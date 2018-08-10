Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Metalfrio Solutions SA    FRIO3   BRFRIOACNOR2

METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA (FRIO3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/09
47.5 BRL   --.--%
03:15aMETALFRIO : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release
PU
05/29METALFRIO : announces its 1Q18 Earnings Release
PU
05/28METALFRIO : 1T18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Metalfrio : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 03:15am CEST

São Paulo, August 09th, 2018 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 2Q18.

To access the 2Q18 Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference Call
Friday, August 10th, 2018.

ENGLISH
 		PORTUGUESE
Time: 12:30 p.m (US-EST)
01:30 p.m (Brasília Time)
 		Time: Time: 12:30 p.m (US-EST)
01:30 p.m (Brasília Time)
Ph.:+1 (646) 843-6054
 		Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code: Metalfrio Code: Metalfrio
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
 Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code:Metalfrio
 		Code:Metalfrio
Webcast:click here Webcast:click here

Disclaimer

Metalfrio Solutions SA published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA
03:15aMETALFRIO : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release
PU
05/29METALFRIO : announces its 1Q18 Earnings Release
PU
05/28METALFRIO : 1T18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
04/03GLOBAL REFRIGERATED DISPLAY CASES (R : 99strategy.biz added a depth and professi..
AQ
2017METALFRIO : announces its 3Q17 Earnings Release
PU
2017METALFRIO : 2Q17 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2017METALFRIO : announces its 2Q17 Earnings Release
PU
2017METALFRIO : 2Q17 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2017METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 15
FA
2017METALFRIO : announces its 1Q17 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Chart METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA
Duration : Period :
Metalfrio Solutions SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Petros Diamantides President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Faria de Lima Chairman
Frederico da Silveira Moraes Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Pedro Manuel Jacinto Casanova Guerra Vice Chairman
Hélio Marcos Coutinho Beltrão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA13.10%0
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL-2.07%35 066
MELROSE INDUSTRIES3.44%13 444
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.5.59%8 852
WATSCO INC2.04%6 450
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB30.15%4 988
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.