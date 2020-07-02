Metallurgical of China : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project

CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project

+ . -

On June 9, 2020 (local time in India), the coke in the last sleeve of the four 44-sleeve coke ovens included in Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project contracted by Zhongye Changtian International Engineering (CIE), one of the members of China Minmetals and holding subsidiary of MCC, was successfully discharged. On June 15, the owner KFIL issued a Preliminary Acceptance Certificate (PAC) to CIE.

KFIL's Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project started in October 2018. On March 31, 2020, the first sleeve of the coke oven No. 4 successfully pushed coke, and then coke was successfully discharged from 22 sleeves of the coke ovens No. 1 & 4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government announced a national lockdown from March 25. Workers couldn't go to work in the factory. The coke ovens No. 2 & 3 which had already been under furnace-heating were forced to maintain the temperature at 200 degrees for 40 days. During this period, the project team overcame many difficulties and finally achieved the goal of coke discharge of all 44 sleeves of the four coke ovens for the first time on June 9.

The project team led by Liu Hua of CIE worked hard on site for 20 months. Especially during the pandemic, the team worked overtime for one month, providing efficient and professional technical services and winning high praise from the owner.

The project is the second coke oven project successfully designed and put into operation by CIE after the GSIL's 200,000 TPA heat recovery coke oven project in India. It indicates that CIE has been fully capable to provide proven and reliable design, technical guidance and equipment supply to support the construction of coke ovens in emerging economies. It is also a case that the Chinese equipment successfully goes global. It has become an attractive business card for MCC in the field of coke oven construction in India.