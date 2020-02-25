Log in
Metal Bank : Initial Director's Interest Notice

02/25/2020 | 08:23pm EST

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Metal Bank Limited

ABN 51 127 297 170

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sue-Ann Mary Higgins

Date of appointment

24 February 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

1,141,574 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of

holder

& nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Higgins (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN

2,810,917 ordinary shares

148 866

442

Fund>. Sue-Ann Higgins is a

director of this Company and

has a relevant interest under

Section 608(1)(b) and (c) of the

Corporations Act.

Aristo Jet Capital Ltd - Sue-Ann

Higgins is the settlor and a

member of the pension fund

53,072,545 ordinary shares

which owns the shares in Aristo

Jet Capital Ltd and has a

relevant

interest

under Section

608(1)(c)

of

the

Corporations

Act.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:22:00 UTC
