Metals Exploration Plc    MTL

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

(MTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 11:35:16 am
0.6 GBp   -11.11%
08:32pMETALS EXPLORATION : Results of AGM
PU
06/03METALS EXPLORATION : Funding and Banking Update
PU
05/31METALS EXPLORATION : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
AQ
News 
News

Metals Exploration : Results of AGM

06/25/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

METALS EXPLORATION PLC

Metals Exploration plc (AIM: MTL) ("Metals Exploration" or the "Company"), the natural resources exploration and development company with assets in the Pacific Rim region.

Results of AGM

The Directors of Metals Exploration announce that at the annual general meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please visit or contact www.metalsexploration.com

Darren Bowden (Chief Executive Officer)

+63

908 8500 051

Michael Langoulant (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

+44

(0) 7899 249990

Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker:

STRAND HANSON LIMITED

James Spinney, James Dance, Eric Allan

+44

(0) 207 409 3494

Public Relations:

TAVISTOCK

Barnaby Hayvard, Jos Simson

+44

(0)207 920 3150

Disclaimer

Metals Exploration plc published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 00:31:01 UTC
