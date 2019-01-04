Log in
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

01/04/2019 | 01:25am CET

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 3, 2019) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or "the company) announces that the company has granted 2,200,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company. All such options will have a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.07 per share, and will be governed by the terms and conditions of the company's stock option plan and will be subject to vesting provisions.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek can earn a 50 % interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (PDF) that stretches between Timmins Ontario and Val'Dor Quebec. The Corporation is also engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under the company's profile at www.sedar.com.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

For further information, please contact:

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
