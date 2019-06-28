Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metals Exploration Plc    MTL   GB00B0394F60

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

(MTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 11:35:03 am
0.65 GBp   --.--%
05:53pMETALS EXPLORATION : Funding and Banking Update
PU
06/26METALS EXPLORATION : Results of AGM
AQ
06/26METALS EXPLORATION : AGM Statement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metals Exploration : Funding and Banking Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

Metals Exploration plc (AIM: MTL) ("Metals Exploration" or the "Company"), the natural resources exploration and development company with assets in the Pacific Rim region.

Funding and Banking Update

Further to the Company's announcement dated 3 June 2019, Metals Exploration confirms that its lenders, HSBC and BNP Paribas (the "Senior Lenders") and its major shareholders, MTL Luxembourg SARL and Runruno Holdings Ltd, as holders of its mezzanine debt (the "Mezzanine Debt Facilities") have renewed a Standstill Agreement (the "Standstill Agreement") for a further month until 31 July 2019.

Under the Standstill Agreement the Company is relieved of making both principal and interest payments due in relation to its Runruno Facility Agreement (the "Senior Facility") and the Mezzanine Debt Facilities.

The purpose of the Standstill Agreement is to allow the Company and all its lenders time to evaluate, and consider possible solutions to, Metals Exploration's current financial position.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please visit or contact www.metalsexploration.com

Darren Bowden (Chief Executive Officer)

+63

908 8500 051

Michael Langoulant (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

+44

(0) 7899 249990

Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker:

STRAND HANSON LIMITED

James Spinney, James Dance, Eric Allan

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Public Relations:

TAVISTOCK

Barnaby Hayvard, Jos Simson

+44 (0)207 920 3150

Disclaimer

Metals Exploration plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METALS EXPLORATION PLC
05:53pMETALS EXPLORATION : Funding and Banking Update
PU
06/26METALS EXPLORATION : Results of AGM
AQ
06/26METALS EXPLORATION : AGM Statement
AQ
06/25METALS EXPLORATION : Results of AGM
PU
06/03METALS EXPLORATION : Funding and Banking Update
PU
05/31METALS EXPLORATION : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
AQ
05/30METALS EXPLORATION : Proxy Form
PU
05/30METALS EXPLORATION : MTL Annual Accounts
PU
05/30METALS EXPLORATION : Report and Accounts for Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
05/03METALS EXPLORATION : Funding and Banking Update
PU
More news
Chart METALS EXPLORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Metals Exploration Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METALS EXPLORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Patrick Bowden Chief Executive Officer
Guy Redvers Walker Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Rodgers Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Stancliffe Non-Executive Director
Liam A. Ruddy Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METALS EXPLORATION PLC62.50%17
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.45%31 212
BARRICK GOLD CORP11.72%27 502
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED46.74%17 172
POLYUS PAO--.--%12 318
SHANDONG GOLD MINING35.21%11 995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About