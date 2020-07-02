Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd.    1618   CNE100000FF3

METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.

(1618)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metallurgical of China : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel Mill Undertaken by MCC19 Starts Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel Mill Undertaken by MCC19 Starts Production

+ . -

　　On June 5, the Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel Mill undertaken by China 19th Metallurgical Corporation (MCC19) was successfully put into operation.

　　The project is located in Dung Quat Economic Zone, a comprehensive large-scale steel production base in Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam invested by Hoa Phat Group. MCC19 undertook the installation of equipment, process steel structures, pipelines, cable trays, and power, telecommunications, radio and television facilities for two 360-square-meter sintering machines and one 1.8 million-ton pelletizing facility. Among them, about 28,000 tons of equipment, 4,500 tons of steel structures, 4,500 tons of pipelines and 1,100 kilometers of cables were installed.

　　In the face of the great challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, MCC19's Project Department took swift actions, gave full play to the advantages of localization, effectively and orderly organized over 300 Vietnamese employees to enter the construction site, and fully mobilized the Chinese sintering maintenance personnel present to carry out equipment installation and commissioning with the cooperation of the owner. Besides, it took the lead in establishing a pandemic prevention and control team, set up pandemic prevention registration points and thoroughly investigated the track and health status of the returning personnel. At the same time, special personnel have been dispatched to disinfect the office area and living area regularly to prevent pandemic spread and ensure the safety of project personnel returning to work. It managed to realize work resumption while fully implementing pandemic prevention measures, with an aim to complete the project on schedule. Such immediate actions have developed a new image of MCC19 for being in good faith, which has been fully affirmed and praised by the owner.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesia's Electric Furnace No. 4 of Weda Bay Nickel-I..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC19 Signs Roads Reconstruction and Upgrading Project ..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase II of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Proj..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC's Traffic Line Reconstruction Project in IC-82 Over..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : CIE Receives Acceptance of Indian KFIL's 200,000 TPA He..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Indonesian RKEF No. 1 Dust Collector Foundation Underta..
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Phase-II Sintering Project of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Steel ..
PU
07/01METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : The First International Standard ISO 21062-2020 Set und..
PU
07/01METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : PT Dexin Steel Indonesia's Whole-Factory Public Auxilia..
PU
06/30METALLURGICAL OF CHINA : MCC17's Quinn High-end Apartment Project in Kuala Lumpu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 420 B 54 235 M 54 235 M
Net income 2020 7 912 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net Debt 2020 29 067 M 3 751 M 3 751 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55 110 M 7 110 M 7 111 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 98 566
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALLURGICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,58 HKD
Last Close Price 1,23 HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Meng Xing Zhang President
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Xiu Yun Cao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Ying Zou VP, Chief Accountant & Financial Officer
Zhao Xiang Zhang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA LTD.-29.71%6 919
VINCI SA-17.37%51 074
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-12.99%29 020
FERROVIAL-12.87%19 309
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.85%17 185
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-13.47%16 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group