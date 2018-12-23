Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mesoblast limited    MSB   AU000000MSB8

MESOBLAST LIMITED (MSB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
1.035 AUD   -3.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mesoblast : to Present at 2019 Biotech Showcase in USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 05:59pm EST

MESOBLAST TO PRESENT AT 2019 BIOTECH SHOWCASE

IN SAN FRANCISCO

New York, USA; and Melbourne, Australia; December 24, 2018: Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) will report on its Phase 3 trials and commercial plans at the upcoming Biotech Showcase 2019 to be held in San Francisco, CA from January 7-9, 2019.

The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 7 at 2:00 pm PST/ Tuesday, January 8 at 9:00 am

AEDT and will be webcast live via https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1226368&tp_key=1f4916da2a

The presentation will also be available as an archived webcast for 90 days on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates with three product candidates in Phase 3 trials - acute graft versus host disease, chronic heart failure, and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. Through a proprietary process, Mesoblast selects rare mesenchymal lineage precursor and stem cells from the bone marrow of healthy adults and creates master cell banks, which can be industrially expanded to produce thousands of doses from each donor that meet stringent release criteria, have lot to lot consistency, and can be used off-the-shelf without the need for tissue matching. Mesoblast has facilities in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and Nasdaq (MESO).www.mesoblast.com

For further information, please contact:

Julie Meldrum

Schond Greenway

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9639 6036

T: +1 212 880 2060

E: julie.meldrum@mesoblast.com

E: schond.greenway@mesoblast.com

Disclaimer

Mesoblast Limited published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 22:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MESOBLAST LIMITED
05:59pMESOBLAST : to Present at 2019 Biotech Showcase in USA
PU
12/19Mesoblast Makes Executive Appointment to Drive Product Commercialization
GL
12/18MESOBLAST : MSB Makes Executive Appointment To Drive Commercialization
PU
12/13Meetings Held With FDA Support Mesoblast's Planned Regulatory Filing for Comm..
GL
12/12MESOBLAST : Meetings Held With FDA Support MSB's Planned GVHD Filing
PU
11/27TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL : and Mesoblast Initiate Development and Regulatory Activit..
AQ
11/27MESOBLAST : Tasly and MSB Initiate Activities for MPC-150-IM in China
AQ
11/26MESOBLAST : Tasly and Mesoblast Initiate Development and Regulatory Activities f..
AQ
11/15Mesoblast Reports First Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Financial Results an..
GL
11/15Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
GL
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 28,5 M
EBIT 2019 -109 M
Net income 2019 -109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 18,3x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 520 M
Chart MESOBLAST LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mesoblast limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MESOBLAST LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,06  AUD
Spread / Average Target 292%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silviu Itescu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Brian Jamieson Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua Muntner Chief Financial Officer
Donna L. Skerrett Chief Medical Officer
Michael Robert Spooner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MESOBLAST LIMITED-29.11%366
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 482
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC10.54%21 649
LONZA GROUP-2.62%19 205
INCYTE CORPORATION-34.82%12 485
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-2.04%8 457
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.