Metallurgical of China : Guo Wenqing and His Delegation Investigate and Direct in Guangzhou

On May 15, Guo Wenqing, General Manager and Deputy Secretary of the Party Group of China Minmetals, and concurrently Chairman of MCC, and his delegation investigated the Tianhe Business & Tourism Project by Shanghai Baoye and the Wanyuetai Project by South China Regional Company, Minmetals Land Limited, proposed directions and requirements, and visited the frontline cadres and workers in Guangzhou.

In the morning, Guo Wenqing and his delegation investigated the Tianhe Business & Tourism Project by Shanghai Baoye on the site. After the project company briefed him on the environment/progress of the construction and the building of intelligent site, Guo Wenqing fully affirmed the work ideas and achievements of Shanghai Baoye in recent years, and put forward three clear requirements for the next key work:

First, we need to change our thinking to accelerate the transformation and development of the enterprises. At present, MCC has achieved all the targets for 'a beautiful MCC' and is maintaining a good momentum of development. In addition to undertaking large-scale comprehensive projects, we also have the abilities and strength to engineer, construct and operate projects on our own, which is the focus of our next transformation and development. We should give full play to our own strong advantages in engineering, construction, capital, management and operation, better provide a package of solutions for urban comprehensive development, such as planning, designing, investment, construction, industry import, and assets operation, and accelerate the transformation from a single engineering contractor to a provider of urban construction and operation service.

Second, we need to deepen reform and constantly optimize the allocation of resources. Mixed ownership reform is the only way for state-owned enterprises to seek reform, development, progress and growth. The establishment plan of MCC Guangzhou Regional Company (China Metallurgical City Investment and Construction Co., Ltd.) is a model and example for the establishment and reform of mixed ownership of regional companies. Taking this as the standard, we should actively explore ways and methods of mixed ownership reform, introduce strategic investors in fields and regions where conditions permit, constantly optimize the allocation of resources, and effectively enhance the brand influence and market share of MCC.

Third, we need to be down-to-earth and raise the level of smart construction. It is the future development direction of modern construction enterprises to build a cloud platform of smart site through smart building and elaborately create a smart mode of site management. Project construction is a systematic, holistic and continuous program. It is necessary to put the requirements of smart site construction into practice, instead of just sloganeering or mere formality; to integrate big data technology into the entire system, instead of application in a single process or particular aspects; and to provide real data support and information reference for enterprise decision-making through a thorough understanding of business by managing data.

Tianhe Business & Tourism Project is located in the core business district of Guangzhou City and on the central axis of the city. It consists of a 28-storeyed building of serviced apartments and a 51-storeyed office building of 250 meters high. This project is the benchmark project of Yuexiu Group in the next three years, and the closest landmark project to the headquarters of the Group.

In the afternoon, Guo Wenqing and his delegation also investigated the Wanyuetai Project by South China Regional Company, Minmetals Land Limited, in Panyu District, visited the demonstration area, model houses and marketing center of the project, and inquired in detail about the development, construction and operation of the project. Furthermore, Minmetals Land Limited and Baiyun District People's Government briefed them on the strategic cooperation in the development of the headquarters base and the new industrial city as well as the construction of beautiful villages in order to implement the guiding principles embodied in the strategic agreement between China Minmetals and Guangzhou Municipal People's Government.

Guo Wenqing highly praised and affirmed the level of building planning, house type design and development in the Wanyuetai Project, and encouraged the project team to keep our mission in mind, and deliver a better performance in the development and construction of the project. Guo Wenqing pointed out that under the background of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou, as one of the key cities in the economic core of the Area, has presented the ever-more prominent urban value. Minmetals Land Limited should seize the historical development opportunity of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, achieve more in the projects of those cities in the Area, actively explore the ways to enter Shenzhen and other key cities in the Area, strive to forge ahead, innovate, and make greater contributions to the strategic goal '3 steps, 2 doubles' of China Minmetals.

As Wanyuetai Project is located in Panyu District of Guangzhou City, in the new core of the third central axis of Guangzhou's new city and in the geographical center of Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macao, it has excellent conditions in geographical location. South China Regional Company, Minmetals Land Limited will adopt an architectural style of new Chinese courtyard to create a premium villa project that perfectly integrates residence with nature and culture.

The frontline cadres and workers of the two projects are greatly inspired. They have expressed their desire to refine specific work measures and implement them in accordance with the directions and requirements' of General Manager Guo Wenqing, meet new challenges and make new achievements with the enterprise spirit of 'no one-day delay or slack', and jointly create a more beautiful prospect of the enterprise's development.

Liu Caiming, Deputy General Manager, Chief Accountant and member of the Party Group of China Minmetals, and Ren Zhufeng, Deputy General Manager and member of the Party Group of China Minmetals, and Chairman of Minmetals Finance, accompanied in the investigation.

The participators also included relevant personnel from the relevant headquarters departments and enterprises directly affiliated to

China Minmetals, such as Zhang Mengxing, Liu Bo, Wang Zhenzhi, Zhu Yonggui, Bai Xiaohu, Li Chengjian, Shao Bo, and Xu Qiwen.

