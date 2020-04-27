Metals Exploration : MTL Updated Mineral Reserve Estimate

28 April 2020 METALS EXPLORATION PLC Updated Mineral Reserve Estimate Metals Exploration plc (AIM: MTL) ("Metals Exploration", the "Company" or the "Group"), the natural resources exploration and development company with assets in the Pacific Rim region, today provides an update to the 2011 estimated gold reserves at its Runruno gold project ("Runruno" or the "Project") in the Philippines. Summary of Report In association with the Company's review of its mining plan for the remaining life of mine ("LOM"), the Company commissioned Xenith Consulting to complete an updated independent JORC compliant reserve estimate (the "Updated Reserve Estimate"). The last independent reserve estimate was compiled in 2011 by Mining Associates, Brisbane. Since the publication of the 2011 estimate, the Company has completed little additional resource drilling; with the vast majority of drilling being undertaken purely for mining grade control purposes. As a result, the Updated Reserve Estimate was, to a large extent, based upon the existing 2011 resource model. Set out below are several matters that should be considered in conjunction with the Updated Reserve Estimate. The steps undertaken to evaluate the resource and develop the updated mine plan, and hence a new reserve estimate for this project are outlined below. A review of the Company's existing LOM plan was completed by Xenith Consulting with the following considerations:

o Understanding current mine and dump strategy.

o Identifying critical items constraining the mine plan. o Updated geotechnical parameters.

o Developed a Malilibeg fault zone model.

o Optimised pit design including reviewing the sensitivity of pit limits to resource category.

Update the Mine Design: Develop ultimate pit limits taking into account the geotechnical criteria, optimiser results and pit access. Pit optimisation based on an average 85% recovery and US$1,200 gold price. o Develop pit stages considering mine access and in-pit dumping requirements. o Develop both in-pit and ex-pit dumps.

Following mine design, several production and dump schedules (including truck haulage requirements) were analysed.

Review of mine economics based on the Company's internal budgets and economic models. Updated Reserve Estimate Table 1 - 2020 Ore Reserve estimate Reserve Ore Gold Category Mt g/t M Oz Proved nil nil nil Probable 11.7 1.38 0.50 Total 11.7 1.38 0.50 Inferred included in LOM model pit Inferred material 2.7 1.21 0.10

The existing Resource model, developed in March 2011, was used for the new Reserve analysis.

An updated economic cut-off at 0.59 g/t Au has been used.

cut-off at 0.59 g/t Au has been used. 4.76 Mt of Reserves depleted by mining from commencement of production to the end of 2019.

All Measured and Indicated Resources have been converted to Probable Reserve (reflecting Geotechnical and Hydrogeology uncertainties).

Mining grade dilution increased to 25% (in-line with reconciled actual performance).

(in-line with reconciled actual performance). Mining recovery approximately 85% inclusive of a 5% mining loss.

Measured Resource - converted to 7.9Mt of Probable Reserve.

Indicated material - converted to 3.7Mt of Probable Reserve.

Inferred material - forms only 6% of the planned tonnage in the first 3 years of the updated mine plan.

Inferred material - 73% of the 2.7Mt is only scheduled for mining in the last 3 years of the updated mine plan.

LoM pit design remains economic with Inferred material included at zero grade. Reconciliation to 2011 Reserve estimate The 2011 Reserves estimate, prepared by Mining Associates, Brisbane, is shown in table 2 below. Table 2: Ore Reserve Estimate - 2011 Reserve Ore Gold Category Mt g/t M Oz Proved 10.2 1.90 0.60 Probable 4.8 1.77 0.26 Total 15.0 1.86 0.87 Inferred included in LOM model pit Inferred material 2.9 1.73 0.16 While overall tonnes have been depleted at a rate consistent with the available tonnes as estimated in both the 2011 and 2020 reserve estimates, the grade in the 2011 reserve estimate has proven to be inaccurate. The 2020 Updated Reserve Estimate is reflective of the mining dilutions achieved over the past 3 years. Application of a more accurate resource to reserve recovery has been included with the analysis with approximately 85% of the resource estimated as recoverable, versus a previous assumption of approximately 95% recoverable. Total ounces unaccounted between the two reserve estimates is approximately negative 20Koz, when mining depletion and new mining loss factors are applied. By considering the updated 0.59 g/t cut-off grade (2011: 0.03 g/t) the final difference between the two statements is reconciled. The Company has a planned drilling programme, to be undertaken during the second half of 2020 and during 2021. This will provide the next basis for updating the project's Reserve estimate. This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. - END -

