Meta Financial : MetaBank® and NationalLink Extend Relationship Through 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaBank®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CASH) ("Meta") and a leader in delivering innovative payment, financing and banking solutions to partners throughout the country, today announced a three-year extension of its relationship with NationalLink. Meta began working with NationalLink as its ATM sponsor in 2005.

NationalLink is one of the largest independent ATM companies with over 15,000 ATMs serving customers across the U.S. It also has ATMs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its ATM sponsorship services, Meta provides NationalLink ATMs with access to national and regional debit networks.

"NationalLink is a leader in the ATM industry, with deep expertise and a wide reach," said Sheree Thornsberry, Meta EVP and Head of Payments. "We're thrilled to extend our 13-year relationship with them. We look forward to working together to develop creative financial solutions for their partners and clients."

"Meta has been an exceptional business partner to us for more than a decade," said Sam Kandah, NationalLink President and CEO. "They offer the breadth and depth we need in an ATM sponsor partner, and offer a unique combination of relationships and resources that help us succeed in an evolving market."

Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all.

Meta works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. MetaBank is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers and more.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

About NationalLink

NationalLink Incorporated was founded in 1992 as a merchant services acquirer and has grown since to become an industry leader providing complete ATM and cash handling solutions to retailers and financial institutions. With a growing network of over 16,000 ATMs, NationalLink offers a complete range of services including ATM Processing, deployment, repairs, and armored services as well as smart safe sales and management. In addition, NationalLink owns and manages an eCommerce and ATM community website, www.ATMTrader.com. The company provides services in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, visit www.nationallink.com and see how NationalLink can help grow your business.

