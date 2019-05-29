Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Meta Financial Group Inc.    CASH

META FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(CASH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the third fiscal quarter of 2019. This dividend will be payable on July 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2019.

At March 31, 2019, the Company had total assets of $6.05 billion and shareholders’ equity of $823.7 million.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at metafinancialgroup.com.

     

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® (“Meta”). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brittany Kelley Elsasser 
Director of Investor Relations  
605.362.2423  
bkelley@metabank.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on META FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
08:32aMETA FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08:31aMeta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend
GL
05/08META FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
04/30META FINANCIAL : CARD And Meta Financial Group Form Strategic Partnership to For..
PR
04/25META : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25META FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
04/25META FINANCIAL : Announces Results for 2019 Fiscal Second Quarter
AQ
04/12META FINANCIAL : Payments Industry Veteran Jeremy Kuiper Joins MetaBank
AQ
04/11Payments Industry Veteran Jeremy Kuiper Joins MetaBank®
GL
04/10Meta Financial Group, Inc.® to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings a..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 492 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 89,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 12,37
P/E ratio 2020 8,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 1 077 M
Chart META FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley C. Hanson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Tyler Haahr Chairman
Shelly A. Schneekloth Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Glen William Herrick CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Frederick V. Moore Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
META FINANCIAL GROUP INC.40.79%1 077
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD9.12%53 001
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%45 939
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-5.62%23 826
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED15.17%10 030
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%9 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About