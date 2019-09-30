Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mesoblast limited    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED

(MSB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/30
2.14 AUD   +7.00%
09:13pMESOBLAST : Trading Halt
PU
09/26MESOBLAST : Newsletter - Chronic Low Back Pain
PU
09/09MESOBLAST : Analyst Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

Market Announcement

1 October 2019

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Mesoblast Limited ('MSB') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MSB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 3 October 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

1 October 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

1 October 2019

Ms Cheng Tang

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

ASX Compliance Pty Limited

Level 4 Rialto North Tower

525 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Dear Cheng,

Request for trading halt for Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB)

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Mesoblast Limited ACN 109 431 870 (ASX: MSB;

NASDAQ: MESO) (the Company) requests a trading halt in its securities effective immediately pending an announcement by the Company in relation to a proposed financing.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:

  1. the trading halt is requested pending an announcement in relation to a proposed financing;
  2. the Company requests that the trading halt continues until the earlier of it making an announcement regarding the matters above or the commencement of trading on Thursday 3 October 2019; and
  3. the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Charlie Harrison

Company Secretary

Mesoblast Limited

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 01:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MESOBLAST LIMITED
09:13pMESOBLAST : Trading Halt
PU
09/26MESOBLAST : Newsletter - Chronic Low Back Pain
PU
09/09MESOBLAST : Analyst Call Presentation
PU
09/09MESOBLAST : Grunenthal and MSB Enter Strategic Partnership for Back Pain
PU
09/09MESOBLAST : Analyst Call Details
PU
09/09MESOBLAST CORPORATE UPDATE : Analyst Call
GL
09/09MESOBLAST : Grünenthal and Mesoblast Enter Strategic Partnership for Europe and ..
AQ
08/29Mesoblast Reports 2019 Full Year Results
GL
08/27Mesoblast to Host Analyst Call on 2019 Financial Results for Year and Fourth ..
GL
08/27MESOBLAST LIMITED : - FDA Guidance on Clinical Pathway for LVAD Market Applicati..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 56,4 M
EBIT 2020 -98,1 M
Net income 2020 -112 M
Debt 2020 116 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,79x
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
EV / Sales2020 20,8x
EV / Sales2021 6,99x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,28  AUD
Last Close Price 2,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Joseph R. Swedish Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Fred Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Michael Robert Spooner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED72.41%671
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.61%29 041
LONZA GROUP32.31%25 229
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%17 692
INCYTE CORPORATION14.51%15 661
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.34.13%12 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group