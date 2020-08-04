Metalo Manufacturing Inc. - Convertible Debenture Interest Conversion

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI) (the "Issuer") announces that it will issue 127,660 common shares of the Issuer to Forest Lane Holdings Limited ("FLH"), a company controlled by an insider of the Issuer.

The Issuer and FLH entered into a convertible debenture on May 1, 2015 (as amended on May 1, 2020) in the amount of $2,000,000 (the "Debenture") with interest of 5% payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at the option of the Issuer. This issuance is made at a deemed price of $0.1958 per share which is the volume-weighted trading price for the 20 trading days ending July 13, 2020 and represents interest due as of August 1, 2020, for an aggregate amount of $25,000. The securities will be subject to a four month hold period following the date of issuance.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE:MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in various projects, namely those that are involved in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 100% interest in Pure Fonte Ltée, which has its business emphasis to build a plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. North Atlantic Iron Corporation is 90% owned by GRI and it owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corporation has 18,958,475 issued and outstanding common shares.

