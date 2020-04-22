Metal Bank : 8 Mile Project Maiden Gold Mineral Resource and Exploration Target
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 23 April 2020
ASX: MBK
8 Mile Project Maiden Gold Mineral Resource and
Exploration Target
Located 18 km along strike from the 2 Moz Mt Rawdon goldmine, the new shallow Flori's Find deposit offers strong potential for rapid evaluation and further growth
Drilling in 2019 on one section has sufficient continuity to define a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for Flori's Find comprising
195 Kt at 2.4 g/t Au using a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off
Mineralisation remains open in all directions
Significant strike extent beyond the drilling supports an Exploration Target for the immediate area
Further drilling planned with a focus on stepping down dip where grades and widths appear to increase with depth and out along a >600 m soil anomaly
Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('Metal Bank', 'MBK' or the 'Company') is pleased to report an initial Exploration Target underpinned by a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate from limited drilling completed to date1 on the newly discovered Flori's Find gold deposit at the 8 Mile Project in southeast Queensland, Australia (refer Figure 3).
The drilling and maiden Inferred Mineral Resource support potential for additional mineralisation both down dip and along a >600 m strike length, as indicated by surface soil anomalies (Figure 1 and Figure 2). This provides the basis for an Exploration Target, in addition to the Inferred Mineral Resource, of 3.6 to 5.1 Mt grading between 1.60 - 2.14 g/t Au for a total of 180,000 to 355,000 oz Au using a nominal 1 g/t Aucut-off and limited to approximately 120 m below surface. Though based on extrapolating the Inferred Mineral Resource and extent of surface soil anomalies, it should be noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There is no reliable drilling information beyond the initial drill section completed in 2019 sufficient to estimate a Mineral Resource over the Exploration Target area and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource over this area.
The maiden Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target are in addition to the previously identified potential bulk tonnage target to the immediate west of the limited drilling to date2.
Executive Chair, Inés Scotland, said:
"This adds an exciting new dimension to the 8 Mile project. Flori's Find prospect has many similarities with the characteristics of the nearby Mt Rawdon gold deposit and we have moved quickly to establish a robust shallow Exploration Target estimate in support of an open pit scenario after the initial discovery late last year.
We are encouraged that grade and widths appear to be increasing with depth as we move towards the main gold mineralised intrusion in this shallow dipping deposit, with the added potential for a bulk tonnage target to the west of the Exploration Target ."
Figure 1: Flori's Find Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target area surface expression
The Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target are estimated entirely within the same structure of the inner leakage zone.
The maiden Inferred Mineral Resource was estimated over the initial drilling area comprising seven drill holes located on a single section and where continuity of the mineralisation is demonstrated within a single structure. A simple polygonal estimation method was used with a maximum down dip and strike extrapolation of 30m. The available data suggests increasing gold grade with depth and a shallow 30° dip of the mineralisation.
Figure 2: Flori's Find Exploration Target depicting the Mineral Resource at 1 g/t Au cut-off and Exploration Target extent in
leakage structures with respect to the conceptual bulk tonnage intrusion at depth
The Exploration Target is an extrapolation along strike of the same structure of the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource. Strike extension is indicated by geology, geophysics, historical drilling and soil geochemical anomalies. The Exploration Target does not include the potential for a large bulk mineable deposit within an intrusion, interpreted as the source of the gold mineralisation, located approximately 200 m further west and <200 m from surface. Further, no consideration has been given to any potential for linking together with the Perry prospect located approximately 2 km to the north.
Refer to Figure 1 and Figure 2 of the plan and cross section showing the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target.
Introduction
MBK's 8 Mile, Eidsvold and Triumph gold projects are situated in the northern New England Fold Belt of central Queensland, which also hosts the Cracow (3 Moz Au), Mt Rawdon (2 Moz Au), Mt Morgan (8 Moz Au, 0.4 Mt Cu) and Gympie (5 Moz Au) gold deposits. Refer to Figure 3.
Figure 3: Location of Metal Bank Limited gold projects including 8 Mile project
The 8 Mile project (EPM26945) is 100% owned by Roar Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MBK and is located 18 km northeast of the Mt Rawdon goldmine.
The Flori's Find prospect along with the Perry Prospect together represent the Eastern Target of the 8 Mile Project. Geology of the Eastern Target comprises mainly Good Night Beds, a package of metamorphic sandstones and phyllites. A locally faulted corridor within the Good Night Beds has been intruded by unaltered to extensively altered Triassic age felsic intrusive rocks interpreted to represent high level emplacement characteristic of a sub-volcanic level intrusive related gold system. These types of systems typically occur in diatreme / vent breccias which form within 1 to 2 km from surface. Refer to Figure 4 for where 8 Mile Project is positioned relative to known IRGS deposit styles.
Figure 4: IRGS deposit style showing 8 Mile Project as a sub-volcanic intrusion related gold system
Mineralisation at the Eastern Target is expressed at surface along a 3.6 km north-northeast corridor defined in soil geochemistry (Figure 5). Flori's Find and Perry prospects are located along this corridor and ore geometries defined in drilling beneath soil geochemistry anomalies at both prospects dip towards the west at 30 to 40 degrees. There is good evidence in the data to suggest that both prospects are linked and interpreted to occur due to leakage of mineralising fluids out from a buried intrusion or intrusions.
Gold mineralisation at the Perry Prospect, located 2km to the north of Flori's Find returned up to 12m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 4 m and 36m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 36 m in MBK drilling in 20193. The mineralisation is intimately associated with intensely altered felsic intrusives and elevated levels of arsenic indicative of the outer leakage zone relative to a source intrusion. Mineralisation intersected in drilling remains open in all directions and further potential exists for a bulk tonnage target to the immediate west of existing drilling, which is yet to be assessed.
Figure 5: Location of Flori's Find and Perry prospects within the 3.6km mineralised corridor of the Eastern Target
Gold mineralisation intersected in drilling at the Floris Find Prospect is closely associated with high-level strongly altered (silica-sericite) felsic intrusive rocks sharing many similarities to the nearby Mt Rawdon goldmine. These types of systems have a well-known geochemical zonation. In the case of Flori's Find, there is now observed an increase in gold grade and widths with depth correlating to a reduction in arsenic levels. This is indicative of being in the inner leakage zone and close to the source of an intrusion related gold system.
Review of the IP geophysical data and latest drilling results highlights a potential bulk tonnage target, (source intrusion) 200 m to the immediate west of the current drilling and <200 m from surface. Further evidence for the bulk tonnage target zone is from an historical Cu-Ag-Au mine dump located above the bulk tonnage target. A rock chip sample returned a result of 15% Cu, 37 g/t Ag, 0.3 g/t Au interpreted as discreet leakage directly from the bulk tonnage target. Refer to Figure 2 showing a cross section of the location of the bulk tonnage target and the location of the historical mine.
Drilling at Flori's Find has only been completed on one section to date, in such a way to define and understand the down dip continuity of the mineralisation, prior to a resource definition drilling program. This has allowed the estimation of a small Inferred Mineral Resource as the basis for the additional Exploration Target. The Exploration Target is extrapolated out over a soil geochemistry defined by a >600 m gold in soil geochemistry anomaly (5 ppb to 594 ppb Au). This anomaly is interpreted as the minimum extent along strike of the inner leakage zone of an intrusion related gold system. Refer to Figure 1 showing the strike extent of the gold anomaly in soil geochemistry at Flori's Find.
MBK prepared the following Mineral Resource and Exploration Targets for Flori's Find to provide guidance for planned follow-up drilling to the initial successful drilling completed in 20194,5.
Drilling & Sampling
Placer Drilling completed eight historic open hold percussion drill holes at Flori's Find on three sections, with all holes drilled to 60 m and one to 80 m depth6. Most are too short or not well located to intersect the Flori's Find structure. Where mineralised, they conform with the MBK drilling, but have not be used in any estimates due to the low sample quality from the type of drilling. This data has therefore only been used in a provisional sense to confirm that gold mineralisation is hosted in a simple low angle structure extending both north and south of MBK drilling.
MBK completed two programs of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 2019, comprising seven drill holes for 592 m on one drill fence designed to investigate the down dip geometry of near surface gold mineralisation at Flori's Find7,8.
Sampling at Flori's Find includes 1 m RC samples collected from a cyclone and split with a rotary splitter. 1 m samples were collected in highly altered intervals, 2 m composite samples were compiled in less altered and less prospective areas and 4 m composites in unaltered intervals. One 4 m composite in a weathering horizon contributes to the exploration results used for the Mineral Resource.
Sample preparation and analysis was undertaken using standard industry practise at ALS Laboratories with assaying by 50 g fire assays in Townsville and AAS Finish in Brisbane.
Flori's Find Inferred Mineral Resource
An Inferred Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared for Flori's Find Prospect in order to underpin the additional Exploration Target. The Mineral Resource was estimated using data from seven drill holes, five with mineralised intercepts. Two drill holes were too shallow and drilled toward the west. Though negative these two holes effectively rule out steep vertical vein orientations. The 30° dip of the mineralisation is support by all five mineralised drill holes with the surface N-S outcrop supported by geological mapping, geophysics and soil geochemistry.
The Mineral Resource was estimated using a simple polygonal method from a single section that contains all Flori's Find drilling and a maximum extrapolation of 30 m down dip and along strike. Strike continuity is defined by ore geometry from historical drill sections, geophysics, surface geology and sampling. On section continuity of the shallow dipping structure includes drilling separation of between 30 and 100 m. Inferred classification is considered suitable for the current drill spacing and extrapolation that is limited to 30 m.
Polygons and drilling intercepts are based on a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and a minimum down hole thickness of 2 m. The mineralisation is interpreted to be a generally planar shallow dipping zone that is consistent with Placer drilling ore geometry defined along 140 m strike length, geophysical gradient array IP and soil geochemical strike orientations. The section is perpendicular to the interpreted strike. Drilling intercepts, polygon areas and tonnages are detailed in Table 1, with the Mineral Resource compiled as the tonnage weighting of the available intercepts.
No top cutting was warranted as the maximum grade for any interval is only 9.8 g/t Au.
The 1 g/t Au cut-off drilling intercepts and Mineral Resource are detailed in Table 1 and Figure
6. This cut-off presents a reasonable approach expected for open pit mining and typical process plant and is the primary basis for the statement.
The process was repeated for a 0.5 g/t cut-off in Table 2. This presents a lower cut-off scenario that might be feasible for processing using bulk processing methods such as heap leach and larger plant capacity.
Table 1. Flori's Find deposit, drilling intercepts and polygonal calculations, 1 g/t Au cut-off
Drilling
Inferred Mineral Resource
Hole
Mineralised Intercept
Polygon
Area
Density
Tonnes
Au
Number
m2
t/m3
g/t
ETRC001
12m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 16m
1
200
2.5
30000
1.82
ETRC002
4m @ 1.72 g/t Au from 14m
2
70
2.5
10500
1.72
ETRC004
2m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 55m
3
130
2.7
21060
1.60
ETRC005
4m @ 5.49 g/t Au from 76m
4
170
2.7
27540
5.49
ETRC020
16m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 69m
5
660
2.7
106920
1.96
Total
196020
2.38
Figure 6: Flori's Find cross section for 7213610m N displaying drilling, 1 g/t Au intercepts and Mineral Resource polygons
Table 2. Flori's Find deposit, drilling intercepts and polygonal calculations, 0.5 g/t Au cut-off
Drilling
Inferred Mineral Resource
Hole
Mineralised Intercept
Polygon
Area
Density
Tonnes
Au
Number
m2
t/m3
g/t
ETRC001
12m
@ 1.82 g/t Au from 16m
1
250
2.5
37500
1.82
ETRC002
14m
@ 0.80 g/t Au from 4m
2
370
2.5
55500
0.80
ETRC004
6m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 49m
3
480
2.7
77760
0.78
ETRC005
4m @ 5.49 g/t Au from 76m
4
210
2.7
34020
5.49
ETRC020
16m
@ 1.96 g/t Au from 69m
5
660
2.7
106920
1.96
Total
311700
1.83
The Mineral Resource is shallow dipping and amenable to open pit mining to depths potentially up to 120 m below surface, depending on grade and thickness. The metallurgy is not currently understood or tested. The mineralisation style observed includes low levels of deleterious elements suggesting regular gold tank leach processing methods may be suitable and similar to that used at the nearby Mount Rawdon process plant.
Bulk density is not yet tested. The high silica content and schist host rock has expected bulk density of around 2.7 t/m3 in fresh rock. Drilling to date indicates weathering is limited to 10 m depth from surface where reduced bulk densities will be reduced.
Inferred Mineral Resources are reported under JORC (2012) at both 0.5 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au cut-off in Table 3 and supporting information is further detailed in the JORC Table 1 summary in Appendix 1.
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves do not have the demonstrated economic viability
The effective date of this estimate is 15 April 2020
The reported Mineral Resources are considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction
Ounce (troy) = (metric tonnes) by (grade in g/t) / 31.103
Flori's Find Exploration Target
The additional Exploration Target has been defined in the upper leakage zone of the Flori's Find Project of 3.6 Mt to 5.1 Mt grading 1.6 to 2.1 g/t Au for a total of 180,000 to 355,000 contained oz Au when considering a nominal 1 g/t Au cut-off.
As a Cautionary Statement, an Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade, relates to mineralization where there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an additional Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target takes no account of geological complexity that may be encountered, possible mining method or metallurgical recovery factors. It is acknowledged that the currently available data is insufficient spatially in terms of the density of drill holes, and in quality, in terms of MBK's final audit procedures for down hole data, data acquisition and processing, for the results of this analysis to be classified as a Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code. The analysis undertaken has been essentially based on extrapolation with some reference to geology and surface geochemistry, although it
is clear that stratigraphy, lithology and structure have a major impact on the continuity and grade of gold mineralisation within the basement rocks at the 8 Mile Project. The next phase of drilling at Flori's Find will test the validity of the Exploration Target.
The strategy at Flori's Find to date has been to understand the structure and orientation of mineralisation by drilling a fence of drill holes down dip into the gold mineralised zone9,10. Gold mineralisation is expressed at surface as a >600 m long Au in soil anomaly11 and geophysical data provides evidence to support gold mineralisation leaking off a larger mineralised intrusion at depth approximately 200 m west of the extent of the current drilling and <200 m from surface12.
The Exploration Target estimate is underpinned by a small Inferred Mineral Resource based on the drilling completed to date at Flori's Find of 195 Kt at 2.4 g/t Au for the cut-off grade of 1 g/t and a 15,070 contained oz Au. The Exploration Target is based on extrapolation of the Inferred Mineral Resource along strike to the extent of the main gold anomaly in soil geochemistry and down dip to a depth of 120 m below surface, which is considered an appropriate maximum depth for an open pit scenario.
The current Fori's Find geochemical anomaly in soils of >600 m in strike length has been used for the Exploration Target to estimate the range of tonnage and grade. It is based on upper and lower case scenarios including 450 m to 700 m strike extent and potential variations in potential grade (refer Figure 1).
Conceptual deeper targets for larger tonnage or higher grade as indicated in Figure 2 are not considered. Nor is the potential of the Perry prospect to the immediate north of Flori's Find or any sub-cropping strike extensions between the two.
The Exploration Target is reported in accordance with Clause 17 of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 Edition) (JORC Code).
8 Mile Project - Forward Programme
The potential for bulk-tonnage style gold mineralisation on the Eastern Target has been significantly enhanced. A follow up drill program has been designed focusing on the evaluation of the Flori's Find Exploration Target along strike as well as the down dip extensions towards a bulk tonnage, source intrusive target, 200m to the west. MBK and its drilling contractors are ready to commence the program as soon as isolation and travel restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus have been lifted.
Authorised by the Board. For further information contact:
Inés Scotland - Executive Chair
ines@metalbank.com.au
Sue-Ann Higgins - Director and Company Secretary
sue-ann@metalbank.com.au
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Exploration Target statements is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Trevor Wright, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Wright is a contractor to the Company. Mr Wright has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Wright consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it applies.