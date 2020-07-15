Log in
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
Metallurgical of China : MCC Baosteel's Nordic Electrolytic Aluminum Groove Project Successfully Delivered

07/15/2020 | 09:26am EDT

MCC Baosteel's Nordic Electrolytic Aluminum Groove Project Successfully Delivered

+ . -

　　On July 6, the Norway New Electrolytic Aluminum Groove Project contracted by MCC Baosteel was successfully completed after more than three months of continuous production. After two consecutive days of loading and shipping, all the goods arrived at Shanghai Lingang Port smoothly.

　　The volume of the new electrolytic aluminum groove of this project is huge, with a single piece hitting 132 cubic meters and weighing nearly 35 tons, in total 14 sets. The manufacturing process is fraught with difficulties. The products require high dimensional accuracy. There are 36 continuous welds under the bottom plate of nearly 50 square meters, the overall flatness after welding shall be only 10 mm, and the accuracy requirements in other parts are even more accurate to millimeters, which puts high requirements on the manufacturing process of the whole groove shell; due to the large volume and high tonnage of the groove shell, great attention must be paid to the safe operation.

　　During the production period of the project, the COVID-19 was raging, and the client could not visit China to participate in the technical exchange meeting and the later completion acceptance, which posed great challenges to the production and technical quality management of the project team. During the production process, the two sides can only solve the drawings and related technical problems through email exchanges, while there is a big time difference between Norway and China. In order to solve the on-site problems in China in time and catch up with the project's time node, the client often sends reply letters late at night or rather early in the morning, and the Chinese team would convey the information to the factory as soon as they get it, so as to solve the on-site production problems in time. The project lasted for three months and was finally approved and permitted through by the client representative.

　　In 2020, amid the fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the completion of every project is hard-won, and the achievement of every outcome carries more efforts. The project team adhered to the 'double-front battle' of epidemic prevention and control and resumption of work and production, and insisted on the spirit of 'not delaying or slacking off a day.' Finally, the project was successfully concluded to the satisfaction of the client.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:25:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 420 B 54 221 M 54 221 M
Net income 2020 7 912 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2020 29 067 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 468 M 7 931 M 7 929 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 98 566
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,58 HKD
Last Close Price 1,46 HKD
Spread / Highest target 8,22%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,22%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Zhao Xiang Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-16.57%8 062
VINCI SA-18.22%52 381
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.05%31 642
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.53%19 248
FERROVIAL-14.24%19 233
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.10%17 310
