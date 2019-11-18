Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Metals Creek Resources Corp.    MEK   CA59131Q2099

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.

(MEK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals Creek Resources Agrees to Sell Its Option On The Garrison Project To O3 Mining

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:35am EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2019) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the company) is pleased announce that the company has entered into an Asset purchase agreement with O3 Mining Inc. to sell 100% of the right to its option on the Garrison Project located in Garrison Township approximately 35 kms north-northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario to O3 Mining.

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, The aggregate purchase price (the "Purchase Price") payable by O3 Mining to Metals Creek for 100% of the Option shall be $250,000 and shall be satisfied by the issuance from treasury of O3 Mining of such number of Purchaser Shares as is equal to the Purchase Price divided by the issue price of $3.88 per Purchaser Share. In addition O3 Mining will assume the responsibility of fulfilling the liabilities of the original agreement with the owners. (See MEK news release dated 31 May 2018).

Following closing of the transaction Metals Creek will retain a half percent (0.5%) NSR which can be purchased anytime by O3 Mining for $140,000.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49821


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS CREEK RESOURCES COR
08:35aMetals Creek Resources Agrees to Sell Its Option On The Garrison Project To O..
NE
11/12NOVEMBER 12, 2019 : Metals Creek Resources and Anaconda Mining ...
PU
11/12Metals Creek Resources and Anaconda Mining Renegotiates Terms of the Jacksons..
NE
11/05METALS CREEK RESOURCES : Ward-Morrow Gold - Samples 11.7 gt Gold and 7.3 gt Silv..
AQ
11/04NOVEMBER 4, 2019 : Metals Creek Resources Acquires ...
PU
11/04Metals Creek Resources Acquires Ward-Morrow Gold Project Thru Staking - Sampl..
NE
10/25Metals Creek Resources Corp. Option/JV Partner Manning Ventures Inc. Commence..
NE
10/24Metals Creek Resources Corp. Reprices Previously Announced Non-Brokered Priva..
NE
10/16Metals Creek Resources Corp. Provides Update on Dona Lake Gold Project, NW On..
NE
More news
Chart METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group