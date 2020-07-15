Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.    1618   CNE100000FF3

METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallurgical of China : CISDI Signs the LMB Countries' Data Information Atlas Consulting Service Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 09:26am EDT

CISDI Signs the LMB Countries' Data Information Atlas Consulting Service Project

+ . -

　　On July 7, CISDI Group Co., Ltd. (CISDI) and Chongqing China-Singapore Demonstration Project Administration (CCSDPA) signed the Lancang-Mekong Basin (LMB) Countries' Data Information Atlas Consulting Service Project based on GIS technology.

　　This project is another cooperation between CISDI and CCSDPA after carrying out the research on the construction scheme of Chongqing Inland International Logistics Distribution Center. The project aims to roll out the collection and collation of basic data information related to population, nationality, economy, trade and logistics of LMB countries (China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam), draw geographic information atlas of Lancang-Mekong Basin by using GIS technology, and conduct visual analysis and research in this region on such related subjects as the basin profile, economic and trade logistics, cooperation and interaction mechanism, industrial distribution, Singapore investment, navigation in Southeast Asia, International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC) and the Belt and Road Initiative. By doing so, the project strives to effectively support CCSDPA to further the relevant research on the Lancang-Mekong Basin, seek the breakthrough point of the Lancang-Mekong cooperation market, and promote the cooperation of China-Singapore interconnection projects.

　　The successful signing of the project contract has laid a foundation for CISDI to carry out data consulting services, productization of consulting platform and digital transformation of consulting business.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : China MCC Holds the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CISDI Signs the LMB Countries' Data Information Atlas C..
PU
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC Baosteel's Nordic Electrolytic Aluminum Groove Proj..
PU
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : China MCC Kuwait RA259 Project Road Area One Route Conv..
PU
09:21aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC Releases Three International Standards
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-I..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project ..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel ..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesian RKEF No. 1 Dust Collector Foundation Underta..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA He..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 420 B 54 221 M 54 221 M
Net income 2020 7 912 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2020 29 067 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 468 M 7 931 M 7 929 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 98 566
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,58 HKD
Last Close Price 1,46 HKD
Spread / Highest target 8,22%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,22%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Zhao Xiang Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-16.57%8 062
VINCI SA-18.22%52 381
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.05%31 642
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.53%19 248
FERROVIAL-14.24%19 233
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.10%17 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group