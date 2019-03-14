Log in
METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA

(FRIO3)
Metalfrio : announces its 4Q18 Earnings Release

03/14/2019

Metalfrio announces its 4Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, March 14, 2019 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 4Q18.

To access the 3Q18 Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference Call
 Date:March 15th, 2019 (Friday)
Time:11:00 a.m. (US-ET) / 12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
Connection number:+1 (646) 843-6054
Access Code:Metalfrio
Replay:from November 15 to November 21, 2019. You can access the replay by dialing+55 (11) 2188- 0400 (access code: Metalfrio) or at our website.
Webcast: click here

The conference call will be hosted by:
Petros Diamantides - CEO
Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Ph.: +55 11 2627-9171
Fax.: +55 11 2627-9196
E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br
Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.

Disclaimer

Metalfrio Solutions SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:58:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Petros Diamantides President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcelo Faria de Lima Chairman
Frederico da Silveira Moraes Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Pedro Manuel Jacinto Casanova Guerra Vice Chairman
Hélio Marcos Coutinho Beltrão Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALFRIO SOLUTIONS SA-3.39%0
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL22.33%33 088
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.12%32 212
MELROSE INDUSTRIES9.83%22 820
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.13.42%9 898
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB29.23%5 625
