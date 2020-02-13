Log in
METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.

(MEK)
February 13, 2020: Metals Creek Resources Corp. Signs ...

02/13/2020

Clarks Brook NL Gold property LOI signed

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Signs LOI for Clarks Brook Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

Toronto, ON, February 13, 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MEK) (Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) outlining terms whereby Deep Blue Trading Inc. (DBT) (a private company owned by an arms length third party) can earn a 100% interest in the Clarks Brook Gold Property, located in central Newfoundland.

The Clarks Brook property is located approximately 25 kilometers south west of the recently announced 19 metres of 92.86 g/t gold in a drill hole by New Found Gold (see Mexican Gold Corp news release dated January 26, 2020)

See Table Below for Previous Drill Intercepts at Clarks Brook

Hole

From

To

Length

Au g/t

CB-17-01

99.20

99.50

0.30

5.583

and

100.85

102.40

1.55

2.372

CB-17-02

127.75

130.75

3.00

3.369

incl

127.75

128.00

0.25

26.878

CB-17-03

33.40

34.15

0.75

1.252

and

51.40

51.90

0.50

3.364

CB-17-04

107.35

108.05

0.70

1.546

and

117.00

118.55

1.55

2.339

CB-18-05

113.20

116.30

3.10

3.744

incl

113.20

113.80

0.60

14.735

and

125.75

126.50

0.75

1.113

CB-18-06

85.00

85.50

0.50

1.36

and

106.60

123.10

16.50

0.942

incl

106.60

110.90

4.30

2.453

CB-18-07

97.15

97.65

0.50

1.936

and

118.25

120.65

2.40

1.354

and

161.35

162.65

1.30

0.77

CB-19-08

33.00

33.60

0.60

3.319

and

46.65

53.30

6.65

1.186

and

63.80

89.60

25.80

1.004

incl

73.60

80.00

6.40

2.045

85.80

88.80

3.00

2.263

and

110.05

110.45

0.40

1.946

and

142.00

145.00

3.00

2.614

and

435.50

437.40

1.90

1.512

and

441.80

442.55

0.75

2.326

and

446.80

447.40

0.60

3.312

and

491.95

493.00

1.05

1.03

CB-19-09

151.70

156.00

4.30

0.396

and

176.35

176.75

0.40

1.397

and

254.45

257.35

2.90

0.299

CB-19-10

209.25

210.65

1.40

0.529

and

254.15

257.65

3.50

0.343

and

318.45

319.40

0.95

0.564

To earn a 100% interest in the Clarks Brook property, DBT must make cash payments of $195,000 over three years ($20,000 on signing) and issue a total of *1,500,000 common shares over three years (*200,000 due when the company is announced). Metals Creek will retain a 2% NSR, one half (1%) which can be purchased by DBT for $1,000,000. DBT must also complete a 43-101 report on the property by the first anniversary.

(* The common shares will be issued from a publicly trading company.)

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol 'MEK'. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Disclaimer

Metals Creek Resources Corp. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 17:06:11 UTC
