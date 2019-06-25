Metals Exploration : Results of AGM

METALS EXPLORATION PLC
Metals Exploration plc (AIM: MTL) ("Metals Exploration" or the "Company"), the natural resources exploration and development company with assets in the Pacific Rim region.
Results of AGM
The Directors of Metals Exploration announce that at the annual general meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
For further information, please visit www.metalsexploration.com
|
Darren Bowden (Chief Executive Officer)
|
+63
|
908 8500 051
|
Michael Langoulant (Interim Chief Financial Officer)
|
+44
|
(0) 7899 249990
|
|
|
|
|
Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker:
|
STRAND HANSON LIMITED
|
James Spinney, James Dance, Eric Allan
|
+44
|
(0) 207 409 3494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Relations:
|
TAVISTOCK
|
|
Barnaby Hayvard, Jos Simson
|
+44
|
(0)207 920 3150
|
|
|
