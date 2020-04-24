Log in
04/24/2020 | 12:35am EDT

Press release dated April 24, 2020

Metall Zug Group: Appointment of Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG

Zug, April 24, 2020 - The Metall Zug Group has chosen the members of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG for the upcoming spin-off. In addition to Oliver Riemenschneider (Chairman), Annelies Häcki Buhofer and Jürg Werner, who have already been announced, Prisca Hafner, Tobias Knechtle and Petra Rumpf have been appointed for election. Peter Spirig, the new CEO, will take up his role on September 1, 2020.

V-ZUG Holding AG, which belongs to the Metall Zug Group, has proposed three more members of the Board of Directors - Prisca Hafner, Tobias Knechtle and Petra Rumpf - in addition to the three members already announced. This completes the six-person Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG for the upcoming establishment of V-ZUG as an independent company. The formal election of the Board of Directors is due to take place on May 19, 2020, during the general meeting of shareholders of V-ZUG Holding AG.

Prisca Hafner, born 1967, a Swiss citizen, was Chief Human Resource Officer at the COMET Group, Flamatt, and was global head of Human Resources at Oerlikon Balzers, Balzers (Liechtenstein). She is a qualified banking specialist and has completed additional training in human resources and coaching at the Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in Zurich.

Tobias Knechtle, born 1972, a Swiss citizen, was CFO of the VALORA Group, Muttenz, Vice President Finance at the Kudelski Group, Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Managing Director of CINVEN Private Equity, Frankfurt and London, and has worked for the Boston Consulting Group. He has a degree (lic. rer. pol.) from the University of Bern.

Petra Rumpf, born 1968, a dual Swiss/German citizen, is Global Head Dental Service Organizations at the Straumann Group, Basel. Prior to this, she was Global Head of Corporate Development and Special Channels at Nobel Biocare, Zurich, and Vice President Strategy & Transformation Central Europe at Capgemini Consulting. Petra Rumpf has an MBA from Clark University, USA, and is a member of the Harvard Dental School Dean's Advisory Board.

The members of the V-ZUG Holding AG Board of Directors already announced are:

Oliver Riemenschneider, born 1962, a dual Swiss/German citizen, has been a member of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG AG since May 2019 and its Chairman since September 2019. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG since it was founded in November 2019. Oliver Riemenschneider has been Managing Director of the Global Business Unit Turbocharging at ABB, Zurich, since 2011, and held various management positions at ABB since 1991, of which seven years were spent in Japan. He is also Chairman of Swissmem's Internal Combustion Engines specialist group in Zurich and is on the board of VDMA Engines and Systems, Frankfurt. He holds an engineering degree (Dipl. Ing.) from ETH Zurich and an MBA from City University, Bellevue, Washington.

Annelies Häcki Buhofer, born 1954, a Swiss citizen, has been a member of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG AG since May 2016. She is an associate professor (Dr. phil. I) at the University of Zurich and was a Full Professor of German Linguistics at the University of Basel from 1989 to 2015, where she also performed various management tasks at the Faculty of Humanities. Annelies Häcki-Buhofer has a number of roles in management bodies of national and international professional associations and was a member of the Research Council of the Swiss National Science Foundation. She is also Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of BURU Holding AG, Cham, a member of the Board of Directors of Zug Estates Holding AG, Zug, a member of the Board of Directors of the Cham Group AG , Cham, and a board member of other non-listed companies.

Jürg Werner, born 1956, a Swiss citizen, was CEO of Metall Zug AG from 2013 to March 31, 2020, CEO of V-ZUG AG from 2010-2013, COO of V-ZUG AG in 2010, and Head of Development at V-ZUG AG and Member of the Executive Board from 1996-2009. He has a doctorate in technical sciences from ETH Zurich and a postgraduate degree in business management. He is Chairman of the Board of the Swiss Association for Standardization (SNV), a Member of the DIN Presidial Board; Member of the Industrial Advisory Board of the Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering, ETH Zurich, of the Advisory Board of ZHAW Life Sciences and Facility Management and of the Swiss Academy of Technical Sciences (SATW). Jürg Werner is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Schleuniger Holding AG, Thun, Member of the Board of Directors of Haag-Streit Holding AG, Köniz, and a board member of other non-listed companies.

Peter Spirig, the new CEO of the V-ZUG Group, will take over on September 1, 2020 from Heinz M. Buhofer, who assumes this role on an interim basis since September 1, 2019. Heinz M. Buhofer plans to stay with the V-ZUG Group until the end of September, during which time he will fully hand over his tasks to Peter Spirig.

About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 5,000 employees and comprises six Business Units:

  • Household Appliances (V-ZUG Holding AG, V-ZUG AG, SIBIRGroup AG, Gehrig Group AG and other subsidiaries)
  • Infection Control (Belimed Group)
  • Life Science Solutions (Belimed Life Science AG, Belimed Life Science d.o.o.)
  • Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)
  • Wire Processing (Schleuniger Group)
  • Technology Cluster & Infra (V-ZUG Immobilien AG, V-ZUG Infra AG, MZ Infra AG)

The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich (type B registered shares, securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).

Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://www.metallzug.ch/en/datenschutzerklaerung.

Key dates

April 24, 2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Metall Zug

June 24, 2020 (after close of trading) Cut-off date for receipt of V-ZUG shares

June 25, 2020 First day of trading of Metall Zug shares ex stock dividend

June 25, 2020 Listing and first day of trading of V-ZUG shares on SIX

August 17, 2020 Publication of results for the first half of 2020

Further information

Daniel Keist Christof Gassner

Chief Financial Officer Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Phone: + 41 58 768 60 50 Phone: +41 58 768 60 50

This press release is available at www.metallzug.ch/en/medienmitteilungen. The shareholder information brochure on the spin-off of the V-ZUG Group is available at https://www.metallzug.ch/investoren/abspaltung (in German only).




