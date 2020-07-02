Metallurgical of China : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel Mill Undertaken by MCC19 Starts Production

Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel Mill Undertaken by MCC19 Starts Production

On June 5, the Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel Mill undertaken by China 19th Metallurgical Corporation (MCC19) was successfully put into operation.

The project is located in Dung Quat Economic Zone, a comprehensive large-scale steel production base in Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam invested by Hoa Phat Group. MCC19 undertook the installation of equipment, process steel structures, pipelines, cable trays, and power, telecommunications, radio and television facilities for two 360-square-meter sintering machines and one 1.8 million-ton pelletizing facility. Among them, about 28,000 tons of equipment, 4,500 tons of steel structures, 4,500 tons of pipelines and 1,100 kilometers of cables were installed.

In the face of the great challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, MCC19's Project Department took swift actions, gave full play to the advantages of localization, effectively and orderly organized over 300 Vietnamese employees to enter the construction site, and fully mobilized the Chinese sintering maintenance personnel present to carry out equipment installation and commissioning with the cooperation of the owner. Besides, it took the lead in establishing a pandemic prevention and control team, set up pandemic prevention registration points and thoroughly investigated the track and health status of the returning personnel. At the same time, special personnel have been dispatched to disinfect the office area and living area regularly to prevent pandemic spread and ensure the safety of project personnel returning to work. It managed to realize work resumption while fully implementing pandemic prevention measures, with an aim to complete the project on schedule. Such immediate actions have developed a new image of MCC19 for being in good faith, which has been fully affirmed and praised by the owner.