directors, Dr Eric Rose and Mr William Burns To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That the Company hereby approves, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes:
the grant to Dr Eric Rose and Mr William Burns (being Non-Executive Directors as at the date this resolution is passed) of 100,000 options each under and in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan and on the basis described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of
this Meeting; and
any issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Dr Eric Rose and Mr William Burns upon the exercise of any such options."
Voting exclusions apply to items 4(a) and 4(b) - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
5. Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Chief Executive, Dr Silviu Itescu, in Connection with his Remuneration for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 Financial Years
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That the Company hereby approves, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes:
the grant to Dr Silviu Itescu (being the Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Company as at the date this resolution is passed) of the following options under and in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan and on the basis described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting:
538,667 options which form part of the short-term incentive component of Dr Itescu's remuneration for the 2018/2019 financial year; and
1,346,667 options which form part of the long-term incentive component of Dr Itescu's remuneration for the 2019/2020 financial year; and
any issue of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to Dr Silviu Itescu upon the exercise of any such options."
Voting exclusions apply to this item 5 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
6. Approval of Employee Share Option Plan for Employees for the Purpose of Listing Rule 7.2
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.2, Exception 9 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the grant of options by the Board in its discretion in accordance with the Company's Employee Share Option Plan (a summary of which is set out in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting) as an exception to ASX Listing Rule 7.1."
Voting exclusions apply to this item 6 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
7. Ratification of Issue of Shares to Existing and New Institutional Investors
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve and ratify the issue of shares by the Company to existing and new Australian and global institutional investors on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of this Meeting."
Voting exclusions apply to this item 7 - please see the Voting Exclusions on page 4.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Further information
For detailed information on the above Agenda items, please refer to the Explanatory Memorandum on pages 6-15. By order of the Board:
Charlie Harrison
Company Secretary
29 October 2019
Voting Exclusions
Voting Exclusion for Item 2 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report
The Company will disregard any votes cast, on the resolution proposed in item 2:
by or on behalf of any Key Management Personnel ('KMP') member whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or any of their closely related parties, regardless of the capacity in which the votes are cast; or
by any person who is a KMP member as at the time item 2 is voted on at the AGM, or any of their closely related parties, as a proxy,
unless the votes are cast as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote on item 2:
in accordance with a direction in the proxy appointment; or
by the Chair of the AGM in accordance with an express authorisation in the proxy appointment to cast the votes even if item 2 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a KMP member.
Voting Exclusion for:
Item 4(a) and (b) - Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Non-Executive Directors
Item 5 - Approval of Proposed Issue of Options to Chief Executive, Dr Silviu Itescu, in Connection with his Remuneration for 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 Financial Years
Item 6 - Approval of Employee Share Option Plan for Employees for the Purpose of Listing Rule 7.2
The Company will disregard any votes cast, in favour of the resolutions proposed in items 4(a), 4(b), 5 and 6:
by a Director who is eligible to participate in the Company's Employee Share Option Plan (or their respective associates); and
by any person who is a KMP as at the time items 4(a), 4(b), 5 and 6 are voted on at the AGM (or any respective closely related party).
However, the Company need not disregard a vote on resolutions proposed in items 4(a), 4(b), 5 and 6 if it is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote:
by a Director or any associate of the Director, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
by the Chair of the AGM in accordance with the directions on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
In addition, a vote must not be cast on items 4(a), 4(b), 5 and 6 by a member of the KMP of the Company, or a closely related party of a KMP, acting as proxy for a person entitled to vote, if their appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on items 4(a), 4(b), 5 and 6. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chair of the AGM acting as a proxy for a person entitled to vote on items 4(a), 4(b), 5 and 6 because the Company's proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chair of the AGM to exercise undirected proxies.
Voting Exclusion for Item 7 - Ratification of Issue of Shares to Existing and New Institutional Investors
The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the resolutions proposed in item 7 by or on behalf of:
a person who participated in the issue; or
an associate of that person (or those persons).
