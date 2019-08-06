Metallurgical of China : CCTV's "Steel China" Shows Style of National Team of Metallurgical Construction in Past Seventy Years

CCTV's 'Steel China' Shows Style of National Team of Metallurgical Construction in Past Seventy Years

70 years of glorious time have passed with advancing bravely. Over the past 70 years, under the correct leadership of the Communist Party of China and with the joint efforts of the Chinese people and their compatriots at home and abroad, PRC has made remarkable achievements, created unprecedented miracles of development in human history, and brought grand vision of realizing the national rejuvenation. As a benchmark for PRC to catch up with the developed countries, the iron and steel industry has embarked on the journey of reform and opening up, carrying the dreams of several generations of becoming metallurgical power. At present, China has changed from a weak country of steel to the world's largest steel power, which is inseparable from MCC people's dedication to serve the country and also agglomerates painstaking efforts and sweat, even precious lives, paid by generations of MCC people.

On the occasion of the seventieth anniversary of the founding of PRC, in order to carry out the thoughts in Chairman Guo Wenqing's important speech on 'Building a world top metallurgical company and the national team of metallurgical construction', and the guiding principles of MCC Group's annual work meeting, and to comprehensively commemorate and display the seventy-year course of the national team of metallurgical construction, the Publicity Department of Party Committee of MCC Group and CCTV's international channel (CCTV-4) launch four episodes of documentaries, 'Steel China', for the national team of metallurgical construction, which CCTV-4 first air from 22:00 to 22:30 on July 23th to 26th and repeated from 2:30 to 3:00 and 13:30 to 14:00 on the next day. Four documentaries of the national team of metallurgical construction of Steel China are based on the major iron and steel bases designed and constructed by MCC Group, such as Ansteel, Panzhihua Steel, Wuhan Steel, Baosteel and Zhansteel. In these documentaries, the paths of growth, refinement, high-end customization and environmental protection of China's metallurgical construction are comprehensively displayed from points to all the area and from today to the history, further showing the strong strength and setting up the brand image of MCC Group as the world's best national team of metallurgical construction.

The documentaries, which took more than four months from March's location search and shoot to July's completion, shoot 13 subsidiaries including CRIBC, CERI, CISDI, WISDRI, ACRE, CIE, WSGRI, CFMCC, 3MCC, MCC5, MCC19, MCC20 and Shanghai Baoye, interview dozens of experts and constructors of the project, involving the whole metallurgical process including survey, design, construction, operation and maintenance of iron and steel metallurgy, and present the highlights of the whole metallurgical industry chain of coking, sintering, iron making, steel making, rolling and metallurgical environmental protection. It can be said that this is the first documentary to systematically introduce and display the growth process and brilliant achievements of the national team of metallurgical construction in the past 70 years in the PRC's metallurgical construction, conveying important historical significance and value of times.

The first episode of 'Fight to Win' mainly focuses on the dream of becoming metallurgical power in the early days of the founding of the PRC -metallurgical construction serving national strategies. By describing the projects of Ansteel and Panzhihua Steel constructed by MCC people, it comprehensively displays the growth path of China's metallurgical construction. The project of Ansteel shows the hard work of 3MCC in the early stage of the construction of Ansteel, the research and development process by ACRE of the seven-meter-high coke oven that has won the First Prize of National Award for Science and Technology Progress and unique coke oven masonry researched by MCC5 for achieving the construction of seven-meter coke oven; and the project of Panzhihua Steel shows the original 'Ivory Micro-sculpture' by CISDI which broke the Soviet model in the 1950s and the construction method of rolling mills by MCC19 which broke through natural condition limitations for building '100-meter-long rails' for China's high-speed rail.

The second episode 'Break Cocoons into Butterflies' mainly focuses on the initiative of industrial modernization in the 1970s - introduction and absorption of China's metallurgical construction for reinvent itself. By narrating the project of building Wuhan Steel by MCC people, it comprehensively displays the path to refinement of China's metallurgical construction. The project of Wuhan Steel shows the first cleanliness standard of China of hydraulic pipes, '1,700 mm cold rolling' by CFMCC, the improvement of construction method by MCC20, called 'Master of Rolling Mills', during the construction of No.3 cold rolling of Wuhan Steel, and the core technology and independent intellectual property, 'development of cold rolled silicon steel process, equipment and technology' by WISDRI.

The third episode 'Be Accompanied All the Way' mainly focuses on the reform and opening up promoting the high-tech development of China's metallurgical construction. By describing the construction of Baosteel project by MCC people, it comprehensively displays the high-end customization path of China's metallurgical construction. The project of Baosteel shows the first story of WSGRI and MCC20, the independent innovation, high-tech geological survey technology, by WSGRI when it surveys the intelligent material yard of Baosteel, the path to independent technology breakthrough of CERI to develop 30-ton steelmaking converter to 250-ton steelmaking converter of Baosteel, and the legend of 72-day blast furnace overhaul of Shanghai Baoye as 'king of blast furnace' after it overcomes difficulties.

The fourth episode 'Green Steel City' mainly focuses on environmental protection of metallurgical construction in the new era. By describing the construction of Zhansteel project by MCC people, it comprehensively displays the environmental protection path of China's metallurgical construction. The project of Zhansteel shows the environmental protection design and sewage treatment technology design of design of general layout and transportation in CISDI, dedusting technique of CRIBC, and technology and equipment of sintering flue gas purification by activated carbon method which is independently developed by CIE.

Recall with emotion the steps of struggle and never forget the original aspiration of becoming metallurgical power; share the achievements of struggle, which adds to the spirit of forging ahead. China's metallurgical builders in the new era will remain true to the original aspiration, keep the mission firmly in mind, rally closer around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, constantly strengthen the 'four kinds of consciousness (maintain political integrity, think in terms of the big picture, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership)', adhere to the 'four kinds of confidence (have full confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics)', raise the flag of ideal and the sail of struggle, make every effort to speed up the cultivation of the world's best national team for metallurgical construction, earnestly assume the national responsibility of leading China's metallurgical construction to a higher level and to the center of the world stage, and constantly push forward the great cause of the Party and the people!