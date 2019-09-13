Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metal Tiger PLC    MTR   GB0030493232

METAL TIGER PLC

(MTR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/13 11:35:15 am
1.275 GBp   +2.00%
02:50pMetal Tiger Plc., Pouncing on Natural Resource Investments, CEO Clip Video
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metal Tiger Plc., Pouncing on Natural Resource Investments, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2019) - CEO of Metal Tiger, Michael McNeilly, discusses some of the company's natural resource investments.

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/metal-tiger-investing-in-natural-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Metal Tiger Plc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 14 - September 15, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Metal Tiger Plc. (LSE: MTR)

www.metaltigerplc.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47792


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METAL TIGER PLC
02:50pMetal Tiger Plc., Pouncing on Natural Resource Investments, CEO Clip Video
NE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2005 -
EBIT 2005 -
Net income 2005 -
Debt 2005 -
Yield 2005 -
P/E ratio 2005 -
P/E ratio 2006 -
Capi. / Sales2005 -
Capi. / Sales2006 -
Capitalization 19,6 M
Chart METAL TIGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Metal Tiger PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,25  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael McNeilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Patrick Stewart Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm G. Bacchus Finance Director & Secretary
Terrence Ronald Grammer Non-Executive Director
Mark Roderick Potter Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METAL TIGER PLC0.00%24
CINTAS CORPORATION46.74%25 264
TELEPERFORMANCE38.75%12 530
EDENRED35.10%11 655
BUREAU VERITAS SA23.97%10 883
INTERTEK GROUP13.33%10 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group