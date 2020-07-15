Metallurgical of China : CISDI Signs the LMB Countries' Data Information Atlas Consulting Service Project

CISDI Signs the LMB Countries' Data Information Atlas Consulting Service Project

On July 7, CISDI Group Co., Ltd. (CISDI) and Chongqing China-Singapore Demonstration Project Administration (CCSDPA) signed the Lancang-Mekong Basin (LMB) Countries' Data Information Atlas Consulting Service Project based on GIS technology.

This project is another cooperation between CISDI and CCSDPA after carrying out the research on the construction scheme of Chongqing Inland International Logistics Distribution Center. The project aims to roll out the collection and collation of basic data information related to population, nationality, economy, trade and logistics of LMB countries (China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam), draw geographic information atlas of Lancang-Mekong Basin by using GIS technology, and conduct visual analysis and research in this region on such related subjects as the basin profile, economic and trade logistics, cooperation and interaction mechanism, industrial distribution, Singapore investment, navigation in Southeast Asia, International Land-Sea Trade Corridor (ILSTC) and the Belt and Road Initiative. By doing so, the project strives to effectively support CCSDPA to further the relevant research on the Lancang-Mekong Basin, seek the breakthrough point of the Lancang-Mekong cooperation market, and promote the cooperation of China-Singapore interconnection projects.

The successful signing of the project contract has laid a foundation for CISDI to carry out data consulting services, productization of consulting platform and digital transformation of consulting business.