Metallurgical of China : MCC's Traffic Line Reconstruction Project in IC-82 Overpass Area of Kuwait RA259 Hub Project is Successfully Completed

MCC's Traffic Line Reconstruction Project in IC-82 Overpass Area of Kuwait RA259 Hub Project is Successfully Completed

On June 9, the traffic line reconstruction project in IC-82 overpass area of Kuwait RA259 Hub Project constructed by China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC) was successfully completed. It marks the opening of the roadbed and bridge construction of RA259 Project, creates conditions for the closure of IC-82 overpass, and also lays a foundation for completing the overall construction within the period.

This year marks the decisive year for the completion of RA259 project. Affected by multiple unfavorable factors such as the continuous shortage of asphalt supply in Kuwait, the inability to supply materials normally caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the serious shortage of manpower and the extremely limited time of construction, the project faced a tight construction period and arduous construction tasks.

In order to complete the project on schedule, all members in the Project Department fully implemented pandemic prevention and control measures and made concerted efforts with the tenacity and determination of 'Never Give Up' to overcome the difficulties. Through such measures as re-planning the construction period, reasonably arranging the construction procedures, planning and preparing engineering materials in advance, properly accommodating foreign workers, applying for permits for construction under curfew, strictly urging all subcontracting teams to put more energy into asphalt pavement construction in the areas 1-3 (road change part in the bridge area), the Project Department worked to ensure that the construction of this milestone project could be completed on schedule. During this period, active communication has been carried out with the owner and the supervisor on the examination and approval of the construction permit at night. Upon obtaining the owner's permission, MCC formulated measures such as two shifts of work to ensure continuous construction day and night and make every effort to promote the on-site construction production in an orderly manner, so as to weaken the adverse impact of delayed construction period caused by the pandemic. Thanks to the unremitting efforts of all members, the traffic line reconstruction project in IC-82 overpass area was successfully completed!

Without the continuous bitter cold, there can be no fragrant plum blossom. The completion of the project on schedule during the pandemic has greatly boosted the enthusiasm and morale of all the members. The Project Department will continue to carry forward MCC's spirit to 'Waste no day and never stop progressing' and make every effort to complete the main bridge project by the end of August to ensure the timely completion of the overall construction.