February 10, 2020: Metals Creek Resources Receives $20,000 ...

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.

(MEK)
February 10, 2020:

02/10/2020

Anaconda pays Metals Creek $20,000 option payment for Tilt Cove Option

Metals Creek Resources Receives $20,000 Option Payment From Anaconda Mining for Tilt Cove Option

Toronto, Ontario, 10 February 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX-V:MEK) (OTC:MCREF) (Metals Creek or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the company has received a $20,000 option payment for the Tilt Cove option from Anaconda Mining Inc. on the 6th February, 2020.

Under the revised terms of the Tilt Cove Agreement, to maintain the Option with respect to the Licenses in full force, ANX shall pay to MCR the following amounts:

- on the Effective Date (November 7, 2016) - $20,000 in cash by wire transfer and 50,000 Consideration Shares (see definition below); (Paid)

- on the first anniversary of the Effective Date - $40,000 in cash by wire transfer and 100,000 Consideration Shares; (Paid)

- on the second anniversary of the Effective Date - $60,000 in cash by wire transfer and 150,000 Consideration Shares;(Paid)

- On the third anniversary of the Effective Date - $20,000 in cash and 100,000 Consideration Shares; (Paid)

- On or before February 6, 2020 - $20,000 in cash; (Paid)

- On or before May 6, 2020 - $20,000 in cash; and

- On or before August 6, 2020 - $20,000 in cash.

To further maintain the Option in full force with respect to the Licenses, Anaconda shall fund Expenditures with respect to the Licenses aggregating a minimum of $150,000 at any time or times during the Option Period.

All other terms of the agreement remain unchanged.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol 'MEK'. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Disclaimer

Metals Creek Resources Corp. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 18:52:03 UTC
