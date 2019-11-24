Metal Bank : Results of Annual General Meeting

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 25 Nov 2019
ASX: MBK
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
METAL BANK LIMITED
Held on 25 November 2019
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 November 2019 are set out in the attached document.
All resolutions were decided by way of a show of hands and were carried.
Contact Details
Sue-Ann Higgins Company Secretary info@metalbank.com.au
Metal Bank Limited ABN 51 127 297 170
Suite 506, Level 5, 50 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000
Mail: PO Box Q128, Queen Victoria Building, NSW 1230 Australia
T: +61 2 9078 7669 F: +61 2 9078 7661 E: info@metalbank.com.auW: www.metalbank.com.au
Metal Bank Limited
Result of 2019 Annual General Meeting
Monday, 25 November 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda
|
|
Resolution Details
|
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies (as at proxy close)
|
|
Resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Resolution
|
Resolution Type
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Carried/Not
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
Discretion
|
|
|
|
Carried
|
|
Adoption of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carried
|
1
|
Remuneration
|
Ordinary
|
330,161,915
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Report (non-binding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vote)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Carried
|
2
|
Director - Ms Inés
|
Ordinary
|
330,146,915
|
15,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
Scotland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Approval of 10%
|
Special
|
330,146,915
|
15,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Carried
|
|
|
|
Placement Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Metal Bank Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 01:56:59 UTC