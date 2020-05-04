Log in
Metal Bank : Significant Gold Target Defined at Eidsvold Project

05/04/2020 | 07:49pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 5 MAY 2020

ASX: MBK

Significant Gold Target Defined at Eidsvold Project

The Great Eastern Target offers a drill ready opportunity to test a highly

prospective target

  • Drill ready, 7 km2 very large-scale gold target
  • Similar scale and geophysical response as 3 Moz Mt Leyshon deposit
  • Located within highly prospective Eidsvold intrusive complex, host to the Eidsvold Goldfield (100,000 oz Au historical production)
  • 3D geophysical modelling defines core and potentially mineralized alteration halo of the target

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) is pleased to provide the following update from the Eidsvold Project in south-east Queensland, Australia. The Great Eastern Target now presents a new opportunity to drill an untested large-scale gold target within a proven region of multi-million ounce intrusion related gold (IRG) deposits.

MBK has modelled a 7 km² alteration system interpreted as a very large IRG system beneath surface geochemical anomalies at the Great Eastern Target (Figure 1), overlain by 50 - 100 m of sediment.

The geophysical responses are of the same scale and very similar to those at the 3 Moz Mt Leyshon gold deposit1. At both Mt Leyshon and the Great Eastern Target, broad resistivity lows occur on top of and at the sides of a deep reverse polarised core.

At Mt Leyshon, the low resistivity reflects gold mineralisation within overprinting alteration surrounding the early hot intrusive phase defined by a deep reversely magnetised core. It appears the same process has occurred at the Great Eastern Target where significant surface geochemistry results are coincident with the low resistivity response around the core. Refer to Figure 1 for the location of the resistivity low and coincident surface geochemistry with respect to the core.

The Great Eastern Target is considered to be the likely source of gold mineralising fluids 6 km to the southwest at the historical Eidsvold goldfield and the Mt Brady historical workings 5 km to the northwest, where MBK intersected up to 1 m @ 17.4 g/t Au2 in scout drilling. Refer to Figure 2 for the location of the Great Eastern Target and satellite target areas.

  1. The Mt Leyshon Magnetic Anomaly, Exploration Geophysics, (1995) 26, 84-91
  2. MBK ASX Release 15 Apr 2014

P a g e | 1 Metal Bank Limited ABN 51 127 297 170 Suite 506 Level 5 50 Clarence Street Sydney NSW 2000

Inés Scotland, Executive Chair of MBK said:

"We are excited to have defined a significant untested intrusion related gold target in Queensland. The scale of the target places it at a similar size to many other multi-million ounce gold deposits in the region. The Great Eastern Target is now a genuine drill ready opportunity within a highly prospective area as attested to by the nearby presence of a 100,000 oz Au historical goldfield."

Figure 1: 7 km2 Great Eastern Target defined by coincident surface geochemistry and geophysics

P a g e | 2

Figure 2: Location of the Great Eastern Target at the Eidsvold Project

Introduction

MBK's Eidsvold, 8 Mile and Triumph gold projects are situated in the northern New England Fold Belt of central Queensland, which also hosts the Cracow (3 Moz Au), Mt Rawdon (2 Moz Au), Mt Morgan (8 Moz Au, 0.4 Mt Cu) and Gympie (5 Moz Au) gold deposits. Refer to Figure 3.

P a g e | 3

Figure 1: Location of Metal Bank Limited gold projects including 8 Mile project

The Eidsvold Project is 100% owned by MBK and centred on the historical Eidsvold goldfield (100,000 oz Au mined in the early 1900's) within the 280 km2 Eidsvold Intrusive Complex.

Exploration by MBK has shown the Eidsvold Intrusive Complex (granodiorite-diorite-gabbro) represents an overlooked and highly prospective intrusion related gold system. The vast majority of the intrusive complex is concealed beneath post mineral sedimentary cover.

MBK has completed limited scout drilling along strike of the historical Eidsvold Goldfield3 and a five hole drill program 10 km to the north at Mt Brady, which returned up to 3 m @ 2.3 g/t Au4 and 1 m @ 17.4 g/t Au5. Refer to Figure 2 for the location of the Eidsvold goldfield and Mt Brady.

The only other previous exploration outside of the Eidsvold historical goldfield was by Newcrest (1998), which completed a 15 hole district wide scout drilling program returning encouraging results up to 16 m @ 0.2 g/t Au6 in altered intrusives.

Mineralised and altered zones intersected by MBK drilling at the Mt Brady prospect display a distinct geophysical signature. Airborne magnetics define an area of quiescence. Induced polarisation (IP) geophysics define an area of low resistivity. Together these responses

  1. MBK ASX Release 18 Sept 2017
  2. MBK ASX Release 18 Sept 2017
  3. MBK ASX Release 15 Apr 2014
  4. Newcrest Mining Limited, Eidsvold Project Annual and Final Report 1998

P a g e | 4

identify hydrothermal alteration at Mt Brady and can be used as a proven geophysical response for targeting alteration in other areas of the Eidsvold Intrusive Complex.

MBK completed an airborne electromagnetic EM survey in 2018 to obtain resistivity data over the project and combined this data with airborne magnetics to identify multiple large-scale alteration targets.

In 2019, MBK completed geochemical ultra-trace soil sampling and pH analysis across the highest priority of these targets to confirm geochemical signatures typical of IRG systems. A low pH response with elevated pathfinder geochemistry is direct evidence for weathering out of sulphides (producing acidic conditions) in the sediment immediately above the alteration zone of an IRG system.

The Great Eastern Target is the highest priority target at the Eidsvold Project due to the large 7 km2 geophysical anomaly coincident with elevated pathfinder geochemistry, including ±Au- Ag-Sn-Te-Bi-(Mo-Zn-Hg-As-Cu-Sb-Pb), and a substantial drop in pH levels. (Refer to Figure 1 showing elevated pathfinder geochemistry and low pH areas).

The success of the surface geochemistry program led MBK to engage a leading industry consultant specialising in geophysical targeting of IRG systems in Queensland, to produce a 3D model to guide the design of an initial drill program at the Great Eastern Target.

The results of this study have identified a very large IRG target with some very distinct geophysical properties similar to the 3 Moz Au Mt Leyshon deposit. At Mt Leyshon, the core of the deposit is a reversely polarised magnetic anomaly associated with very fine magnetite preserved in the reverse direction of the early hot core. Later phases of mineralisation, breccia pipe development and alteration occur peripheral to the core and it is where the main gold deposit was located.

The Great Eastern Target has a 2.5 km long, by 750 m wide, reversely polarised magnetic zone in the centre of the target area, which is also interpreted to be an early hot core. Modelling of both magnetic and resistivity data define a wide area of approximately 3.5 km x 2 km encompassing the core and coincident with surface geochemistry, interpreted as widespread late stage alteration. In most IRG systems of Eastern Queensland, it is the later phases which are often responsible for gold mineralisation and it is this area which is the focus for drill targeting.

There is also evidence at Eidsvold for a late alteration and mineralisation phase based on drilling at the Mt Brady prospect 5 km to the northwest.7,8 Petrological studies on drill core confirm mineralisation occurred as a late phase associated with breccia development and as part of a series of peripheral "ring structures" to the Great Eastern Target. These ring structures, shown in Figure 2, are ideal fluid pathways for escaping mineralising fluids over kilometres of scale and form a 15 km zone between Mt Brady and south of the Eidsvold

  1. MBK ASX Release 15 Apr 2014
  2. MBK ASX Release 18 Sept 2017

P a g e | 5

historical goldfield. In the case of the Eidsvold Intrusive Complex, ring structures represent the response to the emplacement of the Great Eastern Target intrusion.

The combined data obtained across the Eidsvold Intrusive Complex by MBK over the last six years strongly supports the Great Eastern Target as the primary source of gold mineralising fluids distributed over a massive area encompassing both Mt Brady and the Eidsvold goldfield.

The Eidsvold Project now has a long drill ready exploration pipeline for moving forward. This not only includes the Great Eastern Target, but also at least four other drill ready high priority target areas identified along peripheral ring structures. Refer to Figure 2 for the location of additional target areas.

Eidsvold Project - Next Phase

Initial drill design has commenced for a 1500m drilling program to test for large scale alteration in support of a large-scale IRG system with the area of the Great Eastern Target.

Metal Bank continues to investigate the potential for a Joint Venture for the Eidsvold project as a means to accelerate this drilling program.

Authorised by the Board:

For further information contact:

Inés Scotland

Executive Chair

Email: ines@metalbank.com.au

About Metal Bank

Metal Bank Limited is an ASX-listed minerals exploration company (ASX: MBK).

Metal Bank's core focus is creating value through a combination of exploration success and quality project acquisition. The company's key projects are the Eidsvold, 8 Mile and Triumph Gold Projects situated in the northern New England Fold Belt of central Queensland, which also hosts the Cracow (3Moz Au), Mt Rawdon (2Moz Au), Mt Morgan (8Moz Au, 0.4Mt Cu) and Gympie (5Moz Au) gold deposits.

The company has an experienced Board and management team that brings regional knowledge, expertise in early stage exploration and development, relevant experience in the mid cap ASX-listed resource sector and a focus on sound corporate governance.

P a g e | 6

Board of Directors and Management

Registered Office

Inés Scotland

Metal Bank Limited

(Executive Chairman)

Suite 506, Level 5

50 Clarence Street

Guy Robertson

Sydney NSW 2000

(Executive Director)

AUSTRALIA

Sue-Ann Higgins

Phone:

+61 2 9078 7669

(Executive Director and Company

Email:

info@metalbank.com.au

Secretary)

www.metalbank.com.au

Trevor Wright

Share Registry

(Executive Director)

Automic Registry Services

Phone:

1300 288 664 (local)

+61 2 9698 5414 (international)

Email:

hello@automic.com.au

Web site:

www.automic.com.au

Please direct all shareholding enquiries to

the share registry.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Trevor Wright, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Wright is engaged as a contractor to the Company. Mr Wright has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Wright consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it applies.

The Exploration Targets described in this report are conceptual in nature and there is insufficient information to establish whether further exploration will result in the determination of Mineral Resources. Any resources referred to in this report are not based on estimations of Ore Reserves or Mineral Resources made in accordance with the JORC Code and caution should be exercised in any external technical or economic evaluation.

P a g e | 7

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random

Soil Sampling

techniques

chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement

tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as

250gm soil samples were taken using a -10# (2mm) mesh sieve

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments,

Samples were taken from between 20 to 30 cm depth in B

etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the

horizon soils where possible.

broad meaning of sampling.

50 grams of the soil sample was removed on site for pH analysis

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

in a slurry of 1:5 ratio with deionised water and measurements

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

were completed on site with a hand held pH meter.

measurement tools or systems used.

The pH meter was calibrated at the beginning of each batch of

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

measurements and control measurements were taken at every

Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry

5th reading.

standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple

200 grams of dry soil sample was sent to ALS for analysis

(e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

using Au-ST43 and ME-MS41 assay methods.

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may

be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer,

No new drill results are presented in this report

techniques

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g.

core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails,

face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and

if so, by what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

No new drill results are presented in this report

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and

grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

No new drill results are presented in this report

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core

(or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections

logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all

The nature, quality and appropriateness of sample preparation

techniques

core taken.

techniques for soil sampling is deemed appropriate

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc.

Due to the low level detection analysis and inability to duplicate

and whether sampled wet or dry.

soil samples exactly, no field duplicates were taken.

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness

Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the soil

of the sample preparation technique.

samples.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative

of the in situ material collected, including for instance results

for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the

material being sampled.

P a g e | 8

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Quality of data

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

Assaying for soil sampling was completed using ALS method ME-

and laboratory

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is

MS41L with additional 25 g Au by ST43. This is an ultra-trace

tests

considered partial or total.

package specifically designed for testing very low detection

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

limits in covering sediments.

instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the

Due to variable nature of low detection analysis, no duplicates

analysis including instrument make and model, reading times,

or standards were used in quality control.

calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc..

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards,

blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether

acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision

have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

As soil sampling was designed for low level detection, no

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

verification of significant results was undertaken.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

All data is entered digitally into data logging spreadsheets and

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

uploaded to a database manager who incorporates the data.

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

No adjustments have been made to the assay data

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

All EM geophysical lines were surveyed using airborne GPS units

data points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and

using AGD94 Z56 coordinate system

other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

All soil sampling locations were surveyed using hand GPS units

Specification of the grid system used.

respectively using AGD94 Z56 coordinate system

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data Spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Soil samples were taken at 200m or 100m intervals on various

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to

lines bisecting geophysical anomalies.

distribution

establish the degree of geological and grade continuity

The data spacing and distribution is insufficient to establish the

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the

estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

classifications applied.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

Best endeavours were made to ensure soil lines crossed

data in

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is

geophysical anomalies so as best to represent a cross section of

relation to

known, considering the deposit type.

the anomalism.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the

geological

orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to

structure

have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and

reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were stored in sealed polyweave bags on site and

security

transported to the laboratory at regular intervals by MBK staff.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques

The sampling techniques are regularly reviewed.

reviews

and data.

P a g e | 9

Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

The Eidsvold project is within EPM18431, EPM18753 are all

tenement and

including agreements or material issues with third parties

100% owned by Roar Resources Pty Ltd a wholly owned

land tenure

such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

subsidiary of Metal Bank Limited.

native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

The tenement is in good standing and no known impediments

status

park and environmental settings.

exist.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along

with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other

Newcrest completed exploration activities including ground

done by other

parties.

magnetic and regional spaced RC drilling (15 holes) in 1998 over

parties

a portion of the project adjacent to the historical goldfield.

All other exploration data and drill data presented was collected

by Metal Bank and Roar Resources Pty Ltd (a 100% subsidiary of

Metal Bank Limited).

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

EPM18431 and EPM18753 lie on the Eidsvold 1:100,000 map

sheet.

The style of mineralisation intersected is intrusion related gold

mineralisation within the multiphase Eidsvold Intrusive complex

as a part of the northern New England Orogen.

Mt Brady lies 10 km north of the Eidsvold goldfield where

100,000 oz of gold was produced during the early 1900's.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding

No new drill results are presented in this report

information

of the exploration results including a tabulation of the

following information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea

level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

Unless specified otherwise, a nominal 0.1 g/t Au lower cut‐off

aggregation

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations

has been applied incorporating up to 2m of internal dilution

methods

(e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

below the reporting cut‐off grade to highlight zones of gold

Material and should be stated.

mineralisation.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high

High grade gold intervals internal to broader zones of

grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the

mineralisation are reported as included intervals. A nominal 10

procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and

g/t Au cut-off has been applied to reporting high grade gold

some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown

intervals contained within broader zones of mineralisation.

in detail.

These are routinely specified in the summary results tables.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent

No metal equivalent values have been used for reporting

values should be clearly stated.

exploration results.

P a g e | 10

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting

No new drill results are presented in this report

between

of Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill

hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

widths and

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

intercept

reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g.

lengths

'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations

Refer to figures contained within this report.

of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery

being reported These should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is

All results are presented in figures contained within this report.

reporting

not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading

reporting of Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be

Soil sampling program

substantive

reported including (but not limited to): geological

Advice on sampling methodology for the surface soil sampling

exploration

observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey

program was provided by Dr Dennis Arne, Consultant

results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment;

Geochemist, Telemark Geosciences.

data

metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

Airborne Electromagnetic Survey

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

A 1000 km time domain EM geophysical survey was completed

by Graham Boyd, Geosolutions Limited, Adelaide using their

inhouse developed REPTEM helicopter-borne transient

electromagnetic prospecting system on 200m and 400m spaced

east-west lines with a mean terrain clearance of 40m. Data was

checked for quality and poor quality data containing outside

interference was removed.

Geophysical Modelling

3D inversion modelling and geophysical interpretations were

completed by Michael Sexton, Consultant Geophysicist, Mykea

Geophysics.

Further Work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for

Follow up soil sampling over high priority areas

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

A follow up drilling program has been designed to enable initial

drilling).

testing of the Great Eastern Target

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

including the main geological interpretations and future

drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially

sensitive.

P a g e | 11

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 23:48:00 UTC
