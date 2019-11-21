Log in
METAL BANK LIMITED

(MBK)
Metal Bank : Resignation of Managing Director

11/21/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 22 Nov 2019

ASX: MBK

Resignation of Managing Director

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('MBK' or the 'Company') advises that Tony Schreck has notified the MBK Board of his resignation as Managing Director of the Company effective in six months.

Tony joined the Board of MBK following the 2013 acquisition of Roar Resources Pty Ltd, a company Tony co-founded 11 years ago. Through Roar, Tony acquired the under explored licence areas that now comprise the company's Triumph and Eidsvold Projects. As MBK's MD, Tony has overseen the assembly of a strong portfolio of prospective gold assets in Queensland. After 11 years Tony has decided it is time for him to move on to new challenges in the resource industry.

Tony will continue to manage the Company and its projects until his resignation is effective. The MBK Board will commence the search for a replacement for Tony in the New Year.

For further information contact:

Sue-Ann Higgins - Company Secretary info@metalbank.com.au

About Metal Bank

Metal Bank Limited is an ASX-listed minerals exploration company (ASX: MBK).

Metal Bank's core focus is creating value through a combination of exploration success and quality project acquisition. The company's key projects are the Triumph, Eidsvold, and 8 Mile Gold projects situated in the northern New England Fold Belt of central Queensland, which also hosts the Cracow (3Moz Au), Mt Rawdon (2Moz Au), Mt Morgan (8Moz Au, 0.4Mt Cu) and Gympie (5Moz Au) gold deposits.

The company has an experienced Board and management team that brings regional knowledge, expertise in early stage exploration and development, relevant experience in the mid cap ASX-listed resource sector and a focus on sound corporate governance.

Board of Directors and Management

Registered Office

Inés Scotland

Metal Bank Limited

(Non-Executive Chairman)

Suite 506, Level 5

50 Clarence Street

Tony Schreck

Sydney NSW 2000

(Managing Director)

AUSTRALIA

Guy Robertson

Phone:

+61 2 9078 7669

(Executive Director)

Email:

info@metalbank.com.au

www.metalbank.com.au

Sue-Ann Higgins

Share Registry

(Company Secretary)

Automic Registry Services

Trevor Wright

Phone:

1300 288 664 (local)

(Exploration Manager)

+61 2 9698 5414 (international)

Email:

hello@automic.com.au

Web site:

www.automic.com.au

Please direct all shareholding enquiries to

the share registry.

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Schreck Managing Director & Executive Director
Inés Louise Scotland Non-Executive Chairman
Guy Robertson Non-Executive Director
Sue-Ann Higgins Secretary
Trevor Wright Exploration Manager
