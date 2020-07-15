Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.    1618   CNE100000FF3

METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallurgical of China : MCC International Wins the Bid for Kuala Lumpur MH Platinum Apartment Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 09:26am EDT

+ . -

　　On July 9, MCC Overseas Malaysia Company received the letter of acceptance from the owner for the construction project of Kuala Lumpur MH Platinum Apartment, and the project contract will be signed very soon.

　　The construction period of Kuala Lumpur MH Platinum Apartment is 33 months. The construction contents are comprised of four 31-storey apartments, including 8 floors of transfer-story and parking lot, and one floor of basement structure, construction, and general contracting of electromechanical engineering construction, covering an area of 20,000 square meters, and a construction area of 300,000 square meters.

　　The owner of this project is MH PLATINIUM SDN BHD, with whom we have a long-standing and friendly relationship. In 2018, we signed the general contract concerning Kuala Lumpur THE FACE II hotel and serviced apartment with the owner; in 2019, we signed project contract on Kuala Lumpur ARENA Apartment with the owner.

　　At a time when COVID-19 is taking a toll on the global economy, with its first-class performance ability and outstanding product quality, MCC Overseas Malaysia Company has brushed up its reputation in Malaysia for the construction of high-end buildings in the urban core, and successfully practiced the business strategy of expanding market with down-to-earth approach, becoming a bright spot in exploring overseas markets in such a difficult time.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 13:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : China MCC Holds the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CISDI Signs the LMB Countries' Data Information Atlas C..
PU
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC Baosteel's Nordic Electrolytic Aluminum Groove Proj..
PU
09:26aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : China MCC Kuwait RA259 Project Road Area One Route Conv..
PU
09:21aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC Releases Three International Standards
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-I..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project ..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel ..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesian RKEF No. 1 Dust Collector Foundation Underta..
PU
07/02METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA He..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 420 B 54 221 M 54 221 M
Net income 2020 7 912 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2020 29 067 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 61 468 M 7 931 M 7 929 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 98 566
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,58 HKD
Last Close Price 1,46 HKD
Spread / Highest target 8,22%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,22%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Zhao Xiang Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-16.57%8 062
VINCI SA-18.22%52 381
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.05%31 642
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.53%19 248
FERROVIAL-14.24%19 233
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.10%17 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group