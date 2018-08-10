Metalfrio : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 09th, 2018 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 2Q18.
Conference Call
Friday, August 10th, 2018.
ENGLISH
PORTUGUESE
Time: 12:30 p.m (US-EST)
01:30 p.m (Brasília Time)
Time: Time: 12:30 p.m (US-EST)
01:30 p.m (Brasília Time)
Ph.:+1 (646) 843-6054
Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code: Metalfrio
Code: Metalfrio
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Code:Metalfrio
Code:Metalfrio
Webcast:click here
Webcast:click here
Disclaimer
