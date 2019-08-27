Log in
Mesoblast to Host Analyst Call on 2019 Financial Results for Year and Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the period ending June 30, 2019.

The webcast will begin at 6.00pm EDT Thursday, August 29, 2019; 8.00am; AEST Friday, August 30, 2019. It can be accessed via https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/mesoblast-10001891-invite.html

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1 800 558 698 (toll-free Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 10001891.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of the Company’s website: www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq: MESO; ASX:MSB) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials – acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). www.mesoblast.com

For further information, please contact:

Julie Meldrum                                      
Corporate Communications                
T: +61 3 9639 6036                             
E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com    

Schond Greenway
Investor Relations
T: +1 212 880 2060
E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
