Metallurgical of China : MCC Releases Three International Standards

Recently, we have heard another piece of good news on MCC's international standardization work. MCC released three international standards after it led the formulation of them. The three standards consist of one ISO international standard formulated under the leadership of China Metallurgical Construction Research Institute Co., Ltd., and two IEC international standards with Xi'an Electric Furnace Institute Co., Ltd. as the dominant reviser. The former one is the Corrosion of Metals and Alloys - Determination of the Corrosion Rates of Embedded Steel Reinforcement in Concrete Exposed to Simulated Marine Environments (ISO 21062-2020) and the latter two are the Safety in Installations for Electroheating and Electromagnetic Processing - Part 8: Particular Requirements for Electroslag Remelting Furnaces (IEC 60519-8:2020) and the Installations for Electroheating and Electromagnetic Processing - Test Methods for Electroslag Remelting Furnaces (IEC 60779:2020).

The ISO standard released this time is worked out based on Chinese standards such as Test Method for the Corrosion of Steel Bar Embedded in Concrete in Chloride Environment (GB/T 31933-2015). It has fully transformed scientific research achievements in such programs as National High-tech R&D Program of China (863 Program) and National Key Technology Research and Development Program and specified the test sample requirements, instruments and equipment, test steps and evaluation and other procedures in the comparative test for the corrosion rates of steel in simulated marine environments. It will play a positive role in promoting the high-quality development of steel in China and contribute to the application of special performance steel in marine environments around the world. The two IEC standards released this time are the third revision editions of the former international standards for safety in electroslag remelting furnaces and test methods, which were all revised under the leadership of Xi'an Electric Furnace Institute Co., Ltd., making it the first Chinese winner of the IEC 1906 Award in 2005. Currently, China's electroslag remelting furnace technologies have reached the world's advanced level. The electroslag remelting furnace is a resistance furnace for metal remelting by using the heat generated by the electric current passing through high resistance slags, and it is mainly used to produce high-quality special steel and special alloy. Focusing on the development features of electroslag remelting, these new editions of international standards specify the main technical parameters for different types of furnaces, supplementary design and manufacture requirements, inspection rules and special transportation requirements, and add technical requirements such as the control of embedding depth of electrodes in electroslag remelting furnaces and that of melting speed.

In recent years, MCC has made use of the preparations for a National Technical Standards Innovation Base (for international standardization of metallurgical engineering) to further intensify its efforts in promoting international standardization. Therefore, its overall international standardization level has been greatly improved and its efforts have been fully affirmed and praised by the Standardization Administration of the P.R.C. Up to now, it has issued a total of 51 international standards, of which 20 are formulated under its leadership, 2 are about building the National Technical Standards Innovation Base, 3 are about becoming the Chinese-side technical counterpart of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), 2 were granted the IEC 1906 Awards.

Announcing the release and implementation of the above three international standards is another latest active practice of MCC to continuously increase investment in science and technology, accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, focus on the standardization of innovative achievements, lead the steel and construction industries to apply new technologies, new processes and new materials, as well as improve the quality of products and engineering and the service level. These standards have further improved the quality of China's iron and steel metallurgical technology and equipment and their international competitiveness, and they will be conducive to supporting MCC to become the national team of metallurgical construction and the main force in capital construction and promoting the exports of China's related technologies, products and services.