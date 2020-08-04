Log in
METALO MANUFACTURING INC.

(YYR)
Metalo Manufacturing Inc. - Convertible Debenture Interest Conversion

08/04/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI)  (the "Issuer") announces that it will issue 127,660 common shares of the Issuer to Forest Lane Holdings Limited ("FLH"), a company controlled by an insider of the Issuer.

The Issuer and FLH entered into a convertible debenture on May 1, 2015 (as amended on May 1, 2020) in the amount of $2,000,000 (the "Debenture") with interest of 5% payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at the option of the Issuer. This issuance is made at a deemed price of $0.1958 per share which is the volume-weighted trading price for the 20 trading days ending July 13, 2020 and represents interest due as of August 1, 2020, for an aggregate amount of $25,000. The securities will be subject to a four month hold period following the date of issuance.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE:MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in various projects, namely those that are involved in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 100% interest in Pure Fonte Ltée, which has its business emphasis to build a plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. North Atlantic Iron Corporation is 90% owned by GRI and it owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corporation has 18,958,475 issued and outstanding common shares.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Corporation seeks Safe Harbour.

For additional information contact:
Liz MacKenzie, Corporate Communications

(902) 233-7255
info@metalo.ca

(NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION VIA U.S. NEWSWIRE).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61034


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,40 M -0,30 M -0,30 M
Net Debt 2019 7,93 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,98 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Francis H. MacKenzie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David John Hennigar Chairman
C. H. Loveless Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Director
J. Paul Allingham Independent Director
Jean-Marc MacKenzie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALO MANUFACTURING INC.5.00%1
VALE S.A.13.06%58 097
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED69.88%39 076
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED32.67%10 306
NMDC LIMITED-34.16%3 438
FERREXPO PLC15.51%1 406
