July 8, 2020: Metals Creek Commences Diamond Drilling on The Dona Lake Gold Project Toronto Ontario, ...

Metals Creek Commences Diamond Drilling on The Dona Lake Gold Project

Toronto Ontario, July 08, 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the 'Corporation', TSXV: MEK) is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling on the Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Gold Camp, Ontario. Exploration permits have been received for an initial (approximately 1200 meter) drill program. Two shallow holes will test the Main Zone and B Zone and a deep hole to confirm the continuation of gold mineralization below the lower most level of the mine (455 level).

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Property consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,063 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Currently there are four known gold bearing oxide iron formations that host gold mineralization on the Dona Lake Gold Project. During compilation work by company personnel, it was determined that the deepest hole found to date was drilled approximately 100m below the mine workings of the Main Zone (455m). This hole (455-2) returned a down hole intercept of 4.36 g/t Gold over 21.08 meters indicating the continuation of mineralization at depth below the bottom level (455 Level) of the Dona Lake Mine Main Zone.

A second zone (B Zone), footwall to the Main Zone, was partially drilled off but only saw limited development and test mining and is open at depth with limited drilling along strike. B Zone is defined as a steeply plunging zone with selective historic intersections including 14.17 g/t Au over 15.31 m, 9.9 g/t Au over 10.6 m, 7.85 g/t Au over 5.85m and 12.44 g/t Au over 4.6m.

The above mentioned drill intercepts are historical in nature and have not been verified by the company. Reported intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate a true orientation.

In addition to the above mentioned drill program, a prospecting program is ongoing to follow up on targets generated by the recently flown airborne geophysical survey, including the newly discovered oxide iron formations (See MEK news release December 2, 2019) with similar style mineralization to that of the gold bearing iron formations that host the Dona Lake gold mineralization. A comprehensive soil survey is also in the planning stage for peripheral targets.

Management will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust plans as the situation evolves. Metals Creek thanks our partners and all stakeholders for their understanding and support, and looks forward to commencing field operations with extra measures in place to protect our employees, contractors and communities from transmission of Covid-19 such as Personal Protective Equipment and Physical Distancing.

A Presentation for the Dona Lake Gold Project can be viewed at:

http://www.metalscreek.com/upload/documents/dona-lake-presentation-april-2020.pdf

Results from the drill program will be released as they are received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol 'MEK'. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

