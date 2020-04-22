Log in
METAL BANK LIMITED

(MBK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/21
0.007 AUD   +75.00%
02/25METAL BANK : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/25METAL BANK : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/23METAL BANK : Board and Management Changes
PU
Metal Bank : 8 Mile Project Maiden Gold Mineral Resource and Exploration Target

04/22/2020 | 09:28pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 23 April 2020

ASX: MBK

8 Mile Project Maiden Gold Mineral Resource and

Exploration Target

Located 18 km along strike from the 2 Moz Mt Rawdon goldmine, the new shallow Flori's Find deposit offers strong potential for rapid evaluation and further growth

  • Drilling in 2019 on one section has sufficient continuity to define a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for Flori's Find comprising

195 Kt at 2.4 g/t Au using a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off

  • Mineralisation remains open in all directions
  • Significant strike extent beyond the drilling supports an Exploration Target for the immediate area
  • Further drilling planned with a focus on stepping down dip where grades and widths appear to increase with depth and out along a >600 m soil anomaly

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('Metal Bank', 'MBK' or the 'Company') is pleased to report an initial Exploration Target underpinned by a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource estimate from limited drilling completed to date1 on the newly discovered Flori's Find gold deposit at the 8 Mile Project in southeast Queensland, Australia (refer Figure 3).

The drilling and maiden Inferred Mineral Resource support potential for additional mineralisation both down dip and along a >600 m strike length, as indicated by surface soil anomalies (Figure 1 and Figure 2). This provides the basis for an Exploration Target, in addition to the Inferred Mineral Resource, of 3.6 to 5.1 Mt grading between 1.60 - 2.14 g/t Au for a total of 180,000 to 355,000 oz Au using a nominal 1 g/t Au cut-off and limited to approximately 120 m below surface. Though based on extrapolating the Inferred Mineral Resource and extent of surface soil anomalies, it should be noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There is no reliable drilling information beyond the initial drill section completed in 2019 sufficient to estimate a Mineral Resource over the Exploration Target area and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource over this area.

The maiden Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target are in addition to the previously identified potential bulk tonnage target to the immediate west of the limited drilling to date2.

  1. MBK ASX Release 7 November 2019
  2. MBK ASX Release 7 November 2019

P a g e | 1 Metal Bank Limited ABN 51 127 297 170 Suite 506 Level 5 50 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000

Executive Chair, Inés Scotland, said:

"This adds an exciting new dimension to the 8 Mile project. Flori's Find prospect has many similarities with the characteristics of the nearby Mt Rawdon gold deposit and we have moved quickly to establish a robust shallow Exploration Target estimate in support of an open pit scenario after the initial discovery late last year.

We are encouraged that grade and widths appear to be increasing with depth as we move towards the main gold mineralised intrusion in this shallow dipping deposit, with the added potential for a bulk tonnage target to the west of the Exploration Target ."

Figure 1: Flori's Find Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target area surface expression

P a g e | 2

The Inferred Mineral Resource and Exploration Target are estimated entirely within the same structure of the inner leakage zone.

The maiden Inferred Mineral Resource was estimated over the initial drilling area comprising seven drill holes located on a single section and where continuity of the mineralisation is demonstrated within a single structure. A simple polygonal estimation method was used with a maximum down dip and strike extrapolation of 30m. The available data suggests increasing gold grade with depth and a shallow 30° dip of the mineralisation.

Figure 2: Flori's Find Exploration Target depicting the Mineral Resource at 1 g/t Au cut-off and Exploration Target extent in

leakage structures with respect to the conceptual bulk tonnage intrusion at depth

The Exploration Target is an extrapolation along strike of the same structure of the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource. Strike extension is indicated by geology, geophysics, historical drilling and soil geochemical anomalies. The Exploration Target does not include the potential for a large bulk mineable deposit within an intrusion, interpreted as the source of the gold mineralisation, located approximately 200 m further west and <200 m from surface. Further, no consideration has been given to any potential for linking together with the Perry prospect located approximately 2 km to the north.

Refer to Figure 1 and Figure 2 of the plan and cross section showing the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target.

Introduction

MBK's 8 Mile, Eidsvold and Triumph gold projects are situated in the northern New England Fold Belt of central Queensland, which also hosts the Cracow (3 Moz Au), Mt Rawdon (2 Moz Au), Mt Morgan (8 Moz Au, 0.4 Mt Cu) and Gympie (5 Moz Au) gold deposits. Refer to Figure 3.

P a g e | 3

Figure 3: Location of Metal Bank Limited gold projects including 8 Mile project

The 8 Mile project (EPM26945) is 100% owned by Roar Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of MBK and is located 18 km northeast of the Mt Rawdon goldmine.

The Flori's Find prospect along with the Perry Prospect together represent the Eastern Target of the 8 Mile Project. Geology of the Eastern Target comprises mainly Good Night Beds, a package of metamorphic sandstones and phyllites. A locally faulted corridor within the Good Night Beds has been intruded by unaltered to extensively altered Triassic age felsic intrusive rocks interpreted to represent high level emplacement characteristic of a sub-volcanic level intrusive related gold system. These types of systems typically occur in diatreme / vent breccias which form within 1 to 2 km from surface. Refer to Figure 4 for where 8 Mile Project is positioned relative to known IRGS deposit styles.

P a g e | 4

Figure 4: IRGS deposit style showing 8 Mile Project as a sub-volcanic intrusion related gold system

Mineralisation at the Eastern Target is expressed at surface along a 3.6 km north-northeast corridor defined in soil geochemistry (Figure 5). Flori's Find and Perry prospects are located along this corridor and ore geometries defined in drilling beneath soil geochemistry anomalies at both prospects dip towards the west at 30 to 40 degrees. There is good evidence in the data to suggest that both prospects are linked and interpreted to occur due to leakage of mineralising fluids out from a buried intrusion or intrusions.

Gold mineralisation at the Perry Prospect, located 2km to the north of Flori's Find returned up to 12m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 4 m and 36m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 36 m in MBK drilling in 20193. The mineralisation is intimately associated with intensely altered felsic intrusives and elevated levels of arsenic indicative of the outer leakage zone relative to a source intrusion. Mineralisation intersected in drilling remains open in all directions and further potential exists for a bulk tonnage target to the immediate west of existing drilling, which is yet to be assessed.

3 ASX:MBK announcement dated 23 July 2019

P a g e | 5

Figure 5: Location of Flori's Find and Perry prospects within the 3.6km mineralised corridor of the Eastern Target

P a g e | 6

Gold mineralisation intersected in drilling at the Floris Find Prospect is closely associated with high-level strongly altered (silica-sericite) felsic intrusive rocks sharing many similarities to the nearby Mt Rawdon goldmine. These types of systems have a well-known geochemical zonation. In the case of Flori's Find, there is now observed an increase in gold grade and widths with depth correlating to a reduction in arsenic levels. This is indicative of being in the inner leakage zone and close to the source of an intrusion related gold system.

Review of the IP geophysical data and latest drilling results highlights a potential bulk tonnage target, (source intrusion) 200 m to the immediate west of the current drilling and <200 m from surface. Further evidence for the bulk tonnage target zone is from an historical Cu-Ag-Au mine dump located above the bulk tonnage target. A rock chip sample returned a result of 15% Cu, 37 g/t Ag, 0.3 g/t Au interpreted as discreet leakage directly from the bulk tonnage target. Refer to Figure 2 showing a cross section of the location of the bulk tonnage target and the location of the historical mine.

Drilling at Flori's Find has only been completed on one section to date, in such a way to define and understand the down dip continuity of the mineralisation, prior to a resource definition drilling program. This has allowed the estimation of a small Inferred Mineral Resource as the basis for the additional Exploration Target. The Exploration Target is extrapolated out over a soil geochemistry defined by a >600 m gold in soil geochemistry anomaly (5 ppb to 594 ppb Au). This anomaly is interpreted as the minimum extent along strike of the inner leakage zone of an intrusion related gold system. Refer to Figure 1 showing the strike extent of the gold anomaly in soil geochemistry at Flori's Find.

MBK prepared the following Mineral Resource and Exploration Targets for Flori's Find to provide guidance for planned follow-up drilling to the initial successful drilling completed in 20194,5.

Drilling & Sampling

Placer Drilling completed eight historic open hold percussion drill holes at Flori's Find on three sections, with all holes drilled to 60 m and one to 80 m depth6. Most are too short or not well located to intersect the Flori's Find structure. Where mineralised, they conform with the MBK drilling, but have not be used in any estimates due to the low sample quality from the type of drilling. This data has therefore only been used in a provisional sense to confirm that gold mineralisation is hosted in a simple low angle structure extending both north and south of MBK drilling.

MBK completed two programs of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 2019, comprising seven drill holes for 592 m on one drill fence designed to investigate the down dip geometry of near surface gold mineralisation at Flori's Find7,8.

  1. ASX:MBK announcement dated 23 July 2019
  2. ASX:MBK announcement dated 7 Nov 2019
  3. ASX:MBK announcement 11 June 2019

7ASX:MBK announcement dated 23 July 2019

8 ASX:MBK announcement dated 7 Nov 2019

P a g e | 7

Sampling at Flori's Find includes 1 m RC samples collected from a cyclone and split with a rotary splitter. 1 m samples were collected in highly altered intervals, 2 m composite samples were compiled in less altered and less prospective areas and 4 m composites in unaltered intervals. One 4 m composite in a weathering horizon contributes to the exploration results used for the Mineral Resource.

Sample preparation and analysis was undertaken using standard industry practise at ALS Laboratories with assaying by 50 g fire assays in Townsville and AAS Finish in Brisbane.

Flori's Find Inferred Mineral Resource

An Inferred Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared for Flori's Find Prospect in order to underpin the additional Exploration Target. The Mineral Resource was estimated using data from seven drill holes, five with mineralised intercepts. Two drill holes were too shallow and drilled toward the west. Though negative these two holes effectively rule out steep vertical vein orientations. The 30° dip of the mineralisation is support by all five mineralised drill holes with the surface N-S outcrop supported by geological mapping, geophysics and soil geochemistry.

The Mineral Resource was estimated using a simple polygonal method from a single section that contains all Flori's Find drilling and a maximum extrapolation of 30 m down dip and along strike. Strike continuity is defined by ore geometry from historical drill sections, geophysics, surface geology and sampling. On section continuity of the shallow dipping structure includes drilling separation of between 30 and 100 m. Inferred classification is considered suitable for the current drill spacing and extrapolation that is limited to 30 m.

Polygons and drilling intercepts are based on a 1 g/t Au cut-off grade and a minimum down hole thickness of 2 m. The mineralisation is interpreted to be a generally planar shallow dipping zone that is consistent with Placer drilling ore geometry defined along 140 m strike length, geophysical gradient array IP and soil geochemical strike orientations. The section is perpendicular to the interpreted strike. Drilling intercepts, polygon areas and tonnages are detailed in Table 1, with the Mineral Resource compiled as the tonnage weighting of the available intercepts.

No top cutting was warranted as the maximum grade for any interval is only 9.8 g/t Au.

The 1 g/t Au cut-off drilling intercepts and Mineral Resource are detailed in Table 1 and Figure

6. This cut-off presents a reasonable approach expected for open pit mining and typical process plant and is the primary basis for the statement.

The process was repeated for a 0.5 g/t cut-off in Table 2. This presents a lower cut-off scenario that might be feasible for processing using bulk processing methods such as heap leach and larger plant capacity.

P a g e | 8

Table 1. Flori's Find deposit, drilling intercepts and polygonal calculations, 1 g/t Au cut-off

Drilling

Inferred Mineral Resource

Hole

Mineralised Intercept

Polygon

Area

Density

Tonnes

Au

Number

m2

t/m3

g/t

ETRC001

12m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 16m

1

200

2.5

30000

1.82

ETRC002

4m @ 1.72 g/t Au from 14m

2

70

2.5

10500

1.72

ETRC004

2m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 55m

3

130

2.7

21060

1.60

ETRC005

4m @ 5.49 g/t Au from 76m

4

170

2.7

27540

5.49

ETRC020

16m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 69m

5

660

2.7

106920

1.96

Total

196020

2.38

Figure 6: Flori's Find cross section for 7213610m N displaying drilling, 1 g/t Au intercepts and Mineral Resource polygons

Table 2. Flori's Find deposit, drilling intercepts and polygonal calculations, 0.5 g/t Au cut-off

Drilling

Inferred Mineral Resource

Hole

Mineralised Intercept

Polygon

Area

Density

Tonnes

Au

Number

m2

t/m3

g/t

ETRC001

12m

@ 1.82 g/t Au from 16m

1

250

2.5

37500

1.82

ETRC002

14m

@ 0.80 g/t Au from 4m

2

370

2.5

55500

0.80

ETRC004

6m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 49m

3

480

2.7

77760

0.78

ETRC005

4m @ 5.49 g/t Au from 76m

4

210

2.7

34020

5.49

ETRC020

16m

@ 1.96 g/t Au from 69m

5

660

2.7

106920

1.96

Total

311700

1.83

P a g e | 9

The Mineral Resource is shallow dipping and amenable to open pit mining to depths potentially up to 120 m below surface, depending on grade and thickness. The metallurgy is not currently understood or tested. The mineralisation style observed includes low levels of deleterious elements suggesting regular gold tank leach processing methods may be suitable and similar to that used at the nearby Mount Rawdon process plant.

Bulk density is not yet tested. The high silica content and schist host rock has expected bulk density of around 2.7 t/m3 in fresh rock. Drilling to date indicates weathering is limited to 10 m depth from surface where reduced bulk densities will be reduced.

Inferred Mineral Resources are reported under JORC (2012) at both 0.5 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au cut-off in Table 3 and supporting information is further detailed in the JORC Table 1 summary in Appendix 1.

Table 3. Inferred Mineral Resource Statement, Flori's Find deposit, 8 Mile Project

Cut-off Au g/t

Tonnes

Grade Au g/t

Gold Ounces

0.5

310,000

1.82

18,000

1.0

195,000

2.40

15,000

Notes:

  • Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves do not have the demonstrated economic viability
  • The effective date of this estimate is 15 April 2020
  • The reported Mineral Resources are considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction
  • Ounce (troy) = (metric tonnes) by (grade in g/t) / 31.103

Flori's Find Exploration Target

The additional Exploration Target has been defined in the upper leakage zone of the Flori's Find Project of 3.6 Mt to 5.1 Mt grading 1.6 to 2.1 g/t Au for a total of 180,000 to 355,000 contained oz Au when considering a nominal 1 g/t Au cut-off.

As a Cautionary Statement, an Exploration Target is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade, relates to mineralization where there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate an additional Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target takes no account of geological complexity that may be encountered, possible mining method or metallurgical recovery factors. It is acknowledged that the currently available data is insufficient spatially in terms of the density of drill holes, and in quality, in terms of MBK's final audit procedures for down hole data, data acquisition and processing, for the results of this analysis to be classified as a Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code. The analysis undertaken has been essentially based on extrapolation with some reference to geology and surface geochemistry, although it

P a g e | 10

is clear that stratigraphy, lithology and structure have a major impact on the continuity and grade of gold mineralisation within the basement rocks at the 8 Mile Project. The next phase of drilling at Flori's Find will test the validity of the Exploration Target.

The strategy at Flori's Find to date has been to understand the structure and orientation of mineralisation by drilling a fence of drill holes down dip into the gold mineralised zone9,10. Gold mineralisation is expressed at surface as a >600 m long Au in soil anomaly11 and geophysical data provides evidence to support gold mineralisation leaking off a larger mineralised intrusion at depth approximately 200 m west of the extent of the current drilling and <200 m from surface12.

The Exploration Target estimate is underpinned by a small Inferred Mineral Resource based on the drilling completed to date at Flori's Find of 195 Kt at 2.4 g/t Au for the cut-off grade of 1 g/t and a 15,070 contained oz Au. The Exploration Target is based on extrapolation of the Inferred Mineral Resource along strike to the extent of the main gold anomaly in soil geochemistry and down dip to a depth of 120 m below surface, which is considered an appropriate maximum depth for an open pit scenario.

The current Fori's Find geochemical anomaly in soils of >600 m in strike length has been used for the Exploration Target to estimate the range of tonnage and grade. It is based on upper and lower case scenarios including 450 m to 700 m strike extent and potential variations in potential grade (refer Figure 1).

Conceptual deeper targets for larger tonnage or higher grade as indicated in Figure 2 are not considered. Nor is the potential of the Perry prospect to the immediate north of Flori's Find or any sub-cropping strike extensions between the two.

The Exploration Target is reported in accordance with Clause 17 of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 Edition) (JORC Code).

8 Mile Project - Forward Programme

The potential for bulk-tonnage style gold mineralisation on the Eastern Target has been significantly enhanced. A follow up drill program has been designed focusing on the evaluation of the Flori's Find Exploration Target along strike as well as the down dip extensions towards a bulk tonnage, source intrusive target, 200m to the west. MBK and its drilling contractors are ready to commence the program as soon as isolation and travel restrictions currently in place due to the coronavirus have been lifted.

  1. ASX:MBK announcement dated 23 July 2019
  2. ASX:MBK announcement dated 7 Nov 2019
  3. ASX:MBK announcement dated 1 April 2019
  4. ASX:MBK announcement dated 7 Nov 2019

P a g e | 11

Authorised by the Board. For further information contact:

Inés Scotland - Executive Chair

ines@metalbank.com.au

Sue-Ann Higgins - Director and Company Secretary

sue-ann@metalbank.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Exploration Target statements is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Trevor Wright, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Wright is a contractor to the Company. Mr Wright has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Wright consents to the inclusion in the announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it applies.

Board of Directors and Management

Registered Office

Inés Scotland

Metal Bank Limited

(Non-Executive Chairperson)

Suite 506, Level 5

50 Clarence Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Guy Robertson

AUSTRALIA

(Executive Director)

Phone:

+61 2 9078 7669

Sue-Ann Higgins

Email:

info@metalbank.com.au

(Executive Director and Company

Share Registry

Secretary)

Trevor Wright

Automic Registry Services

(Exploration Manager)

Phone:

1300 288 664 (local)

+61 2 9698 5414 (international)

Email:

hello@automic.com.au

Web site:

www.automic.com.au

Please direct all shareholding enquiries to

the share registry.

P a g e | 12

APPENDIX 1

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips,

MBK Reverse circulation (RC) drilling was used to obtain samples

techniques

or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools

for geological logging and assaying.

appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down

MBK drill holes were sited to test geophysical targets/surface

hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These

geochemical targets as well as previous drilling results

examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

1m RC samples were collected via a cyclone mounted rotary

sampling.

splitter for all samples.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

Where moderate to strong alteration was noted 1m samples

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

were collected. 1m samples were split to create a 2m composite

measurement tools or systems used.

sample for analysis in less altered samples and 4m composites in

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material

unaltered and highly weathered samples. The splitter was

to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work

cleaned with compressed air gun after each composite.

has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

RC samples were submitted to the laboratory and sample

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

preparation consisted of the drying of the sample, the entire

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In

sample being crushed to 70% passing 6mm and pulverized to

other cases more explanation may be required, such as where

85% passing 75 microns in a ring and puck pulveriser. RC

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

samples are assayed for gold by 50g fire assay with AAS finish.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

Multielement analysis is completed using an ICPAES analysis.

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Placer completed an eight open hole percussion program in

1994. Holes were all drilled to 60 m apart from one at 80 m

along three east-west fences. Refer to ASX:MBK announcement

11 June 2019 for the location of drill holes. The results can only

be used as a basic guide to confirm ore geometry due to

reported contamination due to the drilling methodology

employed and compounded in the deeper F8 drill hole of the

southern fence due to excessive water washing away fines and

reporting that the results for the drill hole were dubious and

termination of drill hole F2 at the start of mineralised interval

Results reported of two holes which MBK approximately

twinned were variable. In the upper 10 m weathering zone, the

results were comparable. Grades appear to be under reported

below this depth in Placer drilling probably as a function of

contamination due to drilling methodology.

A drill fence of two drill holes 115 m to the north intersected

10 m @ 0.35 g/t Au and 4m@ 0.45 g/t Au (open). At same

0.1 g/t Au cut-off, in the same position down dip, MBK drill hole

ETRC04 returned 29 m @ 0.37 g/t Au. In the first 4 meters of the

mineralized interval being equivalent to the portion sampled in

the Placer drill hole, ETRC04 returned 4 m @ 0.26 g/t Au.

Therefore, even if under reporting is discounted due to

contamination in the Placer drill hole, Placer drilling confirms

mineralization continues at least 115 m to the north and in line

with MBK results.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,

MBK RC drilling used a 5.5" face sampling RC hammer.

techniques

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

RC sample recoveries are visually estimated and logged

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

Very few samples were recorded with recoveries of less than

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

80%.

representative nature of the samples.

No wet RC samples were recovered.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and

No relationship has been observed between sample recovery

grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to

and grade.

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

P a g e | 13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

Geological logging was carried out on all RC chips. This included

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

lithology, alteration, sulphide percentages and vein

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

percentages.

studies.

Geological logging of alteration type, alteration intensity, vein

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

type and textures, % of veining, and sulphide composition.

costean, channel, etc.) photography.

All RC chip trays and all core trays are photographed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections

All drill holes are logged in full.

logged.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all

1 m primary RC samples were obtained using a cyclone

sampling

core taken.

mounted 87.5%:12.5% riffle splitter. Compressed air was used

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and

to clean the splitter after each drill rod.

whether sampled wet or dry.

1 m RC intervals within strong alteration were assayed

and sample

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of

2 m and 4 m composite RC samples obtained by manually

preparation

the sample preparation technique.

splitting 1 m primary samples with a standalone 87.5%:12.5%

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages

riffle splitter. 2 m composites were taken in very weak alteration

to maximise representivity of samples.

and 4m samples in unaltered zones.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of

Duplicated samples were collected in visual ore zones and at a

the in situ material collected, including for instance results for

frequency of at least 1 in 20.

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

QAQC samples (standards / blanks) were submitted at a

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the

frequency of at least 1 in 20. Regular reviews of the sampling

material being sampled.

were carried out by the Exploration Manager to ensure all

procedures were followed and best industry practice carried

out. Sample sizes and preparation techniques are considered

appropriate.

The sample sizes are considered to be appropriate for the

nature of mineralisation within the project area. Duplicate RC

sampling concentrated on potentially mineralised intervals.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

RC samples were assayed using 50 g fire assay for gold which is

data and

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is

considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation. Fire

laboratory

considered partial or total.

assay is considered total assay for gold.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

No geophysical tools, spectrometers or handheld XRF

tests

instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the

instruments have been used to determine assay results for any

analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,

elements.

calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc..

Monitoring of results of blanks and standards is conducted

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards,

regularly. QAQC data was reviewed and considered acceptable.

blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether

acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision

have been established.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by either

Significant intersections are routinely monitored through review

of sampling

independent or alternative company personnel.

of drill chip and by site visits by the Exploration Manager.

and assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Data is verified and checked in Micromine software.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

No drill holes have been twinned.

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Primary data is collected via 'tough book' laptops in the field in

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

self-validating data entry forms. Data is subsequently uploaded

into a corporate database for further validation/checking and

data management. All original files are stored as a digital record.

No adjustments have been applied to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar

Drill hole collar locations are initially set out (and reported)

data points

and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

using a hand held GPS with a location error of ± 5 m. All holes

locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

are pegged and will be accurately surveyed (x,y,z) at a later

Specification of the grid system used.

date.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Down hole surveys were completed using a Reflex Ez-Trac digital

survey system at a maximum interval of 30 m. Measurements

were taken 9 m back from the RC hammer and at the mid point

of a non magnetic stainless steel rod.

All drilling is conducted on the MGA94 Zone 56 grid.

A topographic survey of the project area has not been

conducted with current topography from shuttle radar and GPS

collar surveys.

P a g e | 14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data Spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The drill holes were sited to test surface geochemical targets

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

and were not conducted in a regular grid type pattern.

distribution

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

At Flori's Find this is largely one a single drill section with strike

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

continuity defined by the structure of the surface soil anomaly.

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

The current drill hole spacing in some locations is of sufficient

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

density to establish geological and grade continuity appropriate

for a Mineral Resource.

No sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

The drill holes were orientated in order to intersect the

of data in

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is

interpreted mineralisation zones as oblique (perpendicular) as

relation to

known, considering the deposit type.

possible.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

geological

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have

structure

introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and

reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were stored in sealed polyweave bags on site and

security

transported to the laboratory at regular intervals by MBK staff.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and

The sampling techniques are internally reviewed and updated.

reviews

data.

Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

The 8 Mile project consists of granted EPM26945 which is

tenement

including agreements or material issues with third parties

100% owned by Roar Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned

and land

such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

subsidiary of Metal Bank Limited.

native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

A review of environmental maps at the time of application

tenure

park and environmental settings.

did not identify any significant environmental restricted

status

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along

areas.

with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

Several exploration companies have completed stream

done by

parties.

sediment sampling over small portions of the tenement

other

application. A lot of this previous exploration data is

compiled as part of the Qld government exploration data

parties

compilation digital data set. Placer Exploration completed

stream, soil, IP geophysics and 14 RC drill holes (960 m) on

prospects covering the SE of the application area.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

EPM26945 lies on the Mt Perry 1:100,000 map sheet.

The style of mineralisation intersected is intrusion related

gold mineralisation within the northern New England

Orogen.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding

The location of the drilling displayed in Figure 1 and Figure 5.

information

of the exploration results including a tabulation of the

Exploration Results are detailed for Metal Bank drilling are

following information for all Material drill holes:

provided in previous announcements ASX:MBK dated 23 July

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

2019 and 7 Nov 2019

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

P a g e | 15

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Exploration Results used as the basis for the Mineral

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations

Resource Estimate are defined in Table 1 and Table 2 at

methods

(e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually

1 g/t Au and 0.5 g/t Au cut-offs. These include up to 2m of

Material and should be stated.

continuous internal dilution.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of

No metal equivalent values have been used for reporting

high- grade results and longer lengths of low grade results,

exploration results.

the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such aggregations should be

shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent

values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the

The Cross Section in Figure 1 displays the relationship

between

reporting of Exploration Results.

between the drilling the dip of the mineralisation. In most

mineralisati

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill

cases the drilling is approaching perpendicular to the

hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

interpreted structural dip.

on widths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

and

reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect

intercept

(e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').

lengths

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations

Refer to figures contained within this report showing the

of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery

regional location of the drill holes.

being reported These should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is

All results are presented in figures and tables contained

reporting

not practicable, representative reporting of both low and

within this report.

high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid

misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should

Metal Bank has completed reprocessing of all available open

substantive

be reported including (but not limited to): geological

file airborne magnetics data which is presents in this report.

exploration

observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey

No other material data collected by Metal Bank Limited is

results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment;

presented in this report.

data

metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious

or contaminating substances.

Further

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for

Further interpretation and review of the data will be

Work

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-

completed to plan additional drilling programmes.

out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

extensions, including the main geological interpretations and

future drilling areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has not

For each drill hole, geological and sampling data was entered directly

integrity

been corrupted by, for example, transcription

into an inhouse Excel data logging template into a computer on site. All

or keying errors, between its initial collection

geological, sampling and assay data was reviewed to ensure validity.

and its use for Mineral Resource estimation

Final drill logs were then sent to the company database manager for

purposes.

final validation in an inhouse access drill hole database including checks

Data validation procedures used.

for missing or erroneous holes, samples, assay, hole depths, geological

codes and survey data. Missing data (e.g. LNR samples) recorded and

noted. Assay data was sent directly to the database manager and

checked against drill logs and a QAQC audit was completed in order to

flag any issues. The database manager exported the final datafile for

use.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by the

Mr Trevor Wright is the competent Person who has visited site on

Competent Person and the outcome of those

numerous occasions. All aspects of drilling and sampling are considered

visits.

by the Competent Persons to be of high industry standard

If no site visits have been undertaken indicate

why this is the case.

P a g e | 16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the uncertainty

Drilling was constrained by topography but achieved an approximate 40

interpretation

of ) the geological interpretation of the

- 100m spacing. The mineralization intersected down dip was consistent

mineral deposit.

with a low angle continuous hydrothermally altered structure at the

Nature of the data used and of any

same dip angle as the host schist rock.

assumptions made.

The mineralized structure daylights at surface for >250 m and is

The effect, if any, of alternative

incorporated into the ore geometry modelling.

interpretations on Mineral Resource

estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and controlling

Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of grade

and geology.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral

The Flori's Find Mineral Resource is limited to one section with 30 m

Resource expressed as length (along strike or

lateral extrapolation. Hence it is limited to 60 m north-south by 200 m

otherwise), plan width, and depth below

east-west. Mineralisation intervals range between 0 m to 80 m below

surface to the upper and lower limits of the

surface and typically from 4 to 15 m thick.

Mineral Resource.

Estimation and

The nature and appropriateness of the

Estimation used a polygonal method considered suitable for the early

modelling

estimation technique(s) applied and key

stage assessment of an Inferred Mineral Resource.

techniques

assumptions, including treatment of extreme

Estimation used length weighted composite intervals were applied to

grade values, domaining, interpolation

polygons for area and volume weighting in Table 1 and Table 2.

parameters and maximum distance of

Drill spacing varies from 30 m to 80 m

extrapolation from data points. If a computer

Extrapolation was limited to 30 m

assisted estimation method was chosen

Only gold grade was estimated

include a description of computer software

No high grade cuts were applied with the highest grade being 9.8 g/t Au

and parameters used.

The availability of check estimates, previous

estimates and/or mine production records and

whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes

appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding recovery of

by-products.

Estimation of deleterious elements or other

non-grade variables of economic significance

(eg sulphur for acid mine drainage

characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation, the

block size in relation to the average sample

spacing and the search employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of

selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation between

variables.

Description of how the geological

interpretation was used to control the

resource estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using grade

cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking

process used, the comparison of model data

to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation

data if available.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a dry

Tonnages were estimated on a dry in situ basis.

basis or with natural moisture, and the

No moisture are available.

method of determination of the moisture

content.

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) or

The Mineral Resource has been reported at a 1.0 g/t and 0.5 g/t Au cut-

parameters

quality parameters applied.

offs. These present a range of potential economic development

scenarios suitable using open pit mine development

The Exploration Target does not consider potential below a 120 m depth

below surface to ensure relevance to open pit development.

Mining factors

Assumptions made regarding possible mining

It has been assumed that the deposit could potentially be mined using

or assumptions

methods, minimum mining dimensions and

open pit methods.

internal (or, if applicable, external) mining

No assumptions or factors have been made to date regarding minimum

dilution. It is always necessary as part of the

mining widths or dilution.

P a g e | 17

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

process of determining reasonable prospects

The polygonal estimate includes no edge dilution that would need to be

for eventual economic extraction to consider

considered for mine planning.

potential mining methods, but the

assumptions made regarding mining methods

and parameters when estimating Mineral

Resources may not always be rigorous. Where

this is the case, this should be reported with

an explanation of the basis of the mining

assumptions made.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions

No assumptions have been made regarding metallurgy.

factors or

regarding metallurgical amenability. It is

The mineralisation appears to be similar to that processed in the local

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process of

area.

determining reasonable prospects for

The metallurgy, processing and waste management of nearby deposits is

eventual economic extraction to consider

not complicated and well-tested.

potential metallurgical methods, but the

assumptions regarding metallurgical

treatment processes and parameters made

when reporting Mineral Resources may not

always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this

should be reported with an explanation of the

basis of the metallurgical assumptions made.

Environmental

Assumptions made regarding possible waste

No assumptions regarding possible waste and process residue disposal

factors or

and process residue disposal options. It is

options have been made. It is assumed that such disposal will not

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process of

present a significant hurdle to exploitation of the deposit and that any

determining reasonable prospects for

disposal and potential environmental impacts would be correctly

eventual economic extraction to consider the

managed as required under the regulatory permitting conditions.

potential environmental impacts of the mining

and processing operation. While at this stage

the determination of potential environmental

impacts, particularly for a greenfields project,

may not always be well advanced, the status

of early consideration of these potential

environmental impacts should be reported.

Where these aspects have not been

considered this should be reported with an

explanation of the environmental assumptions

made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If assumed,

No local bulk density data is available

the basis for the assumptions. If determined,

Bulk densities have been assumed on the basis of typically

the method used, whether wet or dry, the

hydrothermally altered schist and intrusive rocks.

frequency of the measurements, the nature,

In weathered zones a nominal bulk density of 2.5 t/m³ has been applied

size and representativeness of the samples.

as sulphide content is limited with minor pore space or vugs.

The bulk density for bulk material must have

In fresh rock a bulk density 2.7 t/m³ has been applied reflecting the rock

been measured by methods that adequately

types.

account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc),

moisture and differences between rock and

alteration zones within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density

estimates used in the evaluation process of

the different materials.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the Mineral

The Mineral Resource extent is limited and relies on a signification

Resources into varying confidence categories.

proportion of extrapolation.

Whether appropriate account has been taken

The Inferred Mineral Resource classification reflects the limited drilling

of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in

information and relative confidence of the input data, continuity of

tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input

geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data.

data, confidence in continuity of geology and

metal values, quality, quantity and distribution

of the data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects the

Competent Person's view of the deposit.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of Mineral

John Horton, Principle Geologist of ResEval Pty Ltd reviewed the Mineral

reviews

Resource estimates.

Resource and Exploration Target estimate and provided technical

assistance

Discussion of

Where appropriate a statement of the relative

The current Mineral Resource relies on limited drilling data and hence is

relative

accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral

relatively small compared to the scale or the interpreted structure

Resource estimate using an approach or

P a g e | 18

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

accuracy/

procedure deemed appropriate by the

The Inferred classification of the Mineral Resource reflects the drill

confidence

Competent Person. For example, the

spacing and lack of strike extent drilling.

application of statistical or geostatistical

The Exploration Target captures the potential extension of the Mineral

procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of

Resource along the assumes structure as indicated by geophysics and

the resource within stated confidence limits,

soil anomalies. The Exploration Target is conceptual and be the target

or, if such an approach is not deemed

for planned future drilling.

appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the

factors that could affect the relative accuracy

and confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it

relates to global or local estimates, and, if

local, state the relevant tonnages, which

should be relevant to technical and economic

evaluation. Documentation should include

assumptions made and the procedures used.

These statements of relative accuracy and

confidence of the estimate should be

compared with production data, where

available.

P a g e | 19

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


