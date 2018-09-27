Metallurgical of China : Guo Wenqing Meets With Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero

+ . -

On September 13, Guo Wenqing, China Minmetals' General Manager, President of MCC Group, Vice Chairman of China Council for International Investment Promotion (CCIIP), and President of China-Chile Business Council (CCBC) met with Roberto Ampuero, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile. They communicated and exchanged ideas on how to deepen China-Chile economic and trade corporation through CCBC and on topics like the 4th 'Chile Week' and promotion of the APEC Chile 2019.

On behalf of China Minmetals and the Chinese Committee of CCBC, Guo Wenqing welcomed Roberto Ampuero and his delegation and thanked them for their long-term support and care, and introduced the business operation of China Minmetals after its strategic reorganization. Guo Wenqing pointed out that China Minmetals, after the strategic reorganization with MCC Group, has become China's largest metal and mining corporation enjoying the most international reputation and the world's largest service provider in metallurgical construction and operation, ranking the 109th among the Fortune Global 500 Companies. It currently holds a total asset of RMB1.68 trillion and 200, 000 employees on duty. Guo stressed that China Minmetals is one of the earliest Chinese corporations developing overseas markets and the first trading partner of Chile's copper industry in China. In the past 30 years, China Minmetals has conducted trade cooperation with Chile's copper industry by importing electrolytic copper, raw copper and copper concentrates as well as exporting auxiliary production materials. By 2017, through the cooperation with Chile's copper industry, China Minmetals had purchased nearly 600,000 tons of high-quality electrolytic copper produced by Chile's copper industry, with a value of approximately RMB24 billion. Their cooperation has become a model of collaboration between China and Chile's large corporations. In the future, China Minmetals hopes to further expand its cooperation in the fields of direct investment, mergers and acquisitions, equity participation, and joint exploration on the basis of trade exchanges with Chile's enterprises, so as to jointly promote mutual benefits and win-win results for Chinese and Chilean enterprises in various specialized fields.

Guo pointed out that since its establishment 13 years ago, CCBC has played its role as a platform to carry out exchanges and cooperation between enterprises of the two countries. It has witnessed and promoted sound economic and trade relations between the two countries, which is fully affirmed by the two governments. The Chinese Committee of CCBC has attached great importance to 'China-Chile Annual Meeting' held this year. And it will invite leading Chinese enterprises, including those specialized in technology and innovation. Also, China Minmetals will fully support the preparation and carry out the 4th 'Chile Week' and the APEC Chile 2019. Guo also hoped that the Chilean government will support China Minmetals and the Chinese Committee of CCBC as always and join hands to make more significant contributions to the friendship and diplomacy between the two countries and the bilateral economic and trade development.

Roberto Ampuero thanked Guo Wenqing for his warm reception and appreciated for the contributions made by China Minmetals as the Chinese Chairman Unit of CCBC to promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Chile. He said that, for a long time, China Minmetals has made great contributions to strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation and Chile's economic development, representing a trustworthy strategic partner and an important role on the international stage. Chile's better growth over the past decade has benefited from the free trade agreement. Chile's copper industry has a long history of cooperation with China Minmetals, which produces remarkable results. Roberto Ampuero hoped that China Minmetals would continue to give full play to its role as a bridge to make more positive contributions to the free trade between China and Chile amid the complex and volatile international situation, so as to set a model of cooperation for the booming world economy.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern such as the impact of the world economy on copper prices in the medium and long-term.

Present at the meeting were Luis Schmidt, Ambassador of Chile's Embassy in China, Liu Zuozhang, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of CCIIP, and Jiao Jian, Deputy General Manager of China Minmetals. Also, people who attended the meeting were José Miguel González and Andreas Pierotic Mendia, Counsellors of Chile's Embassy in China; Chile's related personnel including Rodrigo Toledo, Trinidad Saona, Andres, Vidonica Algheros, and He Jing; Xing Yan, Head of the relevant headquarters-based department of China Minmetals; and China's related personnel including Zhao Jing, Li Shaojun, and Ji Zheng.

Guo Wenqing speaks at the meeting.

Roberto Ampuero speaks at the meeting.

The meeting site

Guo Wenqing shakes hands with Roberto Ampuero.

Guo Wenqing exchanges souvenirs with Roberto Ampuero

Group photo