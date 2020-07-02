Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.    1618   CNE100000FF3

METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallurgical of China : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-Iron Project Constructed by CFMCC Starts Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-Iron Project Constructed by CFMCC Starts Production

+ . -

　　On June 22, the Indonesia Yashi nickel metal production line with an output of 35,000 TPA and the supporting Electric Furnace No. 4 of the 1 x 250 MW coal-fired power plant project constructed by China First Metallurgical Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CFMCC) successfully started production, which was the first production line to be put into operation in the project.

　　The project is located in the Weda Bay Industrial Park, Central Halmahera Regency, Halmahera Island, North Maluku Province, Indonesia. CFMCC will undertake the civil engineering, steel structure, equipment, electricity and color steel tile installation of the nickel metal production line project with an output of 35,000 TPA. When the project is fully put into operation, it can generate an annual output of 35,000 tons of nickel metal equivalent. The park will develop to be a world-class nickel resource comprehensive utilization industrial park that will play an exemplary role in the development of global nickel resources and new energy resources. It represents a model of cooperation between China and Indonesia to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

　　Since the project started on March 15, 2019, all members of the team have made concerted efforts to overcome various difficulties such as the harsh construction environment and shortage of resources and manpower. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Project Department maintained the construction progress while strictly implementing the pandemic prevention and control measures. It closely followed the schedule, mobilized to rush for the construction period under the uninterrupted duty, and finally effectively ensured the first production line was smoothly and timely put into operation.

　　At present, the electric furnace No. 4 shows normal monitoring parameters and stable operation in overall. The successful commissioning of the first production line marks a solid step towards the overall completion of the project. The Project Department will continue to ensure the remaining three production lines to be put into production on time.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-I..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project ..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase II of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Proj..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC's Traffic Line Reconstruction Project in IC-82 Over..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA He..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesian RKEF No. 1 Dust Collector Foundation Underta..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel ..
PU
07/01METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : The First International Standard ISO 21062-2020 Set und..
PU
07/01METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : PT Dexin Steel Indonesia's Whole-Factory Public Auxilia..
PU
06/30METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC17's Quinn High-end Apartment Project in Kuala Lumpu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 420 B 54 235 M 54 235 M
Net income 2020 7 912 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2020 29 067 M 3 751 M 3 751 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 110 M 7 110 M 7 111 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 98 566
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,58 HKD
Last Close Price 1,23 HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Zhao Xiang Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-29.71%6 919
VINCI SA-17.37%51 074
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-12.99%29 020
FERROVIAL-12.87%19 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.85%17 185
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-13.47%16 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group