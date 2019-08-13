Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Metalfrio Solutions SA    FRIO3   BRFRIOACNOR2

METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA

(FRIO3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/02
59 BRL   +10.55%
07:52pMETALFRIO : announces its 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
03/14METALFRIO : announces its 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
03/12METALFRIO : 4Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metalfrio : announces its 2Q19 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Metalfrio announces its 2Q19 Earnings Release

São Paulo, August 13th, 2019 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 2Q19.

To access the 2Q19 Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference Call Wednesday, August 14th, 2019.
ENGLISH
 		PORTUGUESE
Time: 10:30a.m (US-EDT)
11:30 a.m (Brasília Time) 		Time: 10:30a.m (US-EDT)
11:30 a.m (Brasília Time)
Ph.:+1 (646) 843-6054
 		Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
 		Replay:+55 (11) 2188-0400
Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A
 		Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A
Webcast:click here Webcast:click here

The conference call will be hosted by:
Petros Diamantides - CEO
Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available from August 14th to August 20th, 2019. In order to access the replay, dial mentioned numbers.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast. The access link will be found at our website.

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 2627-9171
Fax.: +55 11 2627-9196
E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br
Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.

Disclaimer

Metalfrio Solutions SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 23:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA
07:52pMETALFRIO : announces its 2Q19 Earnings Release
PU
03/14METALFRIO : announces its 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
03/12METALFRIO : 4Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2018METALFRIO : announces its 3Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018METALFRIO : announces its 2Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018METALFRIO : announces its 1Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018METALFRIO : 1T18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2017METALFRIO : announces its 3Q17 Earnings Release
PU
2017METALFRIO : 2Q17 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
2017METALFRIO : announces its 2Q17 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Chart METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA
Duration : Period :
Metalfrio Solutions SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Petros Diamantides President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Faria de Lima Chairman
Frederico da Silveira Moraes Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Pedro Manuel Jacinto Casanova Guerra Vice Chairman
Hélio Marcos Coutinho Beltrão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA0.00%61
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.55%37 785
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL41.15%33 300
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC3.30%9 924
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.17.80%9 798
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB48.21%6 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group