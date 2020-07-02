Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.    1618   CNE100000FF3

METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallurgical of China : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project

+ . -

　　On June 9, 2020 (local time in India), the coke in the last sleeve of the four 44-sleeve coke ovens included in Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project contracted by Zhongye Changtian International Engineering (CIE), one of the members of China Minmetals and holding subsidiary of MCC, was successfully discharged. On June 15, the owner KFIL issued a Preliminary Acceptance Certificate (PAC) to CIE.

　　KFIL's Heat Recovery Coke Oven Project started in October 2018. On March 31, 2020, the first sleeve of the coke oven No. 4 successfully pushed coke, and then coke was successfully discharged from 22 sleeves of the coke ovens No. 1 & 4. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government announced a national lockdown from March 25. Workers couldn't go to work in the factory. The coke ovens No. 2 & 3 which had already been under furnace-heating were forced to maintain the temperature at 200 degrees for 40 days. During this period, the project team overcame many difficulties and finally achieved the goal of coke discharge of all 44 sleeves of the four coke ovens for the first time on June 9.

　　The project team led by Liu Hua of CIE worked hard on site for 20 months. Especially during the pandemic, the team worked overtime for one month, providing efficient and professional technical services and winning high praise from the owner.

　　The project is the second coke oven project successfully designed and put into operation by CIE after the GSIL's 200,000 TPA heat recovery coke oven project in India. It indicates that CIE has been fully capable to provide proven and reliable design, technical guidance and equipment supply to support the construction of coke ovens in emerging economies. It is also a case that the Chinese equipment successfully goes global. It has become an attractive business card for MCC in the field of coke oven construction in India.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-I..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project ..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase II of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Proj..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC's Traffic Line Reconstruction Project in IC-82 Over..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA He..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesian RKEF No. 1 Dust Collector Foundation Underta..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel ..
PU
07/01METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : The First International Standard ISO 21062-2020 Set und..
PU
07/01METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : PT Dexin Steel Indonesia's Whole-Factory Public Auxilia..
PU
06/30METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC17's Quinn High-end Apartment Project in Kuala Lumpu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 420 B 54 235 M 54 235 M
Net income 2020 7 912 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2020 29 067 M 3 751 M 3 751 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 110 M 7 110 M 7 111 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 98 566
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,58 HKD
Last Close Price 1,23 HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Zhao Xiang Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-29.71%6 919
VINCI SA-17.37%51 074
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-12.99%29 020
FERROVIAL-12.87%19 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.85%17 185
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-13.47%16 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group