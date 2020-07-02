Metallurgical of China : MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project Contract with New Ireland Provincial Government of Papua New Guinea

MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project Contract with New Ireland Provincial Government of Papua New Guinea

On June 23, China 19th Metallurgical Corporation (MCC19) and the New Ireland Provincial Government of Papua New Guinea signed a contract on the reconstruction and upgrading project for urban roads in Kavieng, New Ireland Province.

The project is located in the downtown area of Kavieng, with a total length of 4.81 kilometers. Kavieng's largest station, docks, courts and many other important public places are along the roads included in the project. The project includes road surface removal, backfilling and compaction, the laying of bases and subbases, asphalt pavement installation, drainage ditches, curbs and culvert pipes. It is the third project constructed by MCC19 in Kavieng.

Kavieng, as the political, economic and cultural center of New Ireland Province represents the image of the whole province. The local government has great expectations of the renovation and upgrading project. In the follow-up implementation of the project, MCC19 will focus on localized construction, endeavor to provide local jobs, benefit local people and promote local economic development. After the completion of the project, it will greatly facilitate better transport, improve the travel and transportation efficiency, and raise the profile of Kavieng and even the entire New Ireland Province.