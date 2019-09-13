Metals Exploration : Interim results for the six month period ended 30 June 2019
09/13/2019 | 12:47am EDT
INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Metals Exploration plc (AIM: MTL) ("Metals Exploration" or "the Company"), the natural resources exploration and development company with assets in the Pacific Rim region, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Highlights
Gold production of 30,774 ounces, an increase of 34% over the 2018 half-year of 22,952 ounces;
Gold recoveries of 66.1%, an increase of 20.6% over the 2018 half-year of 54.8%;
Gross profit of US$8.49 million achieved compared to gross loss for the 2018 half-year of US$3.46 million;
Positive cashflow from operations of US$3.47 million, compared to a cash outflow from operations for the 2018 half-year of US$1.16 million;
Restructuring negotiations with lenders progressing with a standstill agreement in place; and
New management team in place.
Production Summary
Runruno Project
Production Summary
Units
Mining
Ore Mined
Tonnes
Waste Mined
Tonnes
Total Mined
Tonnes
Au Grade Mined
g/tonne
Strip Ratio
Processing
Ore Milled
Tonnes
Gold (Au) Grade
g/tonne
Sulphur Grade
%
Au Milled (contained)
ounces
Recovery
%
Au Poured
ounces
Sales
Au Sold
ounces
Au Price
$US/oz
2019
2018
2018
Actual
Actual
Actual
6 Months
6 Months
12 Months
1,022,148
761,844
1,623,413
4,667,586
3,271,430
8,061,853
5,689,734
4,033,274
9,685,266
1.51
1.61
1.57
4.57
4.29
4.97
922,478
814,997
1,655,368
1.57
1.60
1.56
0.88
0.92
0.83
46,574
41,924
83,025
66.1
54.8
57.9
30,774
22,952
48,053
30,870
24,830
48,475
1,305
1,267
1,267
Mining
Although impacted by continuing equipment availability issues the total material mined for the half year was 5.69Mt (million tonnes), a 41.1% increase in total material mined compared to the first six months of 2018. Total ore mined increased by 34.2% to 1.02Mt (2018: 0.76 Mt).
Long overdue re-builds of the Group's mobile mining fleet have commenced since the period end.
Actual mine dilution rates continue to be higher than original forecasts, with recovery against model falling to 85%, due to mining in low confidence areas. The higher average dilution is reflective of the historical mining results and is expected to continue. The increased mine dilution rates of 25% have been adopted in the Company's new internal forecasts, so that the plant feed grades and forward production can be more accurately budgeted. Efforts to improve resource confidence are required and a programme of infill resource and mine plan drilling has commenced in mine plan Stages 1, 1.5 and 2.
Process plant
Plant availability in the half-year has been negatively impacted by continual tailings pipe failures. External consultants have been engaged to provide both short and long term solutions to this issue. Notwithstanding this, the overall reliability of the process plant improved during Q2 2019. This allowed the operations team to increase throughput to offset the lower head grade, however, this impacted on flotation recovery with an overall net benefit to the operations. Total ore milled increased by 13.2% to 0.92Mt (2018: 0.81Mt).
The key processing issues affecting the process plant during the half-year were frothing in BIOX®, and flotation recovery due to the higher throughput during Q2 2019. Working with the technical experts from the BIOX® licencing company, management has determined that there are two key components associated with the frothing, these being (i) the non-sulphide gang fines entrained in the flotation concentrate, and (ii) the reagent in use. Various trials are taking place to determine the optimum method to reduce the frothing issue.
Review of Operations
During the half-year the Company commenced and completed the first stage of the review of the process plant. An engineering and offsite testing programme has been approved and commenced. The focus of all work is on improving and increasing flotation capacity, understanding gold deportment and mineralogy and therefore overall gold recovery.
In addition, a review of the future mine plan was undertaken with results to be delivered to management shortly. A short-hole and long-holein-fill drilling programme in Stage 2 of the mine plan will be undertaken during the next six month period.
The organisational chart for the operations has now been filled with all operations and maintenance personnel on-boarded.
Residual Storage Impoundment ("RSI")
Construction of the next raise of the RSI continues and the installation of a bituminous liner to the upper embankment is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.
Community & Government Relations
Productive relations with both the community and the government continue. The Company is also in consultation with the government in relation to the impending need to remove illegal miners, their infrastructure and dwellings from those areas scheduled to be mined as part of mine plan Stages 3 and 4. The Company's mine plan requires it to have access to Stage 3 before the end of the year in order to avoid disruption to operations.
Finance
On 31 March 2019 a standstill agreement was entered into with both the Group's lenders, HSBC and BNP Paribas (the "Senior Lenders") and its major shareholders, MTL Luxembourg SARL and Runruno Holdings Ltd, as holders of its mezzanine debt (the "Mezzanine Lenders"). Under this standstill agreement, the Group is not required to make interest or principal payments to either the Senior Lenders or the Mezzanine Lenders until further notice. This standstill agreement was extended on a number of occasions and it remains in place. The aim of this standstill has been to provide time for all parties to consider debt restructuring options.
No principal repayments were made during the quarter and as at the period end the Group had total borrowings of $104.14 million plus $13.81 million in outstanding interest/fees.
Discussions with both the Senior Lenders and the Mezzanine Lenders are ongoing and progressing.
Corporate
On 1 January 2019 Darren Bowden was appointed as a director and Chief Executive Officer; while Andrew Stancliffe was appointed as a non-executive director on 5 February 2019. Messrs Holzberger and Simovici resigned during this half year.
This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
For further information please visit or contact www.metalsexploration.com
Darren Bowden
Chief Executive Officer
+63
908
8500 051
Michael Langoulant
Interim Chief Financial Officer
+44
(0)7899 249990
Nominated & Financial Adviser & Broker:
STRAND HANSON LIMITED
James Spinney, James Dance, Eric Allan
+44
(0) 207 409 3494
Public Relations:
TAVISTOCK
Jos Simson, Barnaby Hayward
+44
(0)207 920 3150
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30 June 2019
Notes
Continuing Operations
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit/(loss)
Administrative expenses
Operating profit/(loss)
Impairment loss
Net finance and other costs
Share of profit/(losses) of associates
Loss on sale of assets
Fair value gain on forward sales contracts
Fair value loss on interest rate swaps
Loss before tax
Taxation
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be re-classified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations Items that will not be re-classified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Re-measurement of pension liabilities
Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted cents per share
6 month
6 month period
period ended
ended
Year ended
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
31 December 2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
US$
US$
US$
40,291,728
31,458,528
61,414,966
(31,803,568)
(34,916,085)
(69,883,233)
8,488,160
(3,457,557)
(8,468,267)
(7,666,808)
(5,645,966)
(10,352,002)
821,352
(9,103,523)
(18,820,269)
-
-
(179,833,796)
(8,628,306)
(5,049,351)
20,735,018
12,254
(25,319)
5,851
(529,516)
-
-
-
227,268
-
-
(14,722)
-
(8,324,216)
(13,965,647)
(177,913,196)
(247,018)
4,417
1,526,455
(8,571,234)
(13,961,230)
(176,386,741)
427,457
(14,799,276)
57,880
-
-
162,938
(8,143,777)
(28,760,506)
(176,165,923)
(0.41)
(0.67)
(8.51)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET as at 30 June 2019
Restated
Notes
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
31 December 2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
US$
US$
US$
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
77,771,871
207,676,818
80,416,625
Goodwill
-
1,363,977
-
Other intangible assets
74,078
4,615,840
98,533
Investment in associate companies
150,833
99,789
138,579
Trade and other receivables
3,862,919
7,400,487
3,333,083
81,859,701
221,156,911
83,986,820
Current assets
Inventories
8,175,635
4,616,115
6,973,238
Trade and other receivables
4,445,395
1,262,611
6,166,463
Cash and cash equivalents
3,427,523
1,285,549
1,497,431
16,048,553
7,164,275
14,637,132
Non-current liabilities
Loans
5
(22,430,436)
(41,387,821)
(26,286,052)
Trade and other payables
(673,819)
(678,258)
(673,819)
Deferred tax liabilities
(722,991)
(2,051,741)
(722,977)
Provision for mine rehabilitation
(2,256,633)
(1,862,457)
(2,150,633)
(26,083,879)
(45,980,277)
(29,833,481)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(28,723,866)
(14,101,075)
(22,301,058)
Loans - current portion
5
(81,710,145)
(51,300,276)
(76,955,272)
(110,434,011)
(65,401,351)
(99,256,330)
Net (liabilities)/assets
(38,609,636)
116,939,558
(30,465,859)
Equity
Share capital
27,950,217
27,950,217
27,950,217
Share premium account
195,855,125
195,855,125
195,855,125
Shares to be issued reserve
-
4,928,152
4,928,152
Acquisition of non-controlling interest reserve
(5,107,515)
(5,107,515)
(5,107,515)
Translation reserve
13,605,017
(1,679,596)
13,177,560
Re-measurement reserve
184,838
21,900
184,838
Profit and loss account
(271,097,318)
(105,028,725)
(267,454,236)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
(38,609,636)
116,939,558
(30,465,859)
