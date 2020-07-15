Metallurgical of China : MCC International Wins the Bid for Kuala Lumpur MH Platinum Apartment Project

+ . -

On July 9, MCC Overseas Malaysia Company received the letter of acceptance from the owner for the construction project of Kuala Lumpur MH Platinum Apartment, and the project contract will be signed very soon.

The construction period of Kuala Lumpur MH Platinum Apartment is 33 months. The construction contents are comprised of four 31-storey apartments, including 8 floors of transfer-story and parking lot, and one floor of basement structure, construction, and general contracting of electromechanical engineering construction, covering an area of 20,000 square meters, and a construction area of 300,000 square meters.

The owner of this project is MH PLATINIUM SDN BHD, with whom we have a long-standing and friendly relationship. In 2018, we signed the general contract concerning Kuala Lumpur THE FACE II hotel and serviced apartment with the owner; in 2019, we signed project contract on Kuala Lumpur ARENA Apartment with the owner.

At a time when COVID-19 is taking a toll on the global economy, with its first-class performance ability and outstanding product quality, MCC Overseas Malaysia Company has brushed up its reputation in Malaysia for the construction of high-end buildings in the urban core, and successfully practiced the business strategy of expanding market with down-to-earth approach, becoming a bright spot in exploring overseas markets in such a difficult time.