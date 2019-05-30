Mesoblast Reports Financial Results and Operational Highlights for the Period Ended March 31, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) today reported its financial results and operational highlights for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. Financial results for the period are in line with expectations including the Company’s cash position at March 31, 2019 of US$70.4 million (A$99.3 million).



Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “We achieved a significant corporate milestone by initiating our first BLA submission to the FDA. We will focus our efforts on launch activities in preparation for our first product roll-out in the United States, and on our supply chain to meet the projected market demand for this and our follow-on products.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) review of remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGVHD) in children.



Mesoblast has initiated the rolling submission of the BLA to the FDA, with filing of the first module. The rolling process will provide opportunity for ongoing communication, and during this process the Company expects it will be able to adequately address any substantial matters raised by the FDA.



Mesoblast and the International Center for Health Outcomes and Innovation Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to conduct a confirmatory clinical trial using Revascor for reduction of gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding in end-stage heart failure patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).



Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial in advanced heart failure has completed patient enrollment, with 566 patients randomized to receive Revascor or placebo. The study, conducted across 55 centers in North America, will complete when sufficient primary endpoint events have accrued.



Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial in chronic low back pain has completed enrollment with 404 patients randomized to receive MPC-06-ID or placebo. All assessable patients have now completed at least 12 months of safety and efficacy follow-up.



Mesoblast extended its license with JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JCR) in Japan for use of TEMCELL ®1 HS Inj. in patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa. JCR has now filed to extend marketing approval for this indication.



The Board appointed Joseph R. Swedish as Chairman in April 2019. Mr Swedish brings deep healthcare expertise and a track record in healthcare resource allocation and reimbursement metrics, as the Company enters commercial stage.

Key Financial Highlights for the Nine Months of FY2019:

Cash reserves of US$70.4 million at March 31, 2019. Additional non-dilutive capital of US$35.0 million may be available under existing arrangements with Hercules Capital, Inc. (Hercules) and NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C. (NovaQuest), subject to certain milestones.

28% increase in royalty income on sales of TEMCELL for aGVHD in Japan.

Stable revenue of US$14.7 million, compared with US$15.6 million in the nine months of FY2018.

Increased investment in commercial manufacturing of US$9.5 million to support potential launch for aGVHD product.

29% reduction in net operating cash outflows in the nine months of FY2019 to US$38.7 million.

Upcoming Milestones

Key milestones anticipated for CY2019 include:

Completion of BLA filing for remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid refractory aGVHD in children.



Phase 3 trial in advanced heart failure continues accrual of primary endpoints through to completion.



Meet with FDA to discuss pathway for approval of Revascor for the reduction of GI bleeding in end-stage heart failure patients implanted with a LVAD.



Mesoblast’s partner Tasly plans to meet with the National Medical Products Administration of China to discuss the regulatory approval pathway for Revascor in China.



Patient follow up continues through 24-month assessment of safety and efficacy in the Company’s Phase 3 trial of MPC-06-ID for chronic lower back pain.

Detailed Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 (nine months of FY2019):

Revenues were US$14.7 million for the nine months of FY2019, compared with US$15.6 million for the nine months of FY2018. Revenues comprised:



° US$10.0 million milestone revenue recognized in the nine months of FY2019 in relation to establishing a partnership with Tasly in China, compared with US$11.8 million milestone revenue recognized in the nine months of FY2018 in relation to the patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.



° US$4.3 million royalties and milestones revenue recognized in the nine months of FY2019 from sales of TEMCELL by our licensee in Japan, JCR, compared with US$3.6 million in the nine months of FY2018, an increase of US$0.7 million. Royalty income from TEMCELL increased by 28% for the nine months of FY2019.

Research and Development expenses were US$48.4 million for the nine months of FY2019, stable when compared to the nine months of FY2018. For the third quarter, Research and Development expenses decreased by US$2.4m versus the comparative quarter in FY2018.





Manufacturing expenses were US$12.9 million for the nine months of FY2019, compared with US$3.4 million for the nine months of FY2018. This reflects commercial manufacturing investment to support potential launch for aGVHD product.





Management and Administration expenses were US$16.0 million for the nine months of FY2019, a decrease of US$0.7 million on the comparative period of FY2018.





expenses were US$16.0 million for the nine months of FY2019, a decrease of US$0.7 million on the comparative period of FY2018. Finance Costs were US$7.9 million for the nine months of FY2019, compared with US$0.4 million for the nine months of FY2018, primarily due to expenses in relation to loan and security agreements entered into with Hercules in March 2018 and NovaQuest in June 2018.

Additional components of loss after income tax also include movements in other items which did not impact current cash reserves, such as income tax benefits, fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration, remeasurement of borrowing arrangements and foreign exchange movements within other operating income and expenses.

In the nine months of FY2019, the net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 14.02 cents per share for the nine months of FY2019, compared with a loss per share of 3.12 cents for the nine months of FY2018. There was an after tax loss of US$69.1 million compared to $14.5 million for the nine months of FY2018. The increase in the loss is primarily due to commercial manufacturing investment of US$9.5 million to support potential launch for aGVHD product, and an increase of US$7.5 million in finance costs. In the comparative period of FY2018, the Company recognized a one-off non-cash income tax benefit of US$23.0 million due to a revaluation of tax liabilities given changes in tax rates and a non-cash US$7.9 million gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration for reduction of future payments to third parties.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

Consolidated Income Statement

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands, except per share amount) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 1,249 1,070 14,755 15,641 Research & development (14,407 ) (16,798 ) (48,380 ) (48,388 ) Manufacturing commercialization (3,193 ) (1,709 ) (12,910 ) (3,387 ) Management and administration (5,256 ) (6,033 ) (15,998 ) (16,688 ) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (2,718 ) (822 ) (3,352 ) 7,880 Other operating income and expenses (82 ) 152 (1,060 ) 1,243 Finance costs (2,768 ) (423 ) (7,906 ) (423 ) Loss before income tax (27,175 ) (24,563 ) (74,851 ) (44,122 ) Income tax benefit 2,205 3,426 5,778 29,666 Loss attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (24,970 ) (21,137 ) (69,073 ) (14,456 ) Losses per share from continuing operations attributable

to the ordinary equity holders of the Group: Cents Cents Cents Cents Basic - losses per share (5.00 ) (4.47 ) (14.02 ) (3.12 ) Diluted - losses per share (5.00 ) (4.47 ) (14.02 ) (3.12 )





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss for the period (24,970 ) (21,137 ) (69,073 ) (14,456 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss Changes in the fair value of financial assets 85 74 280 141 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 79 (69 ) (104 ) (569 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period,

net of tax 164 5 176 (428 ) Total comprehensive losses attributable to the

owners of Mesoblast Limited (24,806 ) (21,132 ) (68,897 ) (14,884 )





Consolidated Statement of Balance Sheet

(in U.S. dollars, in thousands) As of

March 31,

2019 As of

June 30,

2018 Assets Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents 70,385 37,763 Trade & other receivables 3,508 50,366 Prepayments 11,634 12,942 Total Current Assets 85,527 101,071 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 825 1,084 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,601 2,321 Other non-current assets 3,331 3,361 Intangible assets 583,421 584,606 Total Non-Current Assets 590,178 591,372 Total Assets 675,705 692,443 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 18,551 18,921 Provisions 6,592 5,082 Borrowings 9,359 — Deferred consideration 10,000 — Total Current Liabilities 44,502 24,003 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liability 14,301 20,079 Provisions 45,742 42,956 Borrowings 70,218 59,397 Total Non-Current Liabilities 130,261 122,432 Total Liabilities 174,763 146,435 Net Assets 500,942 546,008 Equity Issued Capital 910,405 889,481 Reserves 39,802 36,719 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (449,265 ) (380,192 ) Total Equity 500,942 546,008





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows