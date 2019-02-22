Metalo Manufacturing Inc. - Files December 31, 2018 Q2 Financial Statements and MS&A on Sedar

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2019) - Metalo Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: MMI) announced today that it has filed its second quarter unaudited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Additional information is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.metalo.ca.

ABOUT METALO MANUFACTURING INC. (CSE: MMI)

Metalo's principal focus is an investment in various projects, namely those that are involved in the development and construction of a pig iron manufacturing plant to produce high purity pig iron for steel mills and foundries. MMI is a 44% shareholder of Grand River Ironsands Incorporated ("GRI"). GRI owns a 100% interest in Pure Fonte Ltée (dilutable to 90%), which has its business emphasis to build a plant for the manufacturing of pig iron. North Atlantic Iron Corporation is 90% owned by GRI and it owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Corporation has 17,920,496 issued and outstanding common shares.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information contact:

Liz MacKenzie, Corporate Communications (902) 233-7255

info@metalo.ca

