Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metals Exploration Plc    MTL   GB00B0394F60

METALS EXPLORATION PLC (MTL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 05:35:19 pm
0.825 GBp   +106.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals Exploration : Appointment of CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 12:29am CET

3 Jan 2019

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

Metals Exploration plc (AIM: MTL) ("Metals Exploration" or the "Company"), the natural resources exploration and development company with assets in the Pacific Rim region.

Appointment of Darren Bowden as Chief Executive Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Darren Patrick Bowden (age 49) as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr Bowden has 25 years' experience in mining across technical, operational and directorships covering coal mining and hard rock operations in more than seven countries. He has been involved in building mines from greenfield projects to working with and developing brownfield operations, both underground and open cast, as well as improving and sustaining existing operations.

Darren joins Metals Exploration from Colombian gold company Minesa SAS (Gold) ("Minesa"), a wholly owned company within the Mubadala Development Company. At Minesa, Darren held the position of CEO and oversaw the designing, developing and licensing of Minesa's flagship underground Soto Norte project in the Province of Santander in north-central Colombia.

Prior to Minesa, Darren held senior operational and technical positions including Board Director and Contract CEO at DuSolo Fertilizers in 2015, Vice President Operations for Nyrstar USA Inc. (Zinc), January 2014 to July 2015, and six years with Glencore at Falconbridge Dominicana SA (Nickel) and Prodeco SA Colombia where he held the positions of President and Vice President of Operations between 2007 and 2013.

The appointment of Mr Bowden follows the announcement made by the Company on 6 December 2018 that Mr Ian Holzberger intended to stand down as Executive Chairman of the Company and move to Non-Executive Chairman.

Mr. Bowden currently holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships over the last five years:

Current Directorships

Past Directorships

Galway Resources Holdco Ltd

CleanTech Fuels Pty. Ltd DuSolo Pty Ltd

Galway Resources Cayman Nyrstar N.V

Sociedad Minera de Santander S.A.S ("Minesa S.A.S)

Mr Ian Holzberger, Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

"Darren is a highly skilled and experienced operator, and on behalf of the Board I am pleased to welcome him as Chief Executive Officer. Darren has worked across the globe and has been responsible for building and operating both bulk and hard rock operations from Australia to Colombia. Importantly, he also shares our core values of building safe and sustainable operations to the benefit of all stakeholders.

I will continue to remain involved in the business as a Non-Executive Chairman and look forward to working with Darren."

Darren Bowden commented:

"I am pleased to be joining Metals Exploration during this next chapter. Runruno has the potential to be a leading low-cost gold operation and benefits from supportive shareholders and stakeholders. Clearly the focus is on ensuring Runruno can operate at its intended nameplate for a sustained period of time and I look forward to this opportunity."

Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment under Schedule 2(g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Disclaimer

Metals Exploration plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 23:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS EXPLORATION PLC
12:29aMETALS EXPLORATION : Appointment of CEO
PU
01/02METALS EXPLORATION : Shares Down 40% After Default On Loan Condition
AQ
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Directorship Change
AQ
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Directorship Change
PU
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Working Capital Funding
PU
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Operations Update
AQ
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Operations Update
PU
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Quarter ending 30 September 2018 operations update
AQ
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Quarter ending 30 September 2018 operations update
PU
2018METALS EXPLORATION : Banking and Operational Update
AQ
More news
Chart METALS EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Metals Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Raymond Holzberger Executive Chairman
Andrew Rodgers Chief Financial Officer
Guy Redvers Walker Non-Executive Director
Lucian Eduard Simovici Non-Executive Director
Liam A. Ruddy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS EXPLORATION PLC0.00%11
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.00%18 366
BARRICK GOLD CORP-3.36%15 316
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.41%11 688
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 451
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.00%9 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.