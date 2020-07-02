Metallurgical of China : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-Iron Project Constructed by CFMCC Starts Production

Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-Iron Project Constructed by CFMCC Starts Production

On June 22, the Indonesia Yashi nickel metal production line with an output of 35,000 TPA and the supporting Electric Furnace No. 4 of the 1 x 250 MW coal-fired power plant project constructed by China First Metallurgical Construction Group Co., Ltd. (CFMCC) successfully started production, which was the first production line to be put into operation in the project.

The project is located in the Weda Bay Industrial Park, Central Halmahera Regency, Halmahera Island, North Maluku Province, Indonesia. CFMCC will undertake the civil engineering, steel structure, equipment, electricity and color steel tile installation of the nickel metal production line project with an output of 35,000 TPA. When the project is fully put into operation, it can generate an annual output of 35,000 tons of nickel metal equivalent. The park will develop to be a world-class nickel resource comprehensive utilization industrial park that will play an exemplary role in the development of global nickel resources and new energy resources. It represents a model of cooperation between China and Indonesia to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Since the project started on March 15, 2019, all members of the team have made concerted efforts to overcome various difficulties such as the harsh construction environment and shortage of resources and manpower. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Project Department maintained the construction progress while strictly implementing the pandemic prevention and control measures. It closely followed the schedule, mobilized to rush for the construction period under the uninterrupted duty, and finally effectively ensured the first production line was smoothly and timely put into operation.

At present, the electric furnace No. 4 shows normal monitoring parameters and stable operation in overall. The successful commissioning of the first production line marks a solid step towards the overall completion of the project. The Project Department will continue to ensure the remaining three production lines to be put into production on time.