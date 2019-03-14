Metalfrio announces its 4Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, March 14, 2019 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 4Q18.

To access the 3Q18 Earnings Release, please click here.



Conference Call

Date:March 15th, 2019 (Friday)

Time:11:00 a.m. (US-ET) / 12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

Connection number:+1 (646) 843-6054

Access Code:Metalfrio

Replay:from November 15 to November 21, 2019. You can access the replay by dialing+55 (11) 2188- 0400 (access code: Metalfrio) or at our website.

Webcast: click here

The conference call will be hosted by:

Petros Diamantides - CEO

Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Ph.: +55 11 2627-9171

Fax.: +55 11 2627-9196

E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br

Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.