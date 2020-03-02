Log in
MetalNRG plc    MNRG   GB00B15FS791

METALNRG PLC

(MNRG)
03/02 05:06:42 am
0.6995 GBp   +3.63%
MetalNRG : Gold Ridge Mine Update

03/02/2020 | 05:03am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
MetalNRG PLC - MNRG
Gold Ridge Mine Update
Released 10:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5841E
MetalNRG PLC
02 March 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

2nd March 2020

MetalNRG plc

(The 'Company' or 'MetalNRG')

Gold Ridge Mine Update

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG), the natural resource investing and exploration company, announces that the Gold Ridge Mine operation has been assigned the necessary MSHA Identification Number by the Federal Mine Safety and Health Department.

This milestone now completes the work required under Stage 1 to secure the permit and enables the management to develop the Company's detailed operational plans along with finalising logistics for planned drilling.

The review of all sample information gathered at the Gold Ridge Mine, which we completed at the beginning of January, suggested that the most economical approach to secure the highest possible return on the ore within the waste dump, outside level 6, is to blend it with high grade ore from the pillars. Accordingly, we have integrated this approach into our overall plans for the Gold Ridge Mine and plan to process ore from the vein at level 6 and the waste dump outside level 6 at the same time. We will be working on this over the next 6 months.

Rolf Gerritsen, CEO of MetalNRG commented'I am pleased with the progress we have made in in Arizona. We had anticipated the ID number release for the end of March so being ahead of schedule is good news and we are now moving forward with further development work.'

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

METALNRG PLC - Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Joint Broker PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED - Guy Miller/

Duncan Vasey and Lucy William

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Joint Broker SI CAPITAL- Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFFFIIFSITFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Gold Ridge Mine Update - RNS

Disclaimer

Metal NRG plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 10:02:03 UTC
