METAL BANK LIMITED

(MBK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/21
0.011 AUD   --.--%
08:58pMETAL BANK : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:38pMETAL BANK : Managing Director's Presentation to Shareholders
PU
04:18pMETAL BANK : Managing Director's Presentation to Shareholders
PU
Metal Bank : Results of Annual General Meeting

11/24/2019 | 08:58pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 25 Nov 2019

ASX: MBK

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

METAL BANK LIMITED

Held on 25 November 2019

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 November 2019 are set out in the attached document.

All resolutions were decided by way of a show of hands and were carried.

Contact Details

Sue-Ann Higgins Company Secretary info@metalbank.com.au

Metal Bank Limited ABN 51 127 297 170

Suite 506, Level 5, 50 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000

Mail: PO Box Q128, Queen Victoria Building, NSW 1230 Australia

T: +61 2 9078 7669 F: +61 2 9078 7661 E: info@metalbank.com.auW: www.metalbank.com.au

Metal Bank Limited

Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Monday, 25 November 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda

Resolution Details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)

Resolution

Result

No

Resolution

Resolution Type

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Carried/Not

.

Discretion

Carried

Adoption of

Carried

1

Remuneration

Ordinary

330,161,915

-

-

-

Report (non-binding

vote)

Re-election of

Carried

2

Director - Ms Inés

Ordinary

330,146,915

15,000

-

-

Scotland

3

Approval of 10%

Special

330,146,915

15,000

-

-

Carried

Placement Capacity

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 01:56:59 UTC
