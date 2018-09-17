Log in
METALLUM RESOURCES INC.    MRV

METALLUM RESOURCES INC. (MRV)
Torrent Unaware of Any Material Change

09/17/2018 | 03:05pm CEST

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2018) - At the request of IIROC, Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Torrent is an Investment Issuer and the Company's investment portfolio as at June 30, 2018, can be found in the Company's quarterly financial reporting which was recently filed on Sedar.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Torrent Capital Ltd.
Rob Randall
Chief Financial Officer
(902) 442-7187


© Newsfilecorp 2018
