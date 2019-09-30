Mesoblast : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
1 October 2019
Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB) - Trading Halt
The securities of Mesoblast Limited ('MSB') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MSB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 3 October 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Cheng Tang
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
1 October 2019
ASX Limited
1 October 2019
Ms Cheng Tang
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)
ASX Compliance Pty Limited
Level 4 Rialto North Tower
525 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Dear Cheng,
Request for trading halt for Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB)
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Mesoblast Limited ACN 109 431 870 (ASX: MSB;
NASDAQ: MESO) (the Company) requests a trading halt in its securities effective immediately pending an announcement by the Company in relation to a proposed financing.
For the purposes of Listing Rule 17.1, the Company provides the following information:
the trading halt is requested pending an announcement in relation to a proposed financing;
the Company requests that the trading halt continues until the earlier of it making an announcement regarding the matters above or the commencement of trading on Thursday 3 October 2019; and
the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
Yours sincerely
Charlie Harrison
Company Secretary
Mesoblast Limited
