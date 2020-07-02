Metallurgical of China : Phase II of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Project Undertaken by NETC Starts Production

Log in
07/02/2020 | 10:15am EDT

Phase II of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Project Undertaken by NETC Starts Production

+ . -

　　On June 14, the Phase II of Vietnam's Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Project that the Northern Engineering & Technology Corporation, MCC (NETC) undertook its design, procurement and equipment installation was officially put into operation.

　　Located in Dung Quat Economic Zone in central Vietnam, the project includes a 360-square-meter sintering machine, with an annual designed output of 3.70656 million tons of cold sinter. The project has applied a number of innovative technologies including the new multi-functional and high-efficiency ring cooler, the SHRT system, the new environmental protection vibrating screen and the highly integrated automatic control system, which have facilitated outstanding results in cost reduction, efficiency improvement, energy conservation and emission reduction. Among them, the multi-functional and high-efficiency ring cooler technology integrates such functions as cooling, waste heat collection, energy conservation and environmental protection. The comprehensive innovation has been made in the rotary frame structure, trolley technology, sealing form and air distribution technology. The intelligent detection and control technology has also been adopted with a leading automation level. The application of this technology can lower the air leakage ratio to less than 5%, cut down the power consumption of the cooling fan by 40%, increase the power generation per ton of sinter by 2-3 kWh, reduce on-site dust and improve the on-site operating environment.

　　The sintering project has two phases of construction and is an important part of the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Integrated Steel Complex Project which is a large project covering processes from the composite stock yard to the subsequent steel production. The project scale ranks top 3 among all projects in Vietnam. Hoa Phat Group is Vietnam's top steel producer and one of the most potential and competitive private enterprises in Vietnam. In June 2017, NETC signed a contract with Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC (HPDQS) for the design, equipment supply, installation and technical services (EP) of sintering projects for the first and second phases of the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Integrated Steel Complex Project. After the contract was signed, NETC has been actively promoting the project construction. Based on the owner's needs in terms of the construction cycle, investment cost and technologies, NETC optimized the design scheme, fully supported civil construction, coordinated the logistics schedule and kept equipment installation on track.

　　The Vietnam Hoa Phat Dung Quat Sintering Project is the first overseas project independently contracted by NETC, showing NETC's active response to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and successful move to go global. So far, it is the largest sintering machine project built by local Vietnamese enterprises, with an annual output of 7.7 million tons of cold sinter. It is conducive to the structural adjustment of the local metallurgical industry, and enables China's metallurgical technology and Chinese manufacturing equipment to go global.

Disclaimer

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:13:04 UTC
