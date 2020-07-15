Metallurgical of China : China MCC Holds the 2019 Annual General Meeting

+ . -

On the afternoon of June 29, the 2019 Annual General Meeting of China MCC was held at its headquarters. The meeting was chaired by Zhang Zhaoxiang, Party Group Member and Deputy General Manager of China Minmetals, Party Committee Secretary of MCC and China MCC and General Manager of MCC, and Vice Chairman and Executive Director of China MCC.

In accordance with relevant requirements for pandemic prevention and control, some shareholders and shareholder representatives attended the meeting through in-person attendance, telephone connection and online voting. Mr. Zhang first extended his heartfelt thanks to all the shareholders for their concerns and support to the company for a long time, and then briefly introduced the company's current fights against pandemic prevention and control and resumption of work and production, and its production and management status. Later, the meeting deliberated and adopted 9 proposals including the Proposal of China MCC's Board of Directors on 2019 Annual Work Report, and heard the 2019 Report on Work by Independent Non-executive Directors of China MCC. During the exchanges session of the meeting, shareholder representatives also communicated with the management team on hot issues of market concern, such as the development prospect of the infrastructure industry, the reform of state-owned enterprises, the clearing up of accounts receivable and inventory and the public offering of infrastructure REITS.

Zhang Mengxing, China MCC President and Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of MCC and China MCC, Cao Xiuyun, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Zou Hongying, China MCC Vice President and Chief Accountant and Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of MCC and China MCC, Lin Jinzhen, Staff Director, Zeng Gang, Secretary of the Board of Directors, Supervisors Zhang Yandi and Chu Zhiqi, heads of relevant functional departments, compliance lawyers and accountants at home and abroad attended the meeting.